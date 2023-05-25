New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Thermoplastics Resin In The Global Automotive Composites Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458595/?utm_source=GNW



Thermoplastic Resin in Global Automotive Composites Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the thermoplastic resin in global automotive composites market looks promising with opportunities in the marine, pipe and tank, construction, transportation, wind energy, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, and consumer goods sector. The thermoplastic resin in the global automotive composites market is expected to reach an estimated $9.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.5% 2022 to 2028. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for lightweight material as well as high performance materials in different application of automotive markets.

Thermoplastic Resin in Automotive Composites Market by Application, Material, and Resin

Emerging Trends in the Thermoplastic Resin in Global Automotive Composites Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of hybrid type auto parts and increasing demand for thermoplastic resin in other applications of automotive composites.

A total of 127 figures / charts and 101 tables are provided in this 241-page report to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with insights is shown below.

Thermoplastic Resin in Automotive Composites Market by Segments

Thermoplastic Resin in Global Automotive Composites Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the thermoplastic resin in global automotive composites market by application, material, resin, and region as follows:



Thermoplastic Resin in Global Automotive Composites Market by Application [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Pounds) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Exterior

Interior

Power train System

Under body System

Chassis System

Electrical and Electronics

Others



Thermoplastic Resin in Global Automotive Composites Market by Material Type [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Pounds) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

GMT

SFT

LFT

CFT

Others



Thermoplastic Resin in Global Automotive Composites Market by Resin [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Pounds) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

PP

PA

PBT

Others



Thermoplastic Resin in Global Automotive Composites Market by Region [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Pounds) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Thermoplastic Resin in Global Automotive Composites Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies thermoplastic resin in global automotive composites companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the thermoplastic resin in global automotive composites companies profiled in this report includes.



Celanese

SABIC

TenCate Advanced Composites

Cytec Solvay Group

BASF SE

Jushi Group Co. Ltd.

John’s Manville

Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

LANXESS

Thermoplastic Resin in Global Automotive Composites Market Insight

The analyst forecasts that PA resin will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its very tough material, with excellent all-round chemical resistance.

Powertrain system will remain the largest segment and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of composites materials in automotive industry.

Europe is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Features of Thermoplastic Resin in Global Automotive Composites Market



Market Size Estimates: Thermoplastic resin in global automotive composites market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application, material and resin and region

Regional Analysis: Thermoplastic Resin in Global Automotive composites market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications, materials, resins and regions for the thermoplastic resin in global automotive composites market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the thermoplastic resin in global automotive composites market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the thermoplastic resin in global automotive composites market size?

Answer:The thermoplastic resin in global automotive composites market is expected to reach an estimated $9.1 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for thermoplastic resin in global automotive composites market?

Answer:The thermoplastic resin in global automotive composites market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the thermoplastic resin in global automotive composites market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for lightweight material as well as high performance materials in different application of automotive markets.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for thermoplastic resin in global automotive composites?

Answer:Power train system and chassis are the major applications industries for thermoplastic resin in global automotive composites.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in thermoplastic resin in global automotive composites market?

Answer:Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of hybrid type auto parts, and integration of operational capabilities.

Q6. Who are the key thermoplastic resin in global automotive composites companies?



Answer:Some of the key thermoplastic resin in global automotive composites companies are as follows:

Celanese

SABIC

TenCate Advanced Composites

Cytec Solvay Group

BASF SE

Jushi Group Co. Ltd.

John’s Manville

Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

LANXES

Q7.

Which thermoplastic resin in global automotive composites material segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that powertrain system will remain the largest application and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of composites materials in automotive industry.

Q8. In thermoplastic resin in global automotive composites market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer:Europe is expected to remain the largest region growth over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer:Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the thermoplastics resin in the global automotive composites market by application (exterior, interior, powertrain system, under body system, chassis system, electrical and electronics and others), material (short fiber thermoplastics (SFT), long fiber thermoplastics (LFT), continuous fiber thermoplastics (CFT), and glass mat thermoplastics (GMT) and others), resin type (polypropylene (PP), polyamide (PA), polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to thermoplastic resin in automotive composites market or related to thermoplastic resin in automotive composites, thermoplastic resin in automotive composite market, thermoplastic resin in automotive composite market size, thermoplastic resin in automotive composite market analysis, thermoplastic resin in automotive composite suppliers, thermoplastic resin in automotive composite manufacturers, thermoplastic resin in automotive composite raw material, thermoplastic resin in automotive composite cost, thermoplastic resin in automotive composite market trend and forecast, thermoplastic resin in automotive composite applications, thermoplastic resin in global automotive composites market, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

