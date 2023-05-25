New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Unsaturated Polyester Resin In The Global Automotive Composites Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458594/?utm_source=GNW



Unsaturated Polyester Resin in the Global Automotive Composites Market Trends and Forecast

Unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market looks promising with opportunities in various applications, including pickups, closure panels, body panels, fenders, GOR (grille opening reinforcement), heat shields, and headlamp reflectors. The UPR in the global automotive composites market is expected to reach an estimated $544.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.4% 2022 to 2028. The major driver for unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market growth are the increasing demand for lightweight materials, and performance benefits of reinforced composites over rival materials. UPR composites with properties such as easy to process, high tensile strength, lightweight, good corrosion resistance and surface tension are ideal for manufacturing lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles.

Unsaturated Polyester Resin in the Automotive Composites Market by Application and Product Type

Emerging Trends in the Unsaturated Polyester Resin in the Global Automotive Composites Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of polyester resin system with low VOC emission, and increasing shift to bio-based resins.

A total of 95 figures / charts and 74 tables are provided in this 177-page report to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with insights is shown below.

Unsaturated Polyester Resin in the Automotive Composites Market by Segments

Unsaturated Polyester Resin in the Global Automotive Composites Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market by application, material, and region as follows:



Unsaturated Polyester Resin in the Global Automotive Composites Market by End Use [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Pick up

Closure Panel

Body Panels

Fenders

GOR

Heat Shield

Headlamp Reflector

Others



Unsaturated Polyester Resin in the Global Automotive Composites Market by Material Type [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

SMC

BMC



Unsaturated Polyester Resin in the Global Automotive Composites Market by Region [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Unsaturated Polyester Resin in the Global Automotive Composites Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites companies profiled in this report includes.

Polynt-Reichhold



Ashland (INEOS Enterprises)

Swancor Ind. Co. Ltd.

Scott Bader Co. Ltd.

Owens Corning

Jushi Group Co. Ltd.

Johns Manville



Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC)

LANXESS

Unsaturated Polyester Resin in the Global Automotive Composites Market Insight

The analyst forecasts that headlamp reflector will remain the largest application over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of composites materials in automotive applications.

SMC (Sheet Molding Compound) unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because of its greater flexural strength and tensile strength than BMC. SMC also has longer fiber length and higher fiber content components in body and closure panel applications.

North America is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due due to growth in end use industries.

Features of Unsaturated Polyester Resin in the Global Automotive Composites Market



Market Size Estimates: Unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (M lbs)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application, material and region

Regional Analysis: Unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, material and regions for the unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market size?

Answer: The global unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market is expected to reach an estimated $544.9 million by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market?

Answer: The unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market?

Answer: The major driver for unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market growth are the increasing demand for lightweight materials, and performance benefits of reinforced composites over rival materials. UPR composites with properties such as easy to process, high tensile strength, lightweight, good corrosion resistance and surface tension are ideal for manufacturing lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites?

Answer: Headlamp reflectors and body panels are the major applications for unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of polyester resin system with low VOC emission, and increasing shift to bio-based resin.

Q6. Who are the key unsaturated polyester resin companies in the global automotive composites market?



Answer: Some of the key unsaturated polyester resin companies in the global automotive composites market are as follows:

Polynt-Reichhold



Ashland (INEOS Enterprises)

Swancor Ind. Co. Ltd.

Scott Bader Co. Ltd.

Owens Corning

Jushi Group Co. Ltd.

Johns Manville



Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC)

LANXESS

Q7. Which unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that SMC unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because of its greater flexural strength and tensile strength than BMC. SMC also has longer fiber length and higher fiber content components in body and closure panel applications.

Q8: In unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America is expected to remain the largest region over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market by application (pick up, closure panels, body panels, fender, GOR, heat shields, headlamp reflectors, and others), material (SMC and BMC), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to unsaturated polyester resin in the automotive composites market or related to unsaturated polyester resin in the automotive composites market share, unsaturated polyester resin in the automotive composites market analysis, and unsaturated polyester resin in the automotive composites market size, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458594/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________