Global Audio Codecs Strategic Business Report 2023: Microchip Technology Unveils Bluetooth 5.0 Audio SoC for Enabling High Resolution Wireless Audio

The global market for Audio Codecs estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$6.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The Audio Codecs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Audio Codec Market: A Prelude

Software Dominates Global Audio Codecs Market

Global Audio Codec Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Type for 2019

Global Stereo Audio Codecs Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Applications for 2019

Global PCM Audio Codecs Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Applications for 2019

Audio Codecs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Global Multi-channel Audio Codecs Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019

Global Low Power Audio Codecs Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Adoption of Smartphones and Tablets: A Growth Opportunity for Audio Codecs Market

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2016 through 2024

Global Shipments of Tablets in Million Units for 2014 through Q1 2019

Smartphone Audio Codecs Market: Rising Adoption of Smartphones Drives Growth

Global Smartphone Audio Codecs Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Hardware and Software for 2019

With Smartphones Use Rising, Need for High-Quality Voice Calls Drives Need for a Superior Audio Codec

Growing Internet Penetration Rates, Massive Increase in Data Traffic, and Rise in Mobile Subscriptions: Opportunity for Audio Codec Market

Global Internet User Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2016 through 2022

Number of Internet Users Worldwide and Penetration Rate (in %) by Region as of March 2019

Global IP Data Traffic: Breakdown of Data Traffic (in PB per Month) by Type for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Mobile Subscriptions Worldwide in Billions for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Growing Sales of Bluetooth-driven Devices and Bluetooth's Popularity as a Technology for Wireless Audio Streaming Fuels Demand for Advanced Audio Codecs

Global Bluetooth Speakers Market: Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Bluetooth Headset Sales in Million for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

With Wireless Set to be the Future of Headphones, Efforts Focus on Developing Wireless Audio Codec Standard to Improve Fidelity

Enhancing Performance with Modified SBC codec (mSBC)

Fraunhofer Institute Discontinues MP3 Format

With MP3 Discontinued, Audio Codec Supporting Fully Lossless, Multi-use, High resolution, Open and Secure Parameters to Emerge as the Standard

Fraunhofer's Object-Based Audio Codec Emerges as the Future of Immersive Sound

Fraunhofer's Enhanced Voice Services (EVS) Standard: Promise of Unprecedented Voice Call Quality

FLAC: A High-Definition MP3 Format

xHE-AAC: A Codec Designed for Adaptive Streaming and Digital Radio

Innovations & Advancements

Microchip Technology Unveils Bluetooth 5.0 Audio SoC for Enabling High Resolution Wireless Audio

Qualcomm Unveils Qualcomm Aqstic Audio Codecs for Smartphones

Dialog's DA740x Highly-Integrated Audio Codec Chips: Providing a Mix of Noise Cancellation and Low Power Consumption Advantages

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Audio Codec

Audio Codec Formats

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

