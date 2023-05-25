Global Scaffolding Market to Reach $94.2 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Scaffolding Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961129/?utm_source=GNW
Supported, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$39.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Suspended segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Scaffolding market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.8 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 130 Featured)
- Altrad
- Brand Industrial Services Inc.
- PERFORMIO
- ULMA C y E, S. Coop.
- Universal Building Supply, Inc.
- Waco Kwikform Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961129/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Economic Update
Although Declining for the First Time Since the Russia-Ukraine
War, Global Oil Prices Still Remains Higher Than 2019 Levels
Which In Turn Will Take Inflation Longer Than Expected to
Fall: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$
Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
Slower Than Anticipated Decline Makes Inflation a Stickier Than
Expected Problem to Solve in 2023: Global Inflation Rates (In
%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
Global Economy Faces a Tough Climb Towards Recovery Made
Rockier by the War, Anti-Inflation Fiscal Policies & Slower
Than Desirable Easing of Inflationary Pressures: World
Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for
the Years 2020 Through 2024
Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic
Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed
People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024
Competition
Scaffolding - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Scaffolding: Overview, Importance, Benefits & Types
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Economic Slowdown & Inflation Weakens Momentum in the Global
Construction End-Use Sector
As Inflation Takes Its Toll in the Form of Rising Cost of
Construction Materials, Growth Outlook Weakens for all in the
Global Construction Value Chain: Global Prices of
Construction Materials (In US$) for Q1 2022 and Q1 2023
Growing Investments in Cold Storage Construction to Benefit
Demand for Scaffolding
Robust Spending on Cold Storage Construction Creates a Parallel
Need for Scaffolding as an Important & Indispensable
Construction Equipment: Global Spending on Cold Storage
Construction (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027
Modular Scaffolding Rises in Popularity for Its Myriad Benefits
Robust Investments Energy Efficient Buildings Made Resilient by
Stringent Focus on Climate Change to Benefit Demand for
Scaffolding
Construction of Energy Efficient Building & Remodeling for
Better Energy Efficiency Bodes Well for Scaffolding in
Construction Projects: Global Market for Net-Zero Energy
Buildings (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027
Growing Spending on Vertical Garden Construction Brings in
Added Opportunities for Growth in the Scaffolding Market
Rising Global Interest in Green Buildings to Boost Use of
Scaffolding in Vertical Garden Construction Projects: Global
Market for Vertical Gardens (In US$ Million) for Years 2023,
2025 and 2027
Shipyard & Shipbuilding Scaffolding to Witness Growth
More Ships Being Built Means Greater Need for Scaffolding to
Ensure Safe and Efficient Construction: Global Shipbuilding
Industry (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029
and 2031
Oil & Gas Industry, a Major End-Use Market for Scaffolding
As Oil & Gas Investment Needs Rise Amid Market Uncertainty, the
Increase in Upstream Capital Spending by Global Oil Producers
to Benefit All in the Value Chain Including Scaffolding
Manufacturers: Global Upstream CAPEX by Oil Producers (In
US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031
Robots Pitch-In to Erect Scaffolding Structures
Demand for Advanced Scaffolding Solutions Rises
Sensor Integration Into Scaffolding, a Key Trend
Rise in Scaffolding Related Injuries Drives Focus on
Scaffolding Safety
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Scaffolding Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scaffolding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Scaffolding by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Scaffolding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Supported by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Supported by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Supported by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Suspended by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Suspended by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Suspended by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rolling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Rolling by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Rolling by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cantilever by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Cantilever by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Cantilever by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Steel by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Steel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Wood by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Wood by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ship
Building by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Ship Building by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Ship Building by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical Maintenance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Electrical Maintenance by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Electrical Maintenance
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Scaffolding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scaffolding by Type - Supported, Suspended, Rolling, Cantilever
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Scaffolding by Type -
Supported, Suspended, Rolling, Cantilever and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Scaffolding by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supported, Suspended,
Rolling, Cantilever and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scaffolding by Material - Steel, Wood and Aluminum -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Scaffolding by Material -
Steel, Wood and Aluminum Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Scaffolding by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel, Wood and
Aluminum for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scaffolding by End-Use - Construction, Ship Building, Oil &
Gas, Electrical Maintenance and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Scaffolding by End-Use -
Construction, Ship Building, Oil & Gas, Electrical Maintenance
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Scaffolding by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction, Ship
Building, Oil & Gas, Electrical Maintenance and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scaffolding by Type - Supported, Suspended, Rolling, Cantilever
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Scaffolding by Type -
Supported, Suspended, Rolling, Cantilever and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Scaffolding by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supported, Suspended,
Rolling, Cantilever and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scaffolding by Material - Steel, Wood and Aluminum -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Scaffolding by Material -
Steel, Wood and Aluminum Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Scaffolding by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel, Wood
and Aluminum for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scaffolding by End-Use - Construction, Ship Building, Oil &
Gas, Electrical Maintenance and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Scaffolding by End-Use -
Construction, Ship Building, Oil & Gas, Electrical Maintenance
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Scaffolding by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction, Ship
Building, Oil & Gas, Electrical Maintenance and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scaffolding by Type - Supported, Suspended, Rolling, Cantilever
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Scaffolding by Type -
Supported, Suspended, Rolling, Cantilever and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Scaffolding by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supported, Suspended,
Rolling, Cantilever and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scaffolding by Material - Steel, Wood and Aluminum -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Scaffolding by Material -
Steel, Wood and Aluminum Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Scaffolding by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel, Wood and
Aluminum for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scaffolding by End-Use - Construction, Ship Building, Oil &
Gas, Electrical Maintenance and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Scaffolding by End-Use -
Construction, Ship Building, Oil & Gas, Electrical Maintenance
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Scaffolding by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction, Ship
Building, Oil & Gas, Electrical Maintenance and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scaffolding by Type - Supported, Suspended, Rolling, Cantilever
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Scaffolding by Type -
Supported, Suspended, Rolling, Cantilever and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Scaffolding by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supported, Suspended,
Rolling, Cantilever and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scaffolding by Material - Steel, Wood and Aluminum -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Scaffolding by Material -
Steel, Wood and Aluminum Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Scaffolding by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel, Wood and
Aluminum for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scaffolding by End-Use - Construction, Ship Building, Oil &
Gas, Electrical Maintenance and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Scaffolding by End-Use -
Construction, Ship Building, Oil & Gas, Electrical Maintenance
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Scaffolding by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction, Ship
Building, Oil & Gas, Electrical Maintenance and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Scaffolding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scaffolding by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Scaffolding by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Scaffolding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scaffolding by Type - Supported, Suspended, Rolling, Cantilever
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Scaffolding by Type -
Supported, Suspended, Rolling, Cantilever and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Scaffolding by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supported, Suspended,
Rolling, Cantilever and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scaffolding by Material - Steel, Wood and Aluminum -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Scaffolding by Material -
Steel, Wood and Aluminum Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Scaffolding by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel, Wood
and Aluminum for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scaffolding by End-Use - Construction, Ship Building, Oil &
Gas, Electrical Maintenance and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Scaffolding by End-Use -
Construction, Ship Building, Oil & Gas, Electrical Maintenance
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Scaffolding by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction, Ship
Building, Oil & Gas, Electrical Maintenance and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scaffolding by Type - Supported, Suspended, Rolling, Cantilever
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Scaffolding by Type -
Supported, Suspended, Rolling, Cantilever and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Scaffolding by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supported, Suspended,
Rolling, Cantilever and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scaffolding by Material - Steel, Wood and Aluminum -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Scaffolding by Material -
Steel, Wood and Aluminum Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Scaffolding by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel, Wood
and Aluminum for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scaffolding by End-Use - Construction, Ship Building, Oil &
Gas, Electrical Maintenance and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Scaffolding by End-Use -
Construction, Ship Building, Oil & Gas, Electrical Maintenance
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Scaffolding by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction,
Ship Building, Oil & Gas, Electrical Maintenance and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scaffolding by Type - Supported, Suspended, Rolling, Cantilever
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Scaffolding by Type -
Supported, Suspended, Rolling, Cantilever and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Scaffolding by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supported, Suspended,
Rolling, Cantilever and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scaffolding by Material - Steel, Wood and Aluminum -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Scaffolding by Material -
Steel, Wood and Aluminum Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Scaffolding by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel, Wood
and Aluminum for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scaffolding by End-Use - Construction, Ship Building, Oil &
Gas, Electrical Maintenance and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Scaffolding by End-Use -
Construction, Ship Building, Oil & Gas, Electrical Maintenance
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Scaffolding by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction,
Ship Building, Oil & Gas, Electrical Maintenance and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scaffolding by Type - Supported, Suspended, Rolling, Cantilever
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Scaffolding by Type -
Supported, Suspended, Rolling, Cantilever and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Scaffolding by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supported, Suspended,
Rolling, Cantilever and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scaffolding by Material - Steel, Wood and Aluminum -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Scaffolding by Material -
Steel, Wood and Aluminum Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 115: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Scaffolding by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel, Wood
and Aluminum for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scaffolding by End-Use - Construction, Ship Building, Oil &
Gas, Electrical Maintenance and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Scaffolding by End-Use -
Construction, Ship Building, Oil & Gas, Electrical Maintenance
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Scaffolding by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction, Ship
Building, Oil & Gas, Electrical Maintenance and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scaffolding by Type - Supported, Suspended, Rolling, Cantilever
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK Historic Review for Scaffolding by Type -
Supported, Suspended, Rolling, Cantilever and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: UK 16-Year Perspective for Scaffolding by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supported, Suspended,
Rolling, Cantilever and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961129/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Scaffolding Market to Reach $94.2 Billion by 2030
Global Scaffolding Market to Reach $94.2 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Scaffolding estimated at US$58.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$94.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Scaffolding Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961129/?utm_source=GNW