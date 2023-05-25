Global Scaffolding Market to Reach $94.2 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Scaffolding Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961129/?utm_source=GNW

Supported, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$39.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Suspended segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Scaffolding market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.8 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 130 Featured)

- Altrad

- Brand Industrial Services Inc.

- PERFORMIO

- ULMA C y E, S. Coop.

- Universal Building Supply, Inc.

- Waco Kwikform Ltd.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

Although Declining for the First Time Since the Russia-Ukraine

War, Global Oil Prices Still Remains Higher Than 2019 Levels

Which In Turn Will Take Inflation Longer Than Expected to

Fall: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$

Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

Slower Than Anticipated Decline Makes Inflation a Stickier Than

Expected Problem to Solve in 2023: Global Inflation Rates (In

%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Global Economy Faces a Tough Climb Towards Recovery Made

Rockier by the War, Anti-Inflation Fiscal Policies & Slower

Than Desirable Easing of Inflationary Pressures: World

Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for

the Years 2020 Through 2024

Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic

Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed

People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

Competition

Scaffolding - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Scaffolding: Overview, Importance, Benefits & Types

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



Economic Slowdown & Inflation Weakens Momentum in the Global

Construction End-Use Sector

As Inflation Takes Its Toll in the Form of Rising Cost of

Construction Materials, Growth Outlook Weakens for all in the

Global Construction Value Chain: Global Prices of

Construction Materials (In US$) for Q1 2022 and Q1 2023

Growing Investments in Cold Storage Construction to Benefit

Demand for Scaffolding

Robust Spending on Cold Storage Construction Creates a Parallel

Need for Scaffolding as an Important & Indispensable

Construction Equipment: Global Spending on Cold Storage

Construction (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Modular Scaffolding Rises in Popularity for Its Myriad Benefits

Robust Investments Energy Efficient Buildings Made Resilient by

Stringent Focus on Climate Change to Benefit Demand for

Scaffolding

Construction of Energy Efficient Building & Remodeling for

Better Energy Efficiency Bodes Well for Scaffolding in

Construction Projects: Global Market for Net-Zero Energy

Buildings (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Growing Spending on Vertical Garden Construction Brings in

Added Opportunities for Growth in the Scaffolding Market

Rising Global Interest in Green Buildings to Boost Use of

Scaffolding in Vertical Garden Construction Projects: Global

Market for Vertical Gardens (In US$ Million) for Years 2023,

2025 and 2027

Shipyard & Shipbuilding Scaffolding to Witness Growth

More Ships Being Built Means Greater Need for Scaffolding to

Ensure Safe and Efficient Construction: Global Shipbuilding

Industry (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029

and 2031

Oil & Gas Industry, a Major End-Use Market for Scaffolding

As Oil & Gas Investment Needs Rise Amid Market Uncertainty, the

Increase in Upstream Capital Spending by Global Oil Producers

to Benefit All in the Value Chain Including Scaffolding

Manufacturers: Global Upstream CAPEX by Oil Producers (In

US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Robots Pitch-In to Erect Scaffolding Structures

Demand for Advanced Scaffolding Solutions Rises

Sensor Integration Into Scaffolding, a Key Trend

Rise in Scaffolding Related Injuries Drives Focus on

Scaffolding Safety



