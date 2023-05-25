Global Long-Term Care Software Strategic Business Report 2023: IoT Solutions to Improve Senior Care and Help Seniors Community Live Independent Life

Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Long-Term Care Software: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Long-Term Care Software estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Electronic Health Records (EHR), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.9% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Payroll Management segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR



The Long-Term Care Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 10% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 280 Featured) -

American HealthTech Inc.

Cerner Corporation

CVS Health

Eldermark Software LLC

Epic Systems Corporation

Matrix Care

McKesson Corporation

Medtelligent Inc.

Netsmart Technologies Inc.

PointClickCare

Sanvis Health, LLC

Sompo Care Inc.

Yardi Systems Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 779 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

Why Multilateral Approach is Key to Dealing With Future Pandemics

War & Inflation Supersedes COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022

Spillovers of Negative Inflationary Forces

Ukraine War Causes Hardships

Stubbornly High Inflation Set to Dampen Growth

With Each Passing Day, the Risk of Stagflation is Rising

After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty Surges Amidst War, Inflation, Political Tensions & Supply Chain Disruptions Aggravated by China's Slowdown: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Competition

Long-Term Care Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Long-term Care Software - An Introduction

Deploying an LTC Software Solution - Different Considerations

Long-term Software Solutions for Various End-use Segments

Global Market for LTC Software Set to Witness Steady Growth

EHR Software Systems Dominate the Global Long-term Software Market

Nursing Homes Management & Assisted Living Facilities - Key Adopters of Long-term Care Software

North America and Europe Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Exhibit Fastest Growth

Select Major LTC Software Solutions in the Market

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Geriatric & Disabled Population Fuels Need for Long-term Care Technologies

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries for 2020E

Robust Adoption of Healthcare IT Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Long-term Care Software

Growing Investments in Healthcare IT Opens a Parallel Line of Opportunity for Long-Term Care Software: Global Market for Healthcare IT (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Assisted Living Facilities, Group Homes & Adult Foster Care Centers Feel the Pressure to Digitalize

Long-Term Care Trends & Issues Magnifying Relevance of Long-Term Care Software

Push Towards Digital Inclusion of the Elderly & Disabled in Long-Term Care Homes Strengthens the Business Case for Long-term Care Software

Growing Efforts of Digital Inclusion of Patients in the Exploding Long-Term Care Market to Spur Adoption of Long-term Care Software: Global Opportunity for Long-Term Care Services (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Software Development Rises as the Key for Healthcare Future

EHR Gains over Traditional Long-Term Care Options

The Importance of Customized Software in Healthcare

Sustained Advancements in Assistive Technologies & Focus on R&D Efforts to Boost Adoption

IoT Solutions to Improve Senior Care and Help Seniors Community Live Independent Life

World IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices (in Million) for Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Shift towards Home Healthcare Augurs Well for the Market

Government Efforts to Reduce Healthcare Expenditure and Improve Infrastructure Support Market

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP by Region for 2019

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Hospital Admissions Drive Market Growth

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Rising Incidence of Physical Disabilities: A Grim Reality Driving Significance of Assistive Living Technologies

Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

