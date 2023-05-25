New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microbial Fermentation Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961041/?utm_source=GNW
Antibiotics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$16.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Enzymes segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The Microbial Fermentation Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.2 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured)
- Amyris, Inc.
- Biocon Ltd.
- BioVectra Inc.
- Danone UK
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Lonza Group AG
- Novozymes A/S
- TerraVia Holdings, Inc.
- United Breweries Ltd.
Global Microbial Fermentation Technology Market to Reach $45.2 Billion by 2030
Global Microbial Fermentation Technology Market to Reach $45.2 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Microbial Fermentation Technology estimated at US$30 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
