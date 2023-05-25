Food Antioxidants Market Size Worth $2.2 Billion by 2032

Newark, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 1.2 billion in 2022 food antioxidants market will reach USD 2.2 billion by 2032. The market's expansion is attributable to rising consumption and demand for processed foods, where food antioxidants are widely used, and it also extends the shelf life of bakery, confectionery, and snack goods. Antioxidants significantly fight oxidation and increase the shelf-life of goods. Furthermore, developments and research in this sector and surveys undertaken by research organizations have propelled the segment's rise. For example, the American Heart Association suggests a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and other antioxidant-rich foods to help prevent cardiovascular disease.



Key Insight of the Food Antioxidants Market



Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.1% over the projection period.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. A significant, rapidly expanding market for food antioxidants is the Asia Pacific region. In addition to having a sizable and steadily expanding population, the Asia Pacific area also features an expanding middle class. Consumption of convenience and processed foods has increased due to urbanization and changing lifestyles, which has led to a desire for food items with a longer shelf life and more nutritional content, where food antioxidants play a significant role.



In the food antioxidants market, the dry segment dominated the market in 2022 with a market share of 73.2%.



The dry segment dominated the market in 2022 with a market share of 73.2%. To avoid oxidation and maintain the stability and quality of the product, dry antioxidants can be used in a variety of culinary applications. Dry antioxidants are practical for handling and storing. They are simpler to weigh, mix, and include in food compositions because of their dry and powdery shape. In comparison to liquid antioxidants, they also typically have a longer shelf life and are less likely to degrade.



In the food antioxidants market, the natural segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.4% over the projected period.



The natural category is estimated to increase at the fastest CAGR of 7.4% over the projection period. Natural antioxidants do not require a conventional chemical reaction and come from naturally occurring sources such as animals, plants, fruits, herbs, and spices. Vitamin C, rosemary extracts, Carotenoids, vitamin E, ascorbic acid, alpha-tocopherol, and other substances are examples of natural antioxidants. The tendency to live a healthy lifestyle is growing, which has increased the demand for naturally derived antioxidants. Over the upcoming years, the demand for organic antioxidants is anticipated to increase due to rising health consciousness and concerns about chemical side effects.



In the food antioxidants market, the bakery & confectionery segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.8% over the projected period.



The bakery & confectionery segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.8% over the projected period. Food products, including toast, bread, biscuits, cookies, and more, are included in bakery products. These dietary items are an essential component of most people's daily diets. The baked goods and confections market is going through an enormous innovation wave due to changing consumer preferences and habits. A further driver in the expansion of the bakery and confectionery business is the custom of giving away chocolates, candies, and other confectionery items, particularly at festivals. Over the projection period, rising bakery and confectionery product consumption is anticipated to boost demand for food antioxidants.



Market Dynamics



Driver



Consumer lifestyles and eating habits have changed as a result of growing disposable incomes in developing nations. Customers are ready to pay extra for high-quality, nutritious foods, particularly ones that include antioxidants. This economic expansion and shifting consumer tastes support market expansion. Additionally, the functional foods and drinks market has expanded significantly in recent years. Antioxidants are essential components of functional foods and drinks because they offer additional health advantages over and above those of simple nutrition. The market for food antioxidants is expanding due to consumer demand for functional goods, particularly those that are enriched with antioxidants.



Opportunity



The market for functional foods and beverages is still expanding as a result of customer demand for goods with more health advantages. The market for food antioxidants has chances to provide this sector with new antioxidant-rich components and formulations since antioxidants play a crucial role in functional goods. Additionally, people are actively looking for food products that enhance their well-being due to the growing emphasis on health and wellness. Antioxidants are well known for their positive effects on health, including the possibility of lowering the risk of diseases. The market for dietary antioxidants has the potential to create specialized antioxidant solutions that address certain health issues, such as heart health, brain function, or immunity support.



Some of the major players operating in the food antioxidants market are:



• Camlin Fine Sciences

• 3A Antioxidants

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Frutarom Ltd

• Barentz Group

• Vitablend Nederland BV

• Crystal Quinone Pvt Ltd

• Sasol Limited

• Naturex

• BASF SE

• Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

• DuPont

• Kalsec Inc.

• Kemin Industries



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Form



• Liquid

• Dry



By Type



• Synthetic

• Natural



By Application



• Meat & Poultry

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Fats & Oil

• Fish



About the report:



The global food antioxidants market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

