Global Antibiotics Market - Distribution by Type of Drug Class, Target Disease Indication, Type of Therapy, Route of Administration and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035

This can be attributed to the fact that majority of the pathogenic bacteria have developed resistance against the commonly prescribed therapies. In addition, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the annual healthcare cost associated with treatment of infections caused by six multi-drug resistant bacteria is estimated to be more than USD 4.6 billion in the US. Antibiotics (chemical substances derived from the biological sources or produced chemically) are extensively being used for the prevention / treatment of various bacterial infections. Over the past few years, a number of novel broad-spectrum (antibiotics that provide therapeutic effects against a wide range of bacteria) and narrow spectrum (antibiotics that provide therapeutic effects against specific bacterial strains only) antibiotic therapies, targeting a myriad of bacterial infections (in alphabetical order), including anthrax, botulism, cholera, gonorrhea, meningitis, pneumonia, tetanus, tuberculosis, and syphilis, have received approval from various regulatory authorities, globally. However, the antibiotic drug development is currently fraught with several challenges, including emergence of drug-resistant bacteria and concerns related to safety and efficacy of these therapies.



In order to address the aforementioned concerns, several industry stakeholders have been actively leading the efforts for research and development of effective and safe antibiotics. In addition, over the years, several regulatory organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), CDC and United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) have undertaken various initiatives to not only promote the correct usage of antibiotics but also support the players engaged in this industry. , , The continuous efforts of both industry and non-industry players as well as regulatory organizations, combined with the increasing patient population, are expected to be the key drivers for growth in the antibiotics market in the coming years.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The Global Antibiotics Market - Distribution by Type of Drug Class (Aminoglycosides, Cephalosporins, Fluoroquinolones, Macrolides, Oxazolidinones, Penicillins, Sulphonamides, Tetracyclines and Other Drug Classes), Target Disease Indication (Bacterial Infections, Dermatological Infections, Gastrointestinal Infections, Hematological Infections, Nephrological Infections, Pulmonary Infections, Reproductive Tract Infections, Respiratory Tract Infections, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract Infections and Other Bacterial Infections), Type of Therapy (Monotherapies and Combination Therapies), Route of Administration (Intravenous and Oral), Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World), and Drug-wise Sales: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035 report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunity for the players involved in the development of antibiotics. The report answers many key questions related to this domain.



Need for Novel Antibiotics Targeting Multi-drug Resistant Bacterial Infections

Over the years, due to overuse of antibiotics, bacterial strains have developed resistance to most of the commercially available antibiotics, a phenomenon known as antibiotic / antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Notably, in November 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared AMR as one of the top ten threats for the global public health standards. In order to address the aforementioned challenge, drug developers are currently evaluating various novel antibiotics. These novel antibiotics belong to previously unexplored drug classes that can target new pathways to inhibit bacterial growth. In addition, some of these therapies are being evaluated to overcome the challenges of cross resistance (commonly observed in currently available antibiotics).



Current Market Landscape of Antibiotics

Since 1980, close to 50 unique antibiotics have been approved for the prevention / treatment of various infections caused by gram negative as well as gram positive bacteria. Further, in the last eight years, developers have received approvals for more than 25 novel antibiotics intended for the treatment of multiple infectious diseases. It is worth highlighting that over 150 antibiotics are currently being evaluated in more than 1,720 trials across different stages of preclinical / clinical development, either as monotherapies or in combination with other drugs. Majority of these clinical-stage antibiotics are being developed for the treatment of infections caused by members of Enterobacteriaceae family.



Partnership and Collaboration Trends in Antibiotics Domain

Currently, several partnerships have been inked by various industry and non-industry players engaged in the development of antibiotics. It is worth highlighting that 30% of these partnerships were inked in 2022. Majority of such deals are focused on joint development of antibiotics, followed by agreements signed for the purpose of research and development, product development and commercialization of antibiotics.



Impact of COVID-19 on the Antibiotics Industry

It is worth highlighting that a significant surge has been observed in the use of antibiotics, since 2020. This can be attributed to the fact that various antibiotic generics, namely azithromycin, ceftriaxone, moxifloxacin and meropenem, were used extensively in the initial phase of the pandemic. , However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the disruption of the supply chain of antibiotics. Hence, in order to address the increasing demand as well as overcome the aforementioned supply chain-related disruption, a number of developers based in North America and Europe either expanded their facilities or established new facilities for the manufacturing of antibiotics. , ,



Key Drivers for the Antibiotics Market

The increasing prevalence of various infections caused by both gram positive and gram-negative bacteria is one of the key drivers for the antibiotics market. In addition, emergence of multi-drug resistant bacteria, current unmet need for novel antibiotics and extensive research and development initiatives by industry players are expected to drive the growth in antibiotics market in the coming years.



Market Size of Antibiotics

Driven by the increasing need for novel antibiotics, along with growing development pipeline and encouraging clinical trial results, the antibiotics market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the coming years. Specifically, in terms of target disease indication, the market is anticipated to be driven by therapies being developed for the treatment of urinary tract infections, and dermatological infections. Additionally, it is worth highlighting that majority of the current market share is captured by players based in North America and Asia-Pacific.



Key Players in the Antibiotics Market

Examples of the key players in this domain (the complete list of players is available in the full report) include ABAC Therapeutics, Bayer, Biocidium Biopharmaceuticals, Blacksmith Medicines, Bristol Myers Squibb, Crestone, Daiichi Sankyo, Debiopharm, Fedora Pharmaceuticals, Fujisawa Pharmaceutical, GlaxoSmithKline, Helperby Therapeutics, Madam Therapeutics, Melinta Therapeutics, Meiji Seika Pharma, MicuRx Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Pfizer, Qpex Biopharma, RedHill Biopharma, Selmod, Sequella, Sinovent, Spero Therapeutics and Wockhardt.



The study presents detailed information on current market landscape and future opportunities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

An executive summary of the insights captured during our research, offering a high-level view on the current state of the global antibiotics market and its likely evolution in the mid-to-long term.

A general introduction to antibiotics, along with information on their characteristics and advantages, and classification (based on chemical structure, mode of action, range of activity and source). In addition, the chapter highlights details on the history of antibiotics, innovations related to antibiotics, mechanism of action of antibiotics and challenges associated with their use. Further, it concludes with a discussion on the future perspectives in this domain.

A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of approved antibiotic generics, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of approval, region(s) of approval, type of antibiotic (based on chemical structure and drug class), mechanism of action (alteration of cell membranes, cell wall synthesis inhibition, mycolic acid synthesis inhibition, nucleic acid synthesis inhibition, protein synthesis inhibition and RNA polymerase inhibition), spectrum of activity (broad spectrum, extended spectrum and narrow spectrum), type of target bacteria(s) (gram negative and gram positive), target bacterial strain(s), target diseases indication(s), nature of source (semi-synthetic and synthetic), type of therapy (combination therapy and monotherapy), route(s) of administration (intramuscular, intravenous, oral, topical and others / unspecified), dosage form(s) (capsules, creams, liquids, powder, tablets and others), and type of patient population (based on age and gender). In addition, it provides an in-depth analysis on the developers engaged in the development of antibiotic generics, based on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and most active players (in terms of number of approved generics).

A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of approved antibiotic brands, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of approval, region(s) of approval, type of antibiotic (based on chemical structure and drug class), mechanism of action (cell wall synthesis inhibition, DNA synthesis inhibition, mycolic acid synthesis inhibition, nucleic acid synthesis inhibition and protein synthesis inhibition), spectrum of activity (broad spectrum, extended spectrum and narrow spectrum), type of target bacteria(s) (gram negative and gram positive), target bacterial strain(s), target diseases indication(s), nature of source (semi-synthetic and synthetic), type of therapy (combination therapy and monotherapy), route(s) of administration (intramuscular, intravenous and oral), dosage form(s) (capsules, creams, liquids, powder, tablets and others), type of patient population (based on age and gender) and type of innovation. In addition, it provides an in-depth analysis on the developers engaged in the development of antibiotic brands, based on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and most active players (in terms of number of approved brands).

A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of clinical-stage antibiotics, based on several relevant parameters, such as status of development (clinical and preclinical), stage of development, type of antibiotic (based on chemical structure and drug class), mechanism of action (cell membrane alteration, cell wall synthesis inhibition, FABI inhibition, fatty acid synthesis inhibition, nucleic acid synthesis inhibition, protein synthesis inhibition and others), spectrum of activity (broad spectrum, extended spectrum and narrow spectrum), type of target bacteria(s) (gram negative and gram positive), target bacterial strain(s), target disease indication(s), therapeutic area(s) (genetic disorder, immunological disorder, infectious disease, oncological disorder, renal disorder and sexually transmitted disease), nature of source (semi-synthetic and synthetic), type of therapy (combination therapy and monotherapy), route(s) of administration (intramuscular, intravenous, oral and others / unspecified), dosage form(s) (capsules, liquids, tablets and others / unspecified), dosage strength, dosage frequency, dosing period, type of patient population (based on age and gender) and special designation received (breakthrough therapy, fast track, orphan drug and qualified infectious disease product). In addition, it provides an in-depth analysis on the companies engaged in the development of clinical-stage antibiotics, based on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and most active players (in terms of number of clinical-stage antibiotics and number of preclinical-stage antibiotics).

Elaborate profiles of key players engaged in the development of antibiotics (shortlisted based on proprietary criterion), including a brief overview of the company, key executives, financial information (if available), product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook. In addition, the chapter highlights the key strategies and key focus areas of the developers, along with expert opinion.

A detailed analysis of partnerships inked between stakeholders engaged in this domain, since 2017, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership (acquisitions, commercialization agreements, distribution agreements, joint development agreements, licensing agreements, manufacturing agreements, product development agreements, product development and commercialization agreements, research and development agreements, technology utilization agreements and others), type of partner, company size, most active players (in terms of number of partnerships)., and regional distribution of partnership activity in this domain.

An analysis of completed and ongoing clinical studies related to antibiotics, based on several relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial status, trial phase, type of patient population (based on gender), key focus areas, type of sponsor, geography and most active industry and non-industry players (in terms of number of trials).

An insightful analysis, highlighting the key opinion leaders (KOLs) investigating clinical trials related to antibiotics, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of KOL, qualification, type of organization, affiliated organization, geographical location of KOLs and target disease indication(s). In addition, the chapter highlights the most prominent KOLs, based on our proprietary and third-party scoring criteria.

An elaborate discussion on key trends within the antibiotics industry providing insights on drug-pricing, outsourcing trends and impact of COVID-19 on the antibiotics domain.

An insightful success protocol analysis of recently approved antibiotics, based on several relevant parameters, such as dosing frequency, drug efficacy, geographical reach, inter-class competition, intra-class competition, t innovation feature, price, prevalence, route of administration, spectrum of activity, type of therapy and type of target bacteria.



One of the key objectives of this report was to estimate the current opportunity and the future growth potential of the global antibiotics market over the coming years. We have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market in mid-term to long term for the period, 2023-2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented based on relevant parameters, such as type of drug class (aminoglycosides, cephalosporins, fluoroquinolones, macrolides, penicillins, sulfonamides, tetracyclines and other classes), target disease indication (bacterial infections, dermatological infections, gastrointestinal infections, hematological infections, nephrological infections, pulmonary infections, reproductive tract infections, respiratory tract infections, sexually transmitted diseases, urinary tract infections and other bacterial infections), type of therapy (monotherapies and combination therapies), route of administration (intravenous and oral) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties associated with some of the key parameters and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s evolution.



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice, and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This information is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2035, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Question 1: What are antibiotics?

Answer: Antibiotics are chemical substances that are either derived from biological sources or produced chemically. These chemicals are used for the prevention / treatment of various bacterial infections.



Question 2: What are the top 10 antibiotics?

Answer: The top 10 antibiotics (in alphabetical order) are amoxicillin, azithromycin, cephalexin, ciprofloxacin, clavulanate, clindamycin, doxycycline, levofloxacin, metronidazole, and sulfamethoxazole.



Question 3: How many novel antibiotics have been approved for the treatment of bacterial infections over the years?

Answer: Since 2016, more than 25 antibiotics have been approved by various regulatory organizations, across the globe.



Question 4: How many companies develop antibiotics?

Answer: 50 industry players are currently engaged in the evaluation and development of over 150 potential antibiotics for the treatment of patients suffering from a wide array of bacterial infections.



Question 5: What are the key types of partnerships and collaborations signed in the antibiotics industry?

Answer: Currently, research and development agreements, joint development agreements and product development and commercialization agreements are the common types of partnerships inked by developers that are currently focused on the development of antibiotics.



Question 6: What is the growth rate of antibiotics market?

Answer: The antibiotics market is expected to grow at a steady rate in the period 2023-2035.



Question 7: Which region has the highest growth rate in the antibiotics market?

Answer: Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate, over the period 2023-2035.



Question 8: Which segment, in terms of type of drug class, accounts for the largest share within the antibiotics market?

Answer: At present, aminoglycoside accounts for the largest market share, in terms of revenues, within the antibiotics market.



CHAPTER OUTLINES



Chapter 1 provides an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of global antibiotics market and its likely evolution in the mid-to-long term.



Chapter 2 provides a general introduction to antibiotics, along with information on the characteristics, advantages and classification (based on chemical structure, mode of action, range of activity and source). In addition, the chapter highlights details on the history of antibiotics, innovations related to antibiotics, mechanism of action of antibiotics and challenges associated with their use. Further, it concludes with a discussion on the future perspectives in this domain.



Chapter 3 provides a detailed review of the overall landscape of approved antibiotic generics, featuring information on year of approval, region(s) of approval, type of antibiotic (based on chemical structure and drug class), mechanism of action (alteration of cell membranes, cell wall synthesis inhibition, mycolic acid synthesis inhibition, nucleic acid synthesis inhibition, protein synthesis inhibition and RNA polymerase inhibition), spectrum of activity (broad spectrum, extended spectrum and narrow spectrum), type of target bacteria(s) (gram negative and gram positive), target bacterial strain(s), target diseases indication(s), nature of source (semi-synthetic and synthetic), type of therapy (combination therapy and monotherapy), route(s) of administration (intramuscular, intravenous, oral, topical and others / unspecified), dosage form(s) (capsules, creams, liquids, powder, tablets and others), and type of patient population (based on age and gender). In addition, it provides an in-depth analysis on the developers engaged in the development of antibiotic generics, based on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and most active players (in terms of number of approved generics).



Chapter 4 provides a detailed review of the overall landscape of approved antibiotic brands, highlighting several relevant parameters, year of approval, region(s) of approval, type of antibiotic (based on chemical structure and drug class), mechanism of action (cell wall synthesis inhibition, DNA synthesis inhibition, mycolic acid synthesis inhibition, nucleic acid synthesis inhibition and protein synthesis inhibition), spectrum of activity (broad spectrum, extended spectrum and narrow spectrum), type of target bacteria(s) (gram negative and gram positive), target bacterial strain(s), target diseases indication(s), nature of source (semi-synthetic and synthetic), type of therapy (combination therapy and monotherapy), route(s) of administration (intramuscular, intravenous and oral), dosage form(s) (capsules, creams, liquids, powder, tablets and others), type of patient population (based on age and gender) and type of innovation (administration, component, innovative technology / platform, mechanism of action and others). In addition, it provides an in-depth analysis on the developers engaged in the development of antibiotic brands, based on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and most active players (in terms of number of approved brands).



Chapter 5 provides a detailed review of the overall landscape of clinical-stage antibiotics, based on several relevant parameters, such as status of development (clinical and preclinical), stage of development, type of antibiotic (based on chemical structure and drug class), mechanism of action (cell membrane alteration, cell wall synthesis inhibition, FABI inhibition, fatty acid synthesis inhibition, nucleic acid synthesis inhibition, protein synthesis inhibition and others), spectrum of activity (broad spectrum, extended spectrum and narrow spectrum), type of target bacteria(s) (gram negative, and gram positive), target bacterial strain(s), target disease indication(s), therapeutic area(s) (genetic disorder, immunological disorder, infectious disease, oncological disorder, renal disorder and sexually transmitted disease), nature of source (semi-synthetic and synthetic), type of therapy (combination therapy and monotherapy), route(s) of administration (intramuscular, intravenous, oral and others / unspecified), dosage form(s) (capsules, liquids, tablets and others / unspecified), dosage strength, dosage frequency, dosing period, type of patient population (based on age and gender) and special designation received (breakthrough therapy, fast track, orphan drug, and qualified infectious disease product). In addition, it provides an in-depth analysis on the companies engaged in the development of clinical-stage antibiotics, based on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and most active players (in terms of number of clinical-stage antibiotics and number of preclinical-stage antibiotics).



Chapter 6 provides elaborate profiles of key players engaged in development of antibiotics (shortlisted based on proprietary criterion), including a brief overview of the company, key executives, financial information (if available), product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook. In addition, the chapter highlights the key strategies and key focus areas of the developers, along with expert opinions.



Chapter 7 features an analysis of various collaborations and partnerships that have been inked between stakeholders engaged in the antibiotics industry since 2017, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership (acquisitions, commercialization agreements, distribution agreements, joint development agreements, licensing agreements, manufacturing agreements, product development agreements, product development and commercialization agreements, research and development agreements, technology utilization agreements and others), type of partner, company size, local and international agreements, intracontinental and intercontinental agreements, most active players (in terms of number of partnerships).



Chapter 8 features an in-depth analysis of completed and ongoing clinical studies of various antibiotics, based on several relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial status, trial phase, type of patient population (based on gender), key focus areas, type of sponsor, geography and most active industry and non-industry players (in terms of number of trials).



Chapter 9 presents an insightful analysis highlighting the key opinion leaders (KOLs) investigating clinical trials related to antibiotics, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of KOL, qualification, type of organization, affiliated organization, geographical location of KOLs, and target disease indication(s). In addition, the chapter highlights the most prominent KOLs, based on our proprietary and third-party scoring criteria.



Chapter 10 highlights a discussion on key trends within the antibiotics industry providing insights on drug-pricing, outsourcing trends and impact of COVID-19 on the antibiotics domain.



Chapter 11 presents an insightful success protocol analysis of recently approved antibiotics, based on several relevant parameters, such as dosing frequency, drug efficacy, geographical reach, inter-class competition, intra-class competition, innovation features, price, prevalence, route of administration, spectrum of activity, type of therapy and type of target bacteria.



Chapter 12 features a comprehensive market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of global antibiotics market for the period, 2023-2035. In order to provide details on the future opportunity, our projections have been segmented based on type of drug class (aminoglycosides, cephalosporins, fluoroquinolones, macrolides, penicillins, sulfonamides, tetracyclines and other classes), target disease indication (bacterial infections, dermatological infections, gastrointestinal infections, hematological infections, nephrological infections, pulmonary infections, reproductive tract infections, respiratory tract infections, sexually transmitted diseases, urinary tract infections and other bacterial infections), type of therapy (monotherapies and combination therapies), route of administration (intravenous and oral), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world).



Chapter 13 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 14 is an appendix, which contains a list of companies and organizations mentioned in this report.

