Glass Fiber in the Global Automotive Composites Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]

Glass Fiber in the Global Automotive Composites Market Trends and Forecast

The glass fiber in the global automotive composites market looks promising with opportunities in the exterior, interior, power train system, under body system, and electrical & electronics market. The glass fiber in the global automotive market is expected to reach an estimated $4.3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.5% 2022 to 2028. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing automotive production and growing demand for lightweight and durable materials due to stringent government regulations to increase fuel efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Automotive Composites Market by Application, Intermediate and Material



Emerging Trends in the Glass Fiber in the Global Automotive Composites Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of high performance glass fiber.

A total of 182 figures / charts and 103 tables are provided in this 165-page report to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with insights is shown below.



Glass Fiber in the Global Automotive Composites Market by Segments

Glass Fiber in the Global Automotive Composites Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the glass fiber in the global automotive composites market by application, intermediate material, and region as follows:



By Application [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Interior

Exterior

Powertrain System/Engine Components

Under the Body

Electrical & Electronics

Others



By Intermediate Material [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:



Sheet Molding Compound/ Bulk Molding Compound (SMC/BMC)



Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT)



Long Fiber Thermoplastic (LFT)



Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT)



Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic (CFT)



Phenolic Molding Compound (PMC)

Others



By Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific / Rest of the World

List of Glass Fiber in the Global Automotive Composites Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies glass fiber in the global automotive composites companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the glass fiber in the global automotive composites companies profiled in this report includes.

Owens Corning

Jushi Group Co., Ltd.

Johns Manville Corporation

Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

Taishan Fiberglass Inc.



3B the Fiber Glass Company ( Goa Glass Fiber)

Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

Lanxess

Glass Fiber in the Global Automotive Composites Market Insight

The analyst forecasts that powertrain system/ engine components will remain the largest application by value and volume due to growing demand for lightweight composite parts. Underbody system is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Short fiber thermoplastic (SFT) material of glass fiber in the global automotive composites will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its growing demand for lightweight composite parts.

APAC/ROW is expected to remain the largest market and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to higher penetration of composites in automotive than other region.

Features of Glass Fiber in the Global Automotive Composites Market



Market Size Estimates: Glass fiber in the global automotive composites market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (M lbs)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application, intermediate material and region

Regional Analysis: Glass fiber in the global automotive composites market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific / Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, intermediate material, and regions for the glass fiber in the global automotive composites market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the glass fiber in the global automotive market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the glass fiber in the global automotive composites market size?

Answer:The glass fiber in the global automotive composites market is expected to reach an estimated $4.3 billion by 2028

Q2. What is the growth forecast for glass fiber in the global automotive composites market?

Answer:The glass fiber in the global automotive composites market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the glass fiber in the global automotive composites market?

Answer: The major growth drivers for this market are increasing automotive production and growing demand for lightweight and durable materials due to stringent government regulations to increase fuel efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use for glass fiber in the global automotive composites?

Answer:Power train system and interior segments are the major applications for glass fiber in the global automotive composites.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in glass fiber in the global automotive composites market?

Answer:Emerging trend, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the glass fiber in the global automotive composites market, include development of high performance glass fiber.

Q6. Who are the key glass fibers in the global automotive composites companies?



Answer:Some of the key glass fiber in the global automotive composites companies is as follows:

Which glass fiber in the global automotive composites product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that SFT is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume, mainly driven by applications such as small complex shaped components in power train system/engine components applications.

Q8: In glass fiber in the global automotive composites market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer:APAC/ROW is expected to remain the largest region over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer:Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the glass fiber in the global automotive composites market by application (interior, exterior, powertrain system/engine components, under the body, electrical and electronics, and others), intermediate material (SMC/BMC, LFT, SFT, CFT, phenolic molding compound, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to automotive glass fiber, glass fiber in automotive composite market, automotive composites market, composites in automotive market, glass fiber in automotive composites market suppliers market or related to automotive glass fiber, glass fiber in automotive composite market, automotive composites market, composites in automotive market, glass fiber in automotive composites market suppliers, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

