Global Oleoresins Strategic Business Report 2023: Focus on Safety Spurs Demand for Natural Food Colors

Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oleoresins: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Oleoresins estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Seed Spices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.1% CAGR and reach US$557 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Paprika segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $498.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR



The Oleoresins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$498.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$262.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$221.9 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 81 Featured) -

Adani Pharmachem Private Limited

Akay Natural Ingredients Private Limited

Ambe Phytoextracts Pvt. Ltd.

AVT Naturals

Gurjar Phytochem Pvt. Ltd.

Hawkins Watts Limited

Indo World Trading Corporation

Jean GAZIGNAIRE S.A.S.

Kalsec Inc.

Mane Kancor Ingredients Pvt. Ltd.

Ozone Naturals

Paprika Oleo's India Limited

Paras Perfumers

Plant Lipids

Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd.

TMV Natural oils & Extracts (P) LTD

Universal Oleoresins

Vidya Herbs Private Limited

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 457 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Oleoresins - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies, Emerging Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - "Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing"

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants, Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

Oleoresins: Definition, Types & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Strong Outlook for Spices & Seasonings Brightens the Outlook for Spice Oleoresins Which Are Pure Extracts of Spices & Herbs

Robust Addressable Market Opportunity for Spice Oleoresin: Global Consumption of Spices & Seasonings (In 000 Metric Tons) for Years 2020, 2022 and 2024

Recovery of the Restaurant Industry, Rise of Cloud Kitchens & Demand for Packaged Spices in Hotels & Restaurants to Drive Demand for Oleoresins

Global Food Service Industry (In US$ Trillion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Rise in Demand for Natural Food Coloring Against a Backdrop of Robust Demand for Processed Foods to Spur Growth of Oleoresins in the Food Industry

Robust Outlook for Processed Foods (Functional Foods, Drinks, Meat, Sauces, Condiments, and Dressing & Baked Food Products)

Focus on Safety Spurs Demand for Natural Food Colors

Global Packaged Food Opportunity (In US$ Trillion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Rise in Demand for Ethnic Foods to Drive Up Consumption of Spice Oleoresins

Robust Appetite for Ethnic Foods Spurs Opportunity for Spice Oleoresins: Global Market for Ethnic Foods (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Growing Demand for Natural Extracts in Nutraceuticals to Spur Growth for Oleoresins

Healthy Outlook for Nutraceuticals

Strong Gains for Nutraceuticals with Natural Extracts: A Boon for Oleoresins

Global Opportunity for Nutraceuticals (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2026

Here's How Oleoresins Find Use in Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceutical Industries

Increasing Preference for Natural Ingredients in Cosmetics and Personal Care Market Drives Demand for Oleoresins

Rapidly Changing Consumer Perception Towards Natural Ingredients in Personal and Cosmetics Products Highlights Growth Opportunities for Oleoresins: Global Organic Cosmetics and Personal Care Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2025

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m667rj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment