Global Wind Turbine Composite Materials Market to Reach $23.2 Billion by 2030

Glass Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$12.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Carbon Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Wind Turbine Composite Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.
- Gurmit Holding AG
- LM Wind Power
- Molded Fiber Glass Companies
- Teijin Limited
- Toray Industries, Inc.
- TPI Composites, Inc.
- Vestas Wind Systems A/S
- Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.;
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Amid Concerns over Climate Change, Shift Towards Clean,
Renewable and Sustainable Energy Sources Gathers Momentum
Spike in Emissions Shifts Focus on Renewables for Powering a
Safer Future: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons)
for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000,
2010, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023
Global Clean Energy Investments (In US$ Billion) for Years
2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023
Myriad Benefits Make Wind Energy the Most Attractive of All
Renewable Energy Sources
Global Economic Update
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
Pandemic Enhances Focus on Renewables
Wind Energy Supply Chains Disrupted amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Composite Materials Unlocking New Narratives for Wind Turbine
Structures
The Need for Composites
Materials for Turbine Blades
Global Market Outlook
Glass Fiber Leads, Carbon Fiber to Drive Future Gains
Wind Turbine Blades: The Largest Application Segment
Asia-Pacific and China Emerge as High-Growth Regions
Competition
Wind Turbine Composite Materials - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Consistent Rise in Wind Energy Installations Boost Demand for
Composite Materials
Global Wind Power Generation (in TWh) for 2015-2021
Wind Power Cumulative Capacity (in GW) for 2015-2021
Rising Significance of Lightweight and High Efficiency
Materials Fuels Demand for Composites
Market Benefits from the Growing Demand for Longer Rotor Blades
to Increase Wind Output
Breakdown of Average Hub Height of Wind Turbines in the US for
2011 and 2021
Breakdown of Average Rotor Diameter of Wind Turbines in the US
for 2017 and 2021
Turbine Blades Grow Bigger & Longer
Carbon Fiber Materials Enable Development of Longer Blades
Growing Preference for Carbon Fiber over Glass Fiber in Wind
Energy Sector
Carbon Fiber: An Enabling Technology for Turbine Blades
Focus on Lightweight Materials: A Boon for Carbon Fibers
Trend towards Longer & Lightweight Blades Bodes Well for Carbon
Fiber Market
Prepreg Market to Gain from the Significant Growth Potential of
the Wind Energy Sector
Prepregs Hold Promise as Replacement for Resin-Infused Glass
Fiber in Wind Blade Spar Caps
Installations of Small Wind Turbines Promise Market Growth
World Small Wind Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2017 through 2025
Government Support for Renewables Fuels Wind Power
Installations, Driving Growth in Wind Energy Composite
Materials
Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy
Sources in Select Countries
Sustainability Touch to Wind Turbine Blades with New
Thermoplastic Resins
Use of Thermoset Composites in Wind Energy Segment Gains Momentum
Composite Manufacturers Focus on Enhancing Energy Efficiency of
Wind Turbines
Using Fabric to Make Wind Turbines: Efficient and Sustainable
New Materials for Wind Power
Wind Turbine Domain Set to Make Impressive Strides with
Composite-Led Innovations
Major Challenges Facing Wind Turbine Composites Market
Growing Concerns Over Disposing End-of-Life Turbine Composites
Recycling of Wind Turbine Blades
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
