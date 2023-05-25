Global Wind Turbine Composite Materials Market to Reach $23.2 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wind Turbine Composite Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960510/?utm_source=GNW

Glass Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$12.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Carbon Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Wind Turbine Composite Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured)

- Gurmit Holding AG

- LM Wind Power

- Molded Fiber Glass Companies

- Teijin Limited

- Toray Industries, Inc.

- TPI Composites, Inc.

- Vestas Wind Systems A/S

- Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.;





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Amid Concerns over Climate Change, Shift Towards Clean,

Renewable and Sustainable Energy Sources Gathers Momentum

Spike in Emissions Shifts Focus on Renewables for Powering a

Safer Future: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons)

for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000,

2010, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023

Global Clean Energy Investments (In US$ Billion) for Years

2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023

Myriad Benefits Make Wind Energy the Most Attractive of All

Renewable Energy Sources

Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

Pandemic Enhances Focus on Renewables

Wind Energy Supply Chains Disrupted amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Composite Materials Unlocking New Narratives for Wind Turbine

Structures

The Need for Composites

Materials for Turbine Blades

Global Market Outlook

Glass Fiber Leads, Carbon Fiber to Drive Future Gains

Wind Turbine Blades: The Largest Application Segment

Asia-Pacific and China Emerge as High-Growth Regions

Competition

Wind Turbine Composite Materials - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Consistent Rise in Wind Energy Installations Boost Demand for

Composite Materials

Global Wind Power Generation (in TWh) for 2015-2021

Wind Power Cumulative Capacity (in GW) for 2015-2021

Rising Significance of Lightweight and High Efficiency

Materials Fuels Demand for Composites

Market Benefits from the Growing Demand for Longer Rotor Blades

to Increase Wind Output

Breakdown of Average Hub Height of Wind Turbines in the US for

2011 and 2021

Breakdown of Average Rotor Diameter of Wind Turbines in the US

for 2017 and 2021

Turbine Blades Grow Bigger & Longer

Carbon Fiber Materials Enable Development of Longer Blades

Growing Preference for Carbon Fiber over Glass Fiber in Wind

Energy Sector

Carbon Fiber: An Enabling Technology for Turbine Blades

Focus on Lightweight Materials: A Boon for Carbon Fibers

Trend towards Longer & Lightweight Blades Bodes Well for Carbon

Fiber Market

Prepreg Market to Gain from the Significant Growth Potential of

the Wind Energy Sector

Prepregs Hold Promise as Replacement for Resin-Infused Glass

Fiber in Wind Blade Spar Caps

Installations of Small Wind Turbines Promise Market Growth

World Small Wind Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2017 through 2025

Government Support for Renewables Fuels Wind Power

Installations, Driving Growth in Wind Energy Composite

Materials

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy

Sources in Select Countries

Sustainability Touch to Wind Turbine Blades with New

Thermoplastic Resins

Use of Thermoset Composites in Wind Energy Segment Gains Momentum

Composite Manufacturers Focus on Enhancing Energy Efficiency of

Wind Turbines

Using Fabric to Make Wind Turbines: Efficient and Sustainable

New Materials for Wind Power

Wind Turbine Domain Set to Make Impressive Strides with

Composite-Led Innovations

Major Challenges Facing Wind Turbine Composites Market

Growing Concerns Over Disposing End-of-Life Turbine Composites

Recycling of Wind Turbine Blades



