McPhy Energy : Summary of the combined shareholders' meeting of 24 May 2023

Grenoble, 25 May 2023 – 5:45 pm CEST – McPhy Energy, specialized in low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations) (the "Company"), announces that its combined shareholders’ general meeting, held on 24 May 2023 in Grenoble (the "Meeting"), under the chairmanship of its Chairman of the Board of Directors (the "Board"), approved all the proposed resolutions and notably:

Approval of the accounts for the year 2022

The Meeting approved the Company's financial statements and the allocation of the related results and the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Corporate governance

The Meeting also approved:

the compensation policies for corporate officers for 2023 as well as all the elements composing the compensation and benefits of any kind paid or granted during or in respect of the 2022 financial year , for the benefit of the Company's corporate officers and notably to the Chairman of the Board, Luc Poyer, and Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Baptiste Lucas 1 ;

, for the benefit of the Company's corporate officers and notably to the Chairman of the Board, Luc Poyer, and Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Baptiste Lucas ; the renewal of Myriam Maestroni's term of office as Director for a period of three years, and therefore, following decisions of the Board of Directors, as member of the specialized Committees of the Board, namely: Chair of the Appointments and Compensation Committee, Chair of the new CSR Committee2 and member of the Key Contracts Committee.

Share buyback program and cancellation of treasury shares

The Meeting also approved the renewal of the share buyback program 3, under conditions similar to the program in force, as well as the authorization of the Board to cancel all or part of the treasury shares held by the Company, within the limits set by the Meeting.

Renewal of financial authorizations and delegations and employee share ownership

The Meeting further approved:

various delegations of powers and financial authorizations to the Board with a view to issuing shares or transferable securities giving immediate or future access to the Company's capital, with or without preferential subscription right, within the limits (in particular ceiling) set by the Meeting;

to the Board with a view to issuing shares or transferable securities giving immediate or future access to the Company's capital, with or without preferential subscription right, within the limits (in particular ceiling) set by the Meeting; the delegation of authority to the Board to carry out capital increases reserved for employees participating in a company savings plan as well as the allocation of free shares to certain employees and/or corporate officers of the Group.

The complete voting results of the resolutions as well as the minutes of the Meeting will be available on the Company's website.

The Company wishes to thank all shareholders present, represented or who voted by correspondence for their commitment and support.

1 See also the description of the 2023 compensation policies for corporate officers, as available on the Company's website.







2 Committee in separate form (i.e., Committee as such and not as a sub-committee of the Appointments and Compensation Committee) as from the date of the Meeting.







3 See also the description of the Company's buyback program, as published on 19 May 2023 and available on the Company's website.







