WinMagic partners with Lumen Technologies to offer mission-critical cybersecurity solutions

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WinMagic Inc. (the "Company" or "WinMagic") is proud to announce that it is now a member of the Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) Channel Partner program. WinMagic offers powerfully simple and seamless authentication and encryption solutions that use the endpoint to deliver unbeatable security. This partnership will enable the Company to leverage Lumen’s extensive network and cloud and security solutions to expand capabilities to existing WinMagic customers and enter new markets through access to Lumen’s comprehensive partner program.



As a Lumen Channel Partner, WinMagic can draw on Lumen’s integrated portfolio of global solutions to enable greater product adaptability regarding network services, infrastructure and applications. Lumen’s solutions and infrastructure, combined with WinMagic’s innovative authentication and endpoint encryption products, provide customers with a complete portfolio of cybersecurity solutions.

“This is a game-changer for customers. Paired with WinMagic’s next-gen security, Lumen’s edge compute infrastructure and portfolio of advanced solutions gives customers real power,” said Sara Seegers, regional vice president of indirect channel sales at Lumen. “Customers want to scale their operations as quickly as possible. They know this is the key to increasing their efficiency and growing their business. Together, we can bring results that exceed customer expectations.”

"This partnership with Lumen brings users WinMagic’s most secure authentication technology to date with an incredible user experience," said Rahul Kumar, vice president of sales at WinMagic. "Our MagicEndpoint provides real-time, continuous authentication of the user plus endpoint device without requiring any user action. This strategy delivers the ‘always verify’ element of zero-trust security. We're excited to extend our next-gen security solutions to the Lumen network."

WinMagic’s MagicEndpoint passwordless authentication solution delivers preboot authentication, Windows login and passwordless authentication to online services and applications. The software’s zero-trust security design complements government and commercial environments while delivering an end-to-end secure user experience. SecureDoc endpoint encryption enables organizations to secure all their data at the same time, keeping it safe from cyberattacks without disrupting productivity.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen connects the world. We are dedicated to furthering human progress through technology by connecting people, data and applications — quickly, securely and effortlessly. Everything we do at Lumen takes advantage of our network strength. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security and managed service capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.lumen.com .

About WinMagic

WinMagic is a leading developer of cybersecurity solutions that, for 25 years, has raised the bar for endpoint encryption. Over 2,500 businesses and government agencies trust the company with over 3 million active licenses globally. The WinMagic authentication and encryption suite protects your company's data, on-premises or in the cloud. WinMagic delivers a seamless authentication and encryption experience that increases productivity while protecting users and data. For more information, visit www.winmagic.com .

WinMagic Media Relations

Nadine Brown

nadine.brown@winmagic.com

Follow Us on Twitter: @WinMagic

Join us on LinkedIn: WinMagic

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: WinMagic

Like Us on Facebook: WinMagic Data Security

Lumen Media Relations

Danielle Spears

Danielle.Spears@Lumen.com

