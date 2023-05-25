Readout on SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman at VETS23 Conference in Orlando

ORLANDO, FL, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORLANDO, Fla. – On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman joined Rhett Jeppson, the Director of External Programs, Military and Veteran Affairs at JP Morgan Chase, and Scott Jensen, the Executive Director of the National Veteran Small Business Coalition, in Orlando to celebrate veteran small business owners.

Administrator Guzman kicked off the event with a fireside chat with Rhett Jeppson to discuss the successes of and future prospects for veteran entrepreneurs, federal procurement opportunities, and the SBA’s recently expanded Veteran Business Outreach Centers. She also noted the SBA’s progress in granting veteran small business owners certification under VetCert.





After the fireside chat, Administrator Guzman joined Scott Jensen to tour conference booths and meet with veteran entrepreneurs from varying industry sectors and discuss opportunities for their businesses to grow and continue to succeed.



For follow-up interview requests for Administrator Guzman, please contact Mila Myles at mila.myles@sba.gov.