Global Solenoid Valves Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030

Brass, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Stainless Steel segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $810.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
The Solenoid Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$810.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$986.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$855 Million by the year 2030.
Pandemic Impact and the Global Economic Update: War & Inflation
Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global
Economy in 2023 & Beyond
Industrial Activity Witnesses Recovery following Subdued
Performance in 2020
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global
Growth
Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to the
Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %)
for the Years 2019 Through 2024
War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed Fiscal
Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain Downside
Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in Global
Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections (Real
GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and
2023
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2023
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
World Solenoid Valves Market by End-Use (2023 & 2030):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Chemical & Petrochemical,
Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater, Power Generation, Food &
Beverage, and Other End-Uses
Key Growth Drivers and Deterrents
Regional Analysis
World Solenoid Valves Market (2023 & 2030): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
World Solenoid Valves Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by
CAGR (Sales) for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
An Introduction to Solenoid Valves
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Healthy Outlook for the World Chemical Industry Extends a
Fillip to Solenoid Valves Demand
Projected Stability in Capital Spending in the Chemical
Industry Provides Opportunities for New and Replacement Demand
for Solenoid Valves: CAPEX in the World Chemical Industry (In
US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022E
Increase in Plastic Production Volumes Drives Need for
Sophisticated Solenoid Valves
Global Plastics Production Output in Million Tons for the Years
2009 through 2021
Global Plastics Production by Region/Country (in %): 2022E
Global Plastics Usage by Sector (in %): 2022E
Medley of Factors Dole Out Challenges & Opportunities in Equal
Measure for Solenoid Valves in the Global Oil Refining Market
With Growth Skewed Towards Alternative Liquid Fuels, Oil
Refineries Face a High Risk Exposure as the Oil Shake Up Marks
the Transition Towards a Low Carbon Economy: Global Liquid
Fuel Cumulative Demand Growth (In 000 Barrels Per Day) by
Type for the Years 2019 Through 2023P
Cornering a Large Percentage of New Refining Capacity
Additions, Developing Regions & the USA Emerge as Lucrative
Pockets of Growth for Solenoid Valves in the Oil Refining
Sector: Global Gross New Refining Capacity Additions &
Expansions (In 000 Barrels Per Day) by Region for the Years
2018, 2021 & 2023E
Solenoid Valves for Oil & Gas Industry Driving Market Demand
Global E&P CAPEX for the Period 2015-2022
Breakdown of Global E&P Spending (in %) by Supply Segment for
the Year 2019 & 2020
Global Liquid Fuel Cumulative Demand Growth (In ?000 Barrels
per Day) by Type for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023
Solenoid Valves for Low Temperature Applications in Arctic Region
Oil Markets face Uncertainty after Recovering from the Historic
Shock due to the COVID-19 Pandemic
Oil and Gas is Facing the Challenge of Transformation
Rising Global Energy Needs Drives Stable Growth of Solenoid
Valves in the Power Generation Sector
Robust Outlook for Clean Coal Power to Drive Demand for
Solenoid Valves: Global Thermal Power Generated from Coal (In
Million Kilowatt-hours) by Region for the Years 2018, 2021E
and 2024P
Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive Solenoid
Valves Usage in Food & Beverage Industry
Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for Years 2014,
2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022E
Healthy Market for Processed Food to Benefit Demand for
Solenoid Valves in the Food Processing Sector
Demand for Solenoid Valves Benefit from the Growing Demand for
Packaged Food: World Retail Market for Food & Beverages
(in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017 & 2022E
Dairy Products: Churning Out New Opportunities for Solenoid Valves
Global Production of Butter, Cheese, Skim Milk Powder, and
Whole Milk Powder (in Kilo Tons) by Developed and Developing
Countries for 2017 and 2026
Strong Demand for Beverages Spurs Growth
Global Beverage Market (2022E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales
by Beverage Type - Beer, Carbonated Soft Drinks, Coffee, Fruit &
Vegetable Juices, Milk, Packaged Water, Tea and Others
Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth
Northbound Trajectory in the Construction Sector to Favor
Market Growth
Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2020-2028
Manufacturing Sector: A Prominent Consumer
Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023
Solenoid Valves Gaining Ground in Automation and IoT Industry
Applications
Solenoid Valves for Medical Device Applications
Use of Solenoid Valves in Automotive Industry
Customized Solenoid Valves for Satellite Propulsion Systems
Global Solenoid Valves Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030
Global Solenoid Valves Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Solenoid Valves estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
