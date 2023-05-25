Global Solenoid Valves Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solenoid Valves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960148/?utm_source=GNW

Brass, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Stainless Steel segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $810.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



The Solenoid Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$810.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$986.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$855 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 167 Featured)

- Aira Euro Automation Pvt Ltd.

- AirTAC International Group

- Anshan Solenoid Valve Co. Ltd.

- CEME SpA

- Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG

- Cla-Val

- Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC.

- Danfoss A/S

- Emerson Electric Co.

- GF Piping Systems

- GSR ventilechnik GmbH & Co. Kg

- Hansen Technology Corporation

- Kaneko Sangyo Co. Ltd.

- Kendrion N.V.

- Ode srl

- Omega Engineering, Inc.

- Parker Hannifin Corp.

- Peter Paul Electronics Co., Inc.

- Rotex Controls, Inc.

- SMC Corporation

- Takasago Electric Co., Ltd.

- The Lee Company





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Impact and the Global Economic Update: War & Inflation

Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global

Economy in 2023 & Beyond

Industrial Activity Witnesses Recovery following Subdued

Performance in 2020

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global

Growth

Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to the

Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %)

for the Years 2019 Through 2024

War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed Fiscal

Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain Downside

Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in Global

Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections (Real

GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and

2023

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2023

Competitive Scenario

Solenoid Valves - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

World Solenoid Valves Market by End-Use (2023 & 2030):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Chemical & Petrochemical,

Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater, Power Generation, Food &

Beverage, and Other End-Uses

Key Growth Drivers and Deterrents

Regional Analysis

World Solenoid Valves Market (2023 & 2030): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Solenoid Valves Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by

CAGR (Sales) for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

An Introduction to Solenoid Valves

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthy Outlook for the World Chemical Industry Extends a

Fillip to Solenoid Valves Demand

Projected Stability in Capital Spending in the Chemical

Industry Provides Opportunities for New and Replacement Demand

for Solenoid Valves: CAPEX in the World Chemical Industry (In

US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022E

Increase in Plastic Production Volumes Drives Need for

Sophisticated Solenoid Valves

Global Plastics Production Output in Million Tons for the Years

2009 through 2021

Global Plastics Production by Region/Country (in %): 2022E

Global Plastics Usage by Sector (in %): 2022E

Medley of Factors Dole Out Challenges & Opportunities in Equal

Measure for Solenoid Valves in the Global Oil Refining Market

With Growth Skewed Towards Alternative Liquid Fuels, Oil

Refineries Face a High Risk Exposure as the Oil Shake Up Marks

the Transition Towards a Low Carbon Economy: Global Liquid

Fuel Cumulative Demand Growth (In 000 Barrels Per Day) by

Type for the Years 2019 Through 2023P

Cornering a Large Percentage of New Refining Capacity

Additions, Developing Regions & the USA Emerge as Lucrative

Pockets of Growth for Solenoid Valves in the Oil Refining

Sector: Global Gross New Refining Capacity Additions &

Expansions (In 000 Barrels Per Day) by Region for the Years

2018, 2021 & 2023E

Solenoid Valves for Oil & Gas Industry Driving Market Demand

Global E&P CAPEX for the Period 2015-2022

Breakdown of Global E&P Spending (in %) by Supply Segment for

the Year 2019 & 2020

Global Liquid Fuel Cumulative Demand Growth (In ?000 Barrels

per Day) by Type for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023

Solenoid Valves for Low Temperature Applications in Arctic Region

Oil Markets face Uncertainty after Recovering from the Historic

Shock due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Oil and Gas is Facing the Challenge of Transformation

Rising Global Energy Needs Drives Stable Growth of Solenoid

Valves in the Power Generation Sector

Robust Outlook for Clean Coal Power to Drive Demand for

Solenoid Valves: Global Thermal Power Generated from Coal (In

Million Kilowatt-hours) by Region for the Years 2018, 2021E

and 2024P

Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive Solenoid

Valves Usage in Food & Beverage Industry

Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for Years 2014,

2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022E

Healthy Market for Processed Food to Benefit Demand for

Solenoid Valves in the Food Processing Sector

Demand for Solenoid Valves Benefit from the Growing Demand for

Packaged Food: World Retail Market for Food & Beverages

(in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017 & 2022E

Dairy Products: Churning Out New Opportunities for Solenoid Valves

Global Production of Butter, Cheese, Skim Milk Powder, and

Whole Milk Powder (in Kilo Tons) by Developed and Developing

Countries for 2017 and 2026

Strong Demand for Beverages Spurs Growth

Global Beverage Market (2022E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales

by Beverage Type - Beer, Carbonated Soft Drinks, Coffee, Fruit &

Vegetable Juices, Milk, Packaged Water, Tea and Others

Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth

Northbound Trajectory in the Construction Sector to Favor

Market Growth

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years

2020-2028

Manufacturing Sector: A Prominent Consumer

Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023

Solenoid Valves Gaining Ground in Automation and IoT Industry

Applications

Solenoid Valves for Medical Device Applications

Use of Solenoid Valves in Automotive Industry

Customized Solenoid Valves for Satellite Propulsion Systems



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

