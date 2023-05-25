Global Airport Stands Equipment Strategic Business Report 2023: Electrical Ground Power Units Come to Fore as More Efficient Alternative to Aircraft APU

Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Stands Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Airport Stands Equipment estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Boarding Bridges, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$639.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Stand Entry Guidance Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $383.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.8% CAGR



The Airport Stands Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$383.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$318.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

ADB Airfield Solutions

Aero Specialties, Inc.

Cavotec SA

FMT Aircraft Gate Support Systems AB

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Omega Aviation Services, Inc.

ShinMaywa Industries Ltd.

Thyssenkrupp Airport Systems Inc.

TUG Technologies Corporation

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 244 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Airport Stands Equipment: An Introductory Prelude

Robust Growth on the Cards for Airport Stands Equipment Market

Uptrend in Airport Infrastructure Investments Points Towards High-Potential Opportunities

Worldwide Investments (in US$ Billion) on New and Existing Airports (2018-2022)

Worldwide Investments (in US$ Billion) on Airport Improvements by Airport Area (2018-2022)

China-Led Asia-Pacific Drives Momentum in Worldwide Airport Infrastructure Spending

New Airport Investments by Region (in US$ Billion) for the Year 2019

Number of New Airport Projects by Region for the Year 2019

Number of Civil Airports in China (2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 & 2020)

China Vs. US: Number of Air Passengers in Millions for Years 2018 and 2038

Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Necessitate Higher Budgetary Allocation for Airport Infrastructure

Global Aircraft Fleet Size (In Units) by Aircraft Type for the Years 2019 & 2029

Global Aircraft Fleet Size (In Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 & 2039

Airport Stands Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Passenger Boarding Bridges: Enabling Effective, Safe and Expedite Movement of Passengers Between Airport Terminal and the Aircraft

Advantages & Disadvantages with Passenger Boarding Bridges

Percentage Breakdown of Worldwide Revenues for Passenger Boarding Bridges by Type (2019 & 2025)

Preconditioned Air Unit (PCA) Extends a Flexible Way to Deliver Conditioned Air to Docked Aircraft

Stand Entry Guidance Systems: Among the Most Popular Forms of Stand Guidance

Electrical Ground Power Units Come to Fore as More Efficient Alternative to Aircraft APU

Electric GPUs Gain Wider Traction in Dutch Airports

ASE Market Stands to Gain from Ongoing Emphasis on Reducing Airport CO2 Emissions

Airport Carbon Accreditation Seeks to Minimize CO2 Emissions

Number of Airports Certified with Airport Carbon Accreditation by Region (2018)

European Airports to Fully Contain CO2 Emissions by 2050

FAA Steps in with Robust Airport CO2 Reduction Strategies

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wrehqf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment