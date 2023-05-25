Global Airport Stands Equipment Strategic Business Report 2023: Electrical Ground Power Units Come to Fore as More Efficient Alternative to Aircraft APU

Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Stands Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Airport Stands Equipment estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Boarding Bridges, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$639.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Stand Entry Guidance Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $383.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.8% CAGR

The Airport Stands Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$383.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$318.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages244
Forecast Period2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$1.3 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$1.8 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate4.2%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered:

