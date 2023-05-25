Global Airport Stands Equipment Strategic Business Report 2023: Electrical Ground Power Units Come to Fore as More Efficient Alternative to Aircraft APU

Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Stands Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Airport Stands Equipment estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Boarding Bridges, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$639.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Stand Entry Guidance Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $383.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.8% CAGR
The Airport Stands Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$383.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$318.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- ADB Airfield Solutions
- Aero Specialties, Inc.
- Cavotec SA
- FMT Aircraft Gate Support Systems AB
- John Bean Technologies Corporation
- Omega Aviation Services, Inc.
- ShinMaywa Industries Ltd.
- Thyssenkrupp Airport Systems Inc.
- TUG Technologies Corporation
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|244
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Airport Stands Equipment: An Introductory Prelude
- Robust Growth on the Cards for Airport Stands Equipment Market
- Uptrend in Airport Infrastructure Investments Points Towards High-Potential Opportunities
- Worldwide Investments (in US$ Billion) on New and Existing Airports (2018-2022)
- Worldwide Investments (in US$ Billion) on Airport Improvements by Airport Area (2018-2022)
- China-Led Asia-Pacific Drives Momentum in Worldwide Airport Infrastructure Spending
- New Airport Investments by Region (in US$ Billion) for the Year 2019
- Number of New Airport Projects by Region for the Year 2019
- Number of Civil Airports in China (2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 & 2020)
- China Vs. US: Number of Air Passengers in Millions for Years 2018 and 2038
- Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Necessitate Higher Budgetary Allocation for Airport Infrastructure
- Global Aircraft Fleet Size (In Units) by Aircraft Type for the Years 2019 & 2029
- Global Aircraft Fleet Size (In Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 & 2039
- Airport Stands Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Passenger Boarding Bridges: Enabling Effective, Safe and Expedite Movement of Passengers Between Airport Terminal and the Aircraft
- Advantages & Disadvantages with Passenger Boarding Bridges
- Percentage Breakdown of Worldwide Revenues for Passenger Boarding Bridges by Type (2019 & 2025)
- Preconditioned Air Unit (PCA) Extends a Flexible Way to Deliver Conditioned Air to Docked Aircraft
- Stand Entry Guidance Systems: Among the Most Popular Forms of Stand Guidance
- Electrical Ground Power Units Come to Fore as More Efficient Alternative to Aircraft APU
- Electric GPUs Gain Wider Traction in Dutch Airports
- ASE Market Stands to Gain from Ongoing Emphasis on Reducing Airport CO2 Emissions
- Airport Carbon Accreditation Seeks to Minimize CO2 Emissions
- Number of Airports Certified with Airport Carbon Accreditation by Region (2018)
- European Airports to Fully Contain CO2 Emissions by 2050
- FAA Steps in with Robust Airport CO2 Reduction Strategies
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
