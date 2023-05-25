Global Hall-Effect Current Sensors Strategic Business Report 2023: Opportunities in Consumer Electronics Sector

Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hall-Effect Current Sensors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Hall-Effect Current Sensors estimated at US$982.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Open-Loop, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$911.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Closed-Loop segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $254.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR



The Hall-Effect Current Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$254.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$211.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 7.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

COVID-19 Outbreak Poised to Dent Market Prospects in the Immediate Term

Prevailing Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in GDP Forecasts Strongly Discourage the Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market in Short Term

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the Period June 2019 to May 2020

Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019, 4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020

Global Sensor Industry

World Sensors Market by Application Segment (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile Applications, Process & Manufacturing Industries, Machine Tools & General Machinery, HVAC & Building Control, Office Automation & Communication, and Other Markets

An Introduction to Current Sensors

Hall-Effect Technology

Hall-Effect Sensors

Different Classifications of Hall-Effect Sensors

Hall-Effect Sensors: Select Applications

Important Considerations in Designing Hall-Effect Sensors

Rising Application Gamut Makes Global Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market to Exhibit Robust Growth Prospects in Medium Term

Faster Response & High Accuracy Allow Closed-Loop Current Sensors to Display High Growth

World Hall-Effect Current Sensors Market by Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Open-Loop, and Closed-Loop

Merits of BiCMOS Technology Overshadow CMOS

World Hall-Effect Current Sensors Market by Technology (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for BiCMOS, and CMOS

End-Use Market Analysis: Rising Integration of Electronics Makes Automotive to Enjoy Fastest Growth in Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market

World Hall-Effect Current Sensors Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Industrial Automation, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis: North America Holds Commanding Position in Global Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market

World Hall-Effect Current Sensors Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Hall-Effect Current Sensors Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Hall-Effect Current Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends in Industrial Automation Augurs Well

Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion

Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023

Automotive Industry: Major Consumer

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Anti-Lock Braking Systems

Opportunities in Consumer Electronics Sector

Smartphones & Tablets Boost Prospects

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Telecommunication: Growing End-Use Vertical

Medical Industry Applications: Hall-effect Sensor Competes with TMR Sensor

Widening Role of Magnetic Sensors Bodes Well

Innovations & Advancements

Select Innovations

Market Challenges

Rise in Demand for Low-priced Products

Technological Limitations

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

