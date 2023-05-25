Global Hall-Effect Current Sensors Strategic Business Report 2023: Opportunities in Consumer Electronics Sector

Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hall-Effect Current Sensors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Hall-Effect Current Sensors estimated at US$982.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Open-Loop, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$911.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Closed-Loop segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $254.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR
The Hall-Effect Current Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$254.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$211.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 7.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.
- ABB Ltd.
- Allegro MicroSystems LLC.
- American Aerospace Controls Inc.
- Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation
- Electrohms Private Limited
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Kohshin Electric Corporation
- Lem Holding SA
- Magnesensor Technology
- Melexis NV
- Pulse Electronics Corporation
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- TDK Corporation
- Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. KG
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- COVID-19 Outbreak Poised to Dent Market Prospects in the Immediate Term
- Prevailing Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in GDP Forecasts Strongly Discourage the Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market in Short Term
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the Period June 2019 to May 2020
- Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019, 4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020
- Global Sensor Industry
- World Sensors Market by Application Segment (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile Applications, Process & Manufacturing Industries, Machine Tools & General Machinery, HVAC & Building Control, Office Automation & Communication, and Other Markets
- An Introduction to Current Sensors
- Hall-Effect Technology
- Hall-Effect Sensors
- Different Classifications of Hall-Effect Sensors
- Hall-Effect Sensors: Select Applications
- Important Considerations in Designing Hall-Effect Sensors
- Rising Application Gamut Makes Global Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market to Exhibit Robust Growth Prospects in Medium Term
- Faster Response & High Accuracy Allow Closed-Loop Current Sensors to Display High Growth
- World Hall-Effect Current Sensors Market by Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Open-Loop, and Closed-Loop
- Merits of BiCMOS Technology Overshadow CMOS
- World Hall-Effect Current Sensors Market by Technology (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for BiCMOS, and CMOS
- End-Use Market Analysis: Rising Integration of Electronics Makes Automotive to Enjoy Fastest Growth in Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market
- World Hall-Effect Current Sensors Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Industrial Automation, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Utilities, and Other End-Uses
- Regional Analysis: North America Holds Commanding Position in Global Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market
- World Hall-Effect Current Sensors Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Hall-Effect Current Sensors Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- Hall-Effect Current Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Trends in Industrial Automation Augurs Well
- Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion
- Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023
- Automotive Industry: Major Consumer
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Anti-Lock Braking Systems
- Opportunities in Consumer Electronics Sector
- Smartphones & Tablets Boost Prospects
- Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
- Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
- Telecommunication: Growing End-Use Vertical
- Medical Industry Applications: Hall-effect Sensor Competes with TMR Sensor
- Widening Role of Magnetic Sensors Bodes Well
- Innovations & Advancements
- Select Innovations
- Market Challenges
- Rise in Demand for Low-priced Products
- Technological Limitations
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
