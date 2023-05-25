Automotive Radiators Global Market to Reach $10.7 Billion by 2030: Rising Passenger Car Density & Aging Vehicles Spurs Opportunities in the Aftermarket

Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Radiators - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Automotive Radiators estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Aluminum, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Copper / Brass segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Automotive Radiators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 54 Featured) -

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Denso Corporation

Mahle GmbH

Modine Manufacturing Company

NISSENS A/S

Radiadores Ordonez S.A.

Setrab AB

Spectra Premium Industries, Inc.

T. RAD Co., Ltd.

Valeo S.A.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 279 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Recent Market Activity

Aluminum Radiators Dominate the Market

Automotive Radiators: A Deceptively Simple Looking Piece of Engineering Genius

Nanofluids based Coolants Demand New Radiator Designs

Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Ring in Additional Demand

2007-09 Recession Marks the Beginning of a Long Drawn Period of Volatility & Change in the Automotive Industry

2007-09 Recession Highlights the Role Played by Financial Markets in Global Economic Health

How the Auto Industry Responded to the Recession Shock

How the Auto Industry Recovered & What's Hampering a Full-Recovery

Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic Forecasts

Emerging Markets to Drive Automotive Industry

Asia-Pacific, the Largest Auto Production Hub Dominates the Global Market

STable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities in the OEM Market

Expanding Middle Class Population Fuels Broad Based Growth in New Vehicle Sales, Spurring Opportunities for Allied Component Businesses

Automotive Radiators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Automotive Production - A Major Driver for Radiator Market

Increasing OEM Quality Affects Aftermarket

Aftermarket Reflects Vehicle Fleet Size

Copper/Brass Restricted to Niche Applications

Rising Passenger Car Density & Aging Vehicles Spurs Opportunities in the Aftermarket

Low Pump Prices Encourage People to Drive More

Advancements in Coolant Technology Improves Radiator Performance

Nanofluids as Next Generation Engine Coolants Fuel the Need for Changes in Radiator Designs

Launch of Novel Coatings for Radiators to Benefit the Market

Aluminum Radiators Dominate the Market

Increasing Automotive Mileage Boosts Growth

Production of Parts in Abundance Increases Unit Demand

Other Factors Influencing the Market

Weather Conditions

Environment

Prices

Cost Plays its Role

Hiring of Professional Technicians

Sophisticated Systems Under Development

Technological Developments/Breakthroughs in the Recent Past

International Acceptance of CuproBraze Expands

Nylon Heat Exchanger

Keystone Introduces Platinum Plus Radiators

SF Cooling Module - World's First Integrated Module

Fluidyne - The Novel Truck Cooling System

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



