Automotive Radiators Global Market to Reach $10.7 Billion by 2030: Rising Passenger Car Density & Aging Vehicles Spurs Opportunities in the Aftermarket

The global market for Automotive Radiators estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Aluminum, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Copper / Brass segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
The Automotive Radiators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|279
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$7.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$10.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Recent Market Activity
- Aluminum Radiators Dominate the Market
- Automotive Radiators: A Deceptively Simple Looking Piece of Engineering Genius
- Nanofluids based Coolants Demand New Radiator Designs
- Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Ring in Additional Demand
- 2007-09 Recession Marks the Beginning of a Long Drawn Period of Volatility & Change in the Automotive Industry
- 2007-09 Recession Highlights the Role Played by Financial Markets in Global Economic Health
- How the Auto Industry Responded to the Recession Shock
- How the Auto Industry Recovered & What's Hampering a Full-Recovery
- Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic Forecasts
- Emerging Markets to Drive Automotive Industry
- Asia-Pacific, the Largest Auto Production Hub Dominates the Global Market
- STable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities in the OEM Market
- Expanding Middle Class Population Fuels Broad Based Growth in New Vehicle Sales, Spurring Opportunities for Allied Component Businesses
- Automotive Radiators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Automotive Production - A Major Driver for Radiator Market
- Increasing OEM Quality Affects Aftermarket
- Aftermarket Reflects Vehicle Fleet Size
- Copper/Brass Restricted to Niche Applications
- Rising Passenger Car Density & Aging Vehicles Spurs Opportunities in the Aftermarket
- Low Pump Prices Encourage People to Drive More
- Advancements in Coolant Technology Improves Radiator Performance
- Nanofluids as Next Generation Engine Coolants Fuel the Need for Changes in Radiator Designs
- Launch of Novel Coatings for Radiators to Benefit the Market
- Aluminum Radiators Dominate the Market
- Increasing Automotive Mileage Boosts Growth
- Production of Parts in Abundance Increases Unit Demand
- Other Factors Influencing the Market
- Weather Conditions
- Environment
- Prices
- Cost Plays its Role
- Hiring of Professional Technicians
- Sophisticated Systems Under Development
- Technological Developments/Breakthroughs in the Recent Past
- International Acceptance of CuproBraze Expands
- Nylon Heat Exchanger
- Keystone Introduces Platinum Plus Radiators
- SF Cooling Module - World's First Integrated Module
- Fluidyne - The Novel Truck Cooling System
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
