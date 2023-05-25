Global Positive Displacement Pumps Market to Reach $19.8 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Positive Displacement Pumps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959748/?utm_source=GNW
Reciprocating Pumps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rotary Pumps segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Positive Displacement Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
COVID-19 Impact on the Positive Displacement Pumps Market
Competitive Scenario
Positive Displacement Pumps - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Select Innovations & Advancements
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Market Restraints
Analysis by Type
World Positive Displacement Pumps Market by Type (2023 & 2030):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Reciprocating Pumps, and
Rotary Pumps
Analysis by End-Use
World Positive Displacement Pumps Market by End-Use (2023 &
2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemicals,
Water Treatment, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other
End-Uses
Regional Analysis
World Positive Displacement Pumps Market by Region (2023 &
2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and
Developing Regions
Global Positive Displacement Pumps Market - Major Regions/
Countries Ranked by Value CAGR for 2022-2030: China, Asia-
Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA,
Europe, and Japan
Strong Growth of Power Generation and Oil & Gas Sectors to
Drive Growth in the North American Market
An Introduction to Positive Displacement Pumps
Types of Positive Displacement Pump
Limitations of PD Pumps
Positive Displacement vs. Centrifugal Pumps: The Difference
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Bourgeoning Industrialization and Manufacturing Sector Fuel
Demand for Positive Displacement Pumps
Thrust Towards Digitalization and Automation across Industries
Augurs Well for Long-Term Growth
Global Industrial Automation Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027
Positive Displacement Pumps for Oil & Gas Industry Driving
Market Demand
Global E&P CAPEX: 2015-2023
Breakdown of Global E&P Spending (in %) by Supply Segment for
the Year 2019 & 2020
Global Liquid Fuel Cumulative Demand Growth (In ?000 Barrels
per Day) by Type for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023
Oil Markets face Uncertainty after Recovering from the Historic
Shock due to the COVID-19 Pandemic
Oil and Gas is Facing the Challenge of Transformation
Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years
2015 through 2023
Global Oil Production: Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume
Production by Country (2022)
Global Oil Production: Percentage Breakdown of Production
Volume by Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deepwater Activity
for the Years 2011, 2015 and 2021E
Medley of Factors Dole Out Challenges & Opportunities in Equal
Measure for Positive Displacement Pumps in the Global Oil
Refining Market
With Growth Skewed Towards Alternative Liquid Fuels, Oil
Refineries Face a High Risk Exposure as the Oil Shake Up Marks
the Transition Towards a Low Carbon Economy: Global Liquid
Fuel Cumulative Demand Growth (In 000 Barrels Per Day) by
Type for the Years 2019 Through 2023P
Cornering a Large Percentage of New Refining Capacity
Additions, Developing Regions & the USA Emerge as Lucrative
Pockets of Growth for Positive Displacement Pumps in the Oil
Refining Sector: Global Gross New Refining Capacity
Additions & Expansions (In 000 Barrels Per Day) by Region
for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023E
Healthy Outlook for the World Chemical Industry Extends a
Fillip to Positive Displacement Pumps Demand
Projected Stability in Capital Spending in the Chemical
Industry Provides Opportunities for New and Replacement Demand
for Positive Displacement Pumps: CAPEX in the World Chemical
Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022E
Demand for Seal-Less Pumps Witness Robust Surge
Growing Industry Focus on Water Reuse amid Looming Water Crisis
Benefits Demand for Positive Displacement Pumps
Factors Driving the Need for Water Reuse
Applications of Water Reuse
Select Stats Highlighting World Water Crisis and Need for Water
Reuse
World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality
Increasing Levels of Water Contamination Drive the Need for
Positive Displacement Pumps
Water & Wastewater Industry: Focus on Infrastructure
Development Drives Demand
Immense Growth for PD Pumps Market to Emerge from the Sector of
Water and Wastewater Treatment
Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive Positive
Displacement Pumps Usage in Food & Beverage Industry
Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Industrialization of Food & Beverage Processing Creates Ample
Market Growth Opportunities.
Healthy Market for Processed Food to Benefit Demand for
Positive Displacement Pumps in the Food Processing Sector
Demand for Positive Displacement Pumps Benefit from the Growing
Demand for Packaged Food: World Retail Market for Food &
Beverages (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017 & 2022E
Dairy Products: Churning Out New Opportunities for Positive
Displacement Pumps
Global Production of Butter, Cheese, Skim Milk Powder, and
Whole Milk Powder (in Kilo Tons) by Developed and Developing
Countries for 2017 and 2026
Strong Demand for Beverages Spurs Growth
Global Beverage Market (2022E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales
by Beverage Type - Beer, Carbonated Soft Drinks, Coffee, Fruit &
Vegetable Juices, Milk, Packaged Water, Tea and Others
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Positive Displacement Pumps Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positive Displacement Pumps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Positive Displacement Pumps
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Positive Displacement
Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reciprocating Pumps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Reciprocating Pumps by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Reciprocating Pumps by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotary Pumps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Rotary Pumps by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Rotary Pumps by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Water Treatment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Water Treatment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Positive Displacement Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positive Displacement Pumps by Segment - Reciprocating Pumps
and Rotary Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Positive Displacement Pumps
by Segment - Reciprocating Pumps and Rotary Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Positive Displacement
Pumps by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reciprocating Pumps and Rotary Pumps for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positive Displacement Pumps by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals,
Water Treatment, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Positive Displacement Pumps
by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Water Treatment, Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Positive Displacement
Pumps by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Chemicals, Water Treatment, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Positive Displacement Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Canada for 2023 (E)
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positive Displacement Pumps by Segment - Reciprocating Pumps
and Rotary Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Positive Displacement
Pumps by Segment - Reciprocating Pumps and Rotary Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Positive Displacement
Pumps by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reciprocating Pumps and Rotary Pumps for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positive Displacement Pumps by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals,
Water Treatment, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Positive Displacement
Pumps by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Water Treatment, Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Positive Displacement
Pumps by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Chemicals, Water Treatment, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Positive Displacement Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positive Displacement Pumps by Segment - Reciprocating Pumps
and Rotary Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Positive Displacement Pumps
by Segment - Reciprocating Pumps and Rotary Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Positive Displacement
Pumps by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reciprocating Pumps and Rotary Pumps for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positive Displacement Pumps by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals,
Water Treatment, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Positive Displacement Pumps
by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Water Treatment, Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Positive Displacement
Pumps by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Chemicals, Water Treatment, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Positive Displacement Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positive Displacement Pumps by Segment - Reciprocating Pumps
and Rotary Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Positive Displacement Pumps
by Segment - Reciprocating Pumps and Rotary Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Positive Displacement
Pumps by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reciprocating Pumps and Rotary Pumps for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positive Displacement Pumps by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals,
Water Treatment, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Positive Displacement Pumps
by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Water Treatment, Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Positive Displacement
Pumps by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Chemicals, Water Treatment, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Positive Displacement Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positive Displacement Pumps by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Positive Displacement
Pumps by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Positive Displacement
Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positive Displacement Pumps by Segment - Reciprocating Pumps
and Rotary Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Positive Displacement
Pumps by Segment - Reciprocating Pumps and Rotary Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Positive Displacement
Pumps by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reciprocating Pumps and Rotary Pumps for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positive Displacement Pumps by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals,
Water Treatment, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Positive Displacement
Pumps by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Water Treatment, Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Positive Displacement
Pumps by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Chemicals, Water Treatment, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positive Displacement Pumps by Segment - Reciprocating Pumps
and Rotary Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Positive Displacement
Pumps by Segment - Reciprocating Pumps and Rotary Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Positive Displacement
Pumps by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reciprocating Pumps and Rotary Pumps for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positive Displacement Pumps by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals,
Water Treatment, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Positive Displacement
Pumps by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Water Treatment, Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Positive Displacement
Pumps by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Chemicals, Water Treatment, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positive Displacement Pumps by Segment - Reciprocating Pumps
and Rotary Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Positive Displacement
Pumps by Segment - Reciprocating Pumps and Rotary Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Positive Displacement
Pumps by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reciprocating Pumps and Rotary Pumps for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positive Displacement Pumps by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals,
Water Treatment, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Positive Displacement
Pumps by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Water Treatment, Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Positive Displacement
Pumps by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Chemicals, Water Treatment, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positive Displacement Pumps by Segment - Reciprocating Pumps
and Rotary Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Positive Displacement Pumps
by Segment - Reciprocating Pumps and Rotary Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Positive Displacement
Pumps by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reciprocating Pumps and Rotary Pumps for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positive Displacement Pumps by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals,
Water Treatment, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Positive Displacement Pumps
by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Water Treatment, Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Positive Displacement
Pumps by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Chemicals, Water Treatment, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positive Displacement Pumps by Segment - Reciprocating Pumps
and Rotary Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Positive Displacement Pumps by
Segment - Reciprocating Pumps and Rotary Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Positive Displacement
Pumps by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reciprocating Pumps and Rotary Pumps for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positive Displacement Pumps by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals,
Water Treatment, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Positive Displacement Pumps by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Water Treatment, Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Positive Displacement
Pumps by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Chemicals, Water Treatment, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
SPAIN
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positive Displacement Pumps by Segment - Reciprocating Pumps
and Rotary Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Positive Displacement Pumps
by Segment - Reciprocating Pumps and Rotary Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Positive Displacement
Pumps by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reciprocating Pumps and Rotary Pumps for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positive Displacement Pumps by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals,
Water Treatment, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Positive Displacement Pumps
by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Water Treatment, Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Positive Displacement
Pumps by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Chemicals, Water Treatment, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
RUSSIA
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positive Displacement Pumps by Segment - Reciprocating Pumps
and Rotary Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Positive Displacement
Pumps by Segment - Reciprocating Pumps and Rotary Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Positive Displacement
Pumps by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reciprocating Pumps and Rotary Pumps for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positive Displacement Pumps by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals,
Water Treatment, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Positive Displacement
Pumps by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Water Treatment, Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Positive Displacement
Pumps by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Chemicals, Water Treatment, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Positive Displacement Pumps by Segment - Reciprocating
Pumps and Rotary Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Positive
