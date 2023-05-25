Global Positive Displacement Pumps Market to Reach $19.8 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Positive Displacement Pumps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959748/?utm_source=GNW

Reciprocating Pumps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rotary Pumps segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Positive Displacement Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 160 Featured)

- Flowserve Corporation

- Grundfos

- ITT Bornemann GmbH

- Spx Flow Inc.

- Xylem, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

COVID-19 Impact on the Positive Displacement Pumps Market

Competitive Scenario

Positive Displacement Pumps - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Select Innovations & Advancements

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Market Restraints

Analysis by Type

World Positive Displacement Pumps Market by Type (2023 & 2030):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Reciprocating Pumps, and

Rotary Pumps

Analysis by End-Use

World Positive Displacement Pumps Market by End-Use (2023 &

2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemicals,

Water Treatment, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other

End-Uses

Regional Analysis

World Positive Displacement Pumps Market by Region (2023 &

2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions

Global Positive Displacement Pumps Market - Major Regions/

Countries Ranked by Value CAGR for 2022-2030: China, Asia-

Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA,

Europe, and Japan

Strong Growth of Power Generation and Oil & Gas Sectors to

Drive Growth in the North American Market

An Introduction to Positive Displacement Pumps

Types of Positive Displacement Pump

Limitations of PD Pumps

Positive Displacement vs. Centrifugal Pumps: The Difference

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Bourgeoning Industrialization and Manufacturing Sector Fuel

Demand for Positive Displacement Pumps

Thrust Towards Digitalization and Automation across Industries

Augurs Well for Long-Term Growth

Global Industrial Automation Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

Positive Displacement Pumps for Oil & Gas Industry Driving

Market Demand

Global E&P CAPEX: 2015-2023

Breakdown of Global E&P Spending (in %) by Supply Segment for

the Year 2019 & 2020

Global Liquid Fuel Cumulative Demand Growth (In ?000 Barrels

per Day) by Type for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023

Oil Markets face Uncertainty after Recovering from the Historic

Shock due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Oil and Gas is Facing the Challenge of Transformation

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years

2015 through 2023

Global Oil Production: Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume

Production by Country (2022)

Global Oil Production: Percentage Breakdown of Production

Volume by Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deepwater Activity

for the Years 2011, 2015 and 2021E

Medley of Factors Dole Out Challenges & Opportunities in Equal

Measure for Positive Displacement Pumps in the Global Oil

Refining Market

With Growth Skewed Towards Alternative Liquid Fuels, Oil

Refineries Face a High Risk Exposure as the Oil Shake Up Marks

the Transition Towards a Low Carbon Economy: Global Liquid

Fuel Cumulative Demand Growth (In 000 Barrels Per Day) by

Type for the Years 2019 Through 2023P

Cornering a Large Percentage of New Refining Capacity

Additions, Developing Regions & the USA Emerge as Lucrative

Pockets of Growth for Positive Displacement Pumps in the Oil

Refining Sector: Global Gross New Refining Capacity

Additions & Expansions (In 000 Barrels Per Day) by Region

for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023E

Healthy Outlook for the World Chemical Industry Extends a

Fillip to Positive Displacement Pumps Demand

Projected Stability in Capital Spending in the Chemical

Industry Provides Opportunities for New and Replacement Demand

for Positive Displacement Pumps: CAPEX in the World Chemical

Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022E

Demand for Seal-Less Pumps Witness Robust Surge

Growing Industry Focus on Water Reuse amid Looming Water Crisis

Benefits Demand for Positive Displacement Pumps

Factors Driving the Need for Water Reuse

Applications of Water Reuse

Select Stats Highlighting World Water Crisis and Need for Water

Reuse

World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality

Increasing Levels of Water Contamination Drive the Need for

Positive Displacement Pumps

Water & Wastewater Industry: Focus on Infrastructure

Development Drives Demand

Immense Growth for PD Pumps Market to Emerge from the Sector of

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive Positive

Displacement Pumps Usage in Food & Beverage Industry

Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Industrialization of Food & Beverage Processing Creates Ample

Market Growth Opportunities.

Healthy Market for Processed Food to Benefit Demand for

Positive Displacement Pumps in the Food Processing Sector

Demand for Positive Displacement Pumps Benefit from the Growing

Demand for Packaged Food: World Retail Market for Food &

Beverages (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017 & 2022E

Dairy Products: Churning Out New Opportunities for Positive

Displacement Pumps

Global Production of Butter, Cheese, Skim Milk Powder, and

Whole Milk Powder (in Kilo Tons) by Developed and Developing

Countries for 2017 and 2026

Strong Demand for Beverages Spurs Growth

Global Beverage Market (2022E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales

by Beverage Type - Beer, Carbonated Soft Drinks, Coffee, Fruit &

Vegetable Juices, Milk, Packaged Water, Tea and Others



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

