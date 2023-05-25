Global Glycated Albumin Assay Market Report 2023: Increasing Adoption of Inorganic Growth Strategies Fuels the Sector

Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glycated Albumin Assay Market, by Product Type, by Application, by End User, by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global glycated albumin assay market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Company Profiles

Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation

Weldon Biotech, Inc.

Abbexa Ltd.

Laboratory Corporation of America

Biocompare

EFK Diagnostics

Elabscience Biotechnology Inc.

Abbott

Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.

Abnova Corporation

BSBE

Maccura Biotechnology Co.,

LifeSpan BioSciences, Inc.

Biomatik

Geno Technology Inc.

AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Limited

Epinex Diagnostics Inc

DxGen Corp

Diabetes mellitus is a chronic metabolic disease with a high incidence worldwide. Glycated hemoglobin (A1C) is the reference test for long-term glucose monitoring and has been shown to be associated with chronic complications of diabetes. However, A1C is not recommended in clinical situations that may affect hemoglobin metabolism.



The glycated albumin (GA) is a test that reflects short-term glycemia and is not influenced by situations that falsely alter A1C levels. Glycated albumin is the higher glycated portion of fructosamine. It is measured by a standardized enzymatic methodology, easy and fast to perform.



Increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies, such as company acquisition by key players in the market to expand their product portfolio is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2021, EKF, a global medical manufacturer of Point-of-Care and Central Laboratory devices, completed the acquisition of Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory LLC, which is a well-known PCR-focused testing laboratory among the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device communities.



The increasing adoption of organic growth strategies such as product launches by key players in the market to expand product portfolio is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on 3 January 2023, LifeSpan BioSciences Inc, which is a leading provider of antibodies and reagents launched ELISA Kit-LS-F15522, which is a 96-well enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) for the Quantitative detection of human glycated albumin in samples of plasma and serum.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 208 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $571 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $983 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

by Product Type:

Human Glycated Albumin Assay

Animal Glycated Albumin Assay

by Application:

Diagnostics

Prediabetes

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Research

Others

by End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research Centers

Others

