Global Online Lottery Market to Reach $29.9 Billion by 2030

Online Draw-based Lottery Games, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$15.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Online Sports Lotteries segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR



The Online Lottery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Europe and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.2% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 138 Featured)

- 888 Holdings PLC

- Churchill Downs, Inc.

- Bet365 Group

- Camelot Group

- 24Lottos (Maxton Ltd.)

- AB Svenska Spel

- 1xbet (Exinvest Limited)

- 500.com Ltd.

- Berjaya Corp Bhd

- California State Lottery

- China Sports Lottery (Lottery.hk)

- Annexio Limited

- Arizona Lottery

- Compania Nationala Loteria Romana

- Colorado Lottery





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession;

Living with COVID-19, the New Normal

Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for

the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

COVID-19 Impact on Global Lottery Industry

Effect of the Pandemic Lockdown on Online Lottery Market

Massachusetts Lottery Faces Risk of Becoming Obsolete Amid

COVID-19 Pandemic

Competitive Scenario

Online Lottery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Overview of the Global Market for Online Lottery

Global Market Prospects & Outlook: Online Lottery Market Gets

Lucky & Looks Forward to Incredible Growth

World Online Lottery Market by Segment (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Online Draw-Based Lottery

Games, Online Sports Lotteries, Online Instant Lottery Games,

and Other Types

Global Online Lottery Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Online Lottery: Gut Punch for Some & Perfect Heaven for Revenue

Support for Others

Rising Significance of Online Lottery in the US

Drivers Helping Online Lottery Market Step Up to Solid Game

Key Concerns and Challenges

Adverse Public Opinion about Gambling: A Major Issue Affecting

Lottery Industry Prospects

Analysis by Platform Type

World Online Lottery Market by Platform Type (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Desktop-based, and Mobile

Regional Analysis: Europe Enjoys Frontline Position in Global

Online Lottery Market

World Online Lottery Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

Global Online Lottery Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR

(Value) for 2020-2027: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of

World, Europe, USA and Canada

Online Lottery Gains Ground in the US amid the Pandemic

Sales of Michigan iLottery Products Surge in Michigan

Probable Ban on Online Lottery in Florida

The Indian Lottery Market: A Perspective

Gambling Industry: A Prelude

Global Number of Gamblers (In Million) for the Years 2005,

2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025

Online Gambling Market in EU by Type of Gambling Activity: 2021E

Lottery: A Key Segment of Gambling Industry

The Basics of Online Lotteries

Types of Online Lottery Games

Advantages and Disadvantages of Online Lottery

Selecting an Online Lottery Site: Factors to Consider

Online Lottery Business: Good Prospect for Investors

An Insight into Custom Built and Online Lottery Software

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ongoing Trends in the Lottery Industry

Online Lottery: Riding High on the Top of Innovation

Advantages of Online Lottery: Galvanizing Massive Demand

Online Lottery Emerges as Favorite Gambling Pastime with Lure

of Big Jackpots

Positive Aspects of Legalized Gambling Enthuse Online Lottery

Market

Market Prospects Strongly Influenced by Gambling Industry Trends

Gambling Apps Contribute to the Rising Popularity of Online

Lottery

Evolving Role of Cryptocurrency Encourages Market Uptake

Widespread Availability of High-Speed Internet Stirs Market Growth

World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: 2021

Percentage of Internet Users Using Mobile Phone Apps by Type

Global Mobile Internet Market (2020): Percentage Share

Breakdown of Revenues for by Data Service Category Mobile

Internet Category Revenue Composition (in %)

5G to be Instrumental in the Growth of Online Lottery

Global 5G Subscriptions (In Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024

and 2026

Percentage of Mobile Connections (excluding licensed cellular

IoT) by 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G: 2019 Vs 2025

Percentage 5G Adoption by Region in 2025

Smartphone Emerges as Popular Option for Participation in

Online Lottery

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-

2021

World Tablet PCs Market: Breakdown of Annual Volume Sales

(in Million Units) for the Years 2013, 2018 & 2019

Increased Emphasis on Digitalization Augurs Well

Blockchain Empowers Decentralized & Transparent Operations

Big Data Steps In to Augment Online Lottery Operations

IoT Emerges as a Reliable Tool to Transform Online Lottery Market

Virtual Reality Seeks Role in Online Lottery Domain

Issues & Challenges

Regulatory Emphasis on Online Gambling Cripples Momentum

Gambling Laws in Select Countries

Nation-Wide Bans Discourage Global Expansion

Cyberattacks: Red Hot Button Issue



IV. COMPETITION

