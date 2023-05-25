South East Asian Phenolic Resin Market Trends and ForecastThe Southeast Asian phenolic market is expected to reach an estimated $568.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.5% 2022 to 2028

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Southeast Asian Phenolic Resin Market Trends: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458585/?utm_source=GNW



South East Asian Phenolic Resin Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the South East Asian phenolic resin market looks promising with growth opportunities in construction, transportation, electrical and electronics, furniture, and industrial. The Southeast Asian phenolic market is expected to reach an estimated $568.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.5% 2022 to 2028. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing use of heat resistance, corrosion and chemical resistance materials in construction and transportation industry.



South East Asian Phenolic Resin Market by End Use, Application, and Type



Emerging Trends in the South East Asian Phenolic Resin Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the includes the use of bio based phenolic resin, rosin modified phenolic resin, boron-modified phenol formaldehyde resin-based self-healing matrix for cf/siboc composites.



A total of 82 figures / charts and 25 tables are provided in this 126-page report to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with insights is shown below.



South East Asian Phenolic Resin Market by Segments



South East Asian Phenolic Resin Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the South East Asian phenolic resin market by application, material, end use, and country as follows:



South East Asian Phenolic Market by Application [Value ($B) andVolume (Million Pounds) and shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Wood Adhesive

Molding Compounds

Laminates

Insulation

Coating

Paper Impregnation

Others



South East Asian Phenolic Market by Material Type [Value ($B) andVolume (Million Pounds)shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Resol Phenolic Resin

Novolac Phenolic Resin



South East Asian Phenolic Market by End Use [Value ($B) andVolume (Million Pounds)shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Construction

Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Furniture

Industrial

Others



South East Asian Phenolic Market by Region [Value ($B) andVolume (Million Pounds)shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Thailand

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Vietnam

Others

List of South East Asian Phenolic Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies thermoplastic resin in global automotive composites companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the South East Asian phenolic companies profiled in this report includes.



Thai GCI Resitop Co. Ltd

Malayan Adhesives and Chemicals Snd. Bhd.

Formal Chemical (M) Snd. Bhd.

Jowat Adhesives

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd

DIC Corporation

Asta Chem

Pt. Intanwijaya International Tbk

Itochu, Thailand

Aica Kogy

South East Asian Phenolic Market Insight

The analyst forecasts that construction will remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for heat resistant material, low-cost material, and manufacturing of high-performance composites..

Molding compound segment will remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing use of phenolic resin in various applications where heat, pressure, water resistance, and other performance benefits are critical.

Features of South East Asian Phenolic Resin Market



Market Size Estimates:South East Asian phenolic resin market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs)

Trend and Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments.

Segmentation Analysis:Market size by application, type, end use, and country.

Regional Analysis:South East Asian phenolic resin market breakdown by Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Others.

Growth Opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications, type, end use and country for the South East Asian phenolic resin market.

Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the South East Asian phenolic resin market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model

FAQ

Q1. What is the South East Asian phenolic resin market size?

Answer:The South East Asian phenolic resin market is expected to reach an estimated $568.5 million by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast forSouthEast Asian phenolic resin market?

Answer:The thermoplastic resin in global automotive composites market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the South East Asian phenolic resin market?

Answer: The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing use of heat resistance, corrosion and chemical resistance materials in construction and transportation industry.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for South East Asian phenolic resin?

Answer:Transportation and construction are the major end uses for South East Asian phenolic resin.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in South East Asian phenolic resin market?

Answer:Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, the includes the use of bio based phenolic resin, rosin modified phenolic resin, boron-modified phenol formaldehyde resin-based self-healing matrix for cf/siboc composites.

Q6. Who are the key South East Asian phenolic resin companies?



Answer:Some of the key South East Asian phenolic resin companies are as follows:

Thai GCI Resitop Co. Ltd

Malayan Adhesives and Chemicals Snd. Bhd.

Formal Chemical (M) Snd. Bhd.

Jowat Adhesives

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd

DIC Corporation

Asta Chem

Pt. Intanwijaya International Tbk

Itochu, Thailand

Aica Kogyo

Q7.

Which South East Asian phenolic resin segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that the molding compound segment will remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing use of phenolic resin in various applications where heat, pressure, water resistance, and other performance benefits are critical.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer:Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 10 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth in South East Asian phenolic resin market by application (wood adhesive, molding compounds, laminates, insulation, coating, paper impregnation, and others), type (resol phenolic resin and novolac phenolic resin), end use (construction, transportation, electrical and electronics, furniture, and others), and country (Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam and Others )?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.4 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.5 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.6 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.7 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.10 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to South East Asian phenolic resin market or related to South East Asian phenolic market size, South East Asian phenolic market analysis, South East Asian phenolic suppliers, South East Asian phenolic manufacturers, South East Asian phenolic raw material, South East Asian phenolic cost, South East Asian phenolic market trend and forecast, South East Asian Phenolic applications, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458585/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________