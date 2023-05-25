Global Edible Packaging Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7%

Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edible Packaging Market, By Material Type, By End Use Type, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report will provides an in-depth analysis of the global edible packaging market and provides market size (US$ Million and Kilo Tons) and cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year.
Edible packaging refers to a packing that is edible and biodegradable. For example, candy, cookies, jams, and jellies are packed in such a way that it can be broke down into smaller particles, the edible packaging has the natural decomposition process and it does not affect the packed food and the goodness of the packed food product remains preserved for the future consumers to use.
This kind of packaging is very attractive to consumers who are health conscious and those who want to go "green" by reducing their carbon footprint. Edible packaging is an important tool that helps consumers in making informed decisions on the products they purchase and how to reduce its impact on the environment.
The food and packaging industries were obliged to offer the idea of edible packaging to the market due to the growing consumer demand for high-quality products made with natural components. Numerous methods have been improved till date to preserve the food, either by including preservatives or by altering the type of packaging material.
Research and development edible packaging is expected to propel growth of the global edible packaging market. For instance, in March 2021, a research team from Sri Venkateswara and Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswavidyalayam Universities (India), Ural Federal University, and Ural Branch of the RAS (Russia), reported the development of edible food films for packaging vegetables, fruits, seafood, meat, and poultry.
Major players operating in the global edible packaging market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2020, Notpla, a U.K.-based startup, announced partnership with Hellmann's, a food brand of Unilever, to test edible seaweed-based food packaging.
Key features of the study:
- It will elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players
- It profiles leading players in the global edible packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include MonoSol, Kuraray Co. Ltd., JRF Technology, WikiFoods Inc., Safetraces Inc., and Tate and Lyle Plc.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global edible packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, edible packaging manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the edible packaging market
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|130
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1004 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1728.08 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Detailed Segmentation:
by Material Type:
- Polysaccharides
- Lipid
- Surfactant
- Protein Films
- Composite Films
by End Use Type:
- F&B Manufacturing
- Fresh Food
- Cakes & Confectionery
- Dairy Products
- Baby Food
- Other Food Products
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
by Geography:
- North America
- U.S.
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- EU 5
- Nordic
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Poland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- OCEANIA
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
