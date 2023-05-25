Global Edible Packaging Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7%

Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edible Packaging Market, By Material Type, By End Use Type, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Edible packaging refers to a packing that is edible and biodegradable. For example, candy, cookies, jams, and jellies are packed in such a way that it can be broke down into smaller particles, the edible packaging has the natural decomposition process and it does not affect the packed food and the goodness of the packed food product remains preserved for the future consumers to use.

This kind of packaging is very attractive to consumers who are health conscious and those who want to go "green" by reducing their carbon footprint. Edible packaging is an important tool that helps consumers in making informed decisions on the products they purchase and how to reduce its impact on the environment.

The food and packaging industries were obliged to offer the idea of edible packaging to the market due to the growing consumer demand for high-quality products made with natural components. Numerous methods have been improved till date to preserve the food, either by including preservatives or by altering the type of packaging material.



Research and development edible packaging is expected to propel growth of the global edible packaging market. For instance, in March 2021, a research team from Sri Venkateswara and Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswavidyalayam Universities (India), Ural Federal University, and Ural Branch of the RAS (Russia), reported the development of edible food films for packaging vegetables, fruits, seafood, meat, and poultry.



Major players operating in the global edible packaging market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2020, Notpla, a U.K.-based startup, announced partnership with Hellmann's, a food brand of Unilever, to test edible seaweed-based food packaging.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1004 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1728.08 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

by Material Type:

Polysaccharides

Lipid

Surfactant

Protein Films

Composite Films

by End Use Type:

F&B Manufacturing

Fresh Food

Cakes & Confectionery

Dairy Products

Baby Food

Other Food Products

Pharmaceuticals

Others

by Geography:

North America

U.S.

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU 5

Nordic

Russia

Ukraine

Poland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

OCEANIA

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

