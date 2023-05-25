Global Heat Pumps Market to Reach $142.4 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heat Pumps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956925/?utm_source=GNW

Air Source, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.9% CAGR and reach US$108.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ground Source (geothermal) segment is readjusted to a revised 12% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR



The Heat Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$35.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 10.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 164 Featured)

- Bard Manufacturing Company, Inc.

- Daikin Industries, Ltd.

- Danfoss A/S

- Emerson Electric Co.

- Glen Dimplex Europe Holdings Limited

- Johnson Controls International Plc

- Lennox International Inc.

- LG Electronics Inc.

- MAYEKAWA MFG. CO. LTD.

- Meier Tobler AG

- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

- OCHSNER Warmepumpen GmbH

- Oilon Group Oy

- Panasonic Corporation

- Rheem Manufacturing Company

- Robert Bosch GmbH

- STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH & Co. KG

- Vaillant Group





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956925/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Heat Pumps: Energy-Efficient Means to Serve Cooling & Heating

Needs

Classification of Heat Pumps

Compelling Merits of Heat Pumps

Applications of Heat Pumps

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

How the Construction Industry is Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years

2017, 2019 & 2022

COVID-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainable Development

COVID-19 Impact on Heat pumps Market

Competitive Landscape

Heat Pumps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Heat Pumps Market Gathers Steam to Make Significant Leap

Forward

Air-to-Air & Residential Sectors: Growing Segments of Global

Heat Pumps Market

Higher Adoption of Water Source Heat Pumps (WSHPs)

Heat Pumps Enjoying Boundless Opportunities across Regions

Surging Installation Across Europe

Asia-Pacific as Energetic Regional Market for Heat Pumps

Asia-Pacific as Energetic Regional Market for Heat Pumps

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Governments? Focus & Emphasis on Energy Efficient Buildings

Bodes Well for Market Growth

Heat Pumps Experiencing Steep Demand amid Rising Energy Demand

for Heating

Global Heating Technology Market: Breakdown of Sales (in %) in

the Sustainable Development Scenario (SDS) for 2010, 2020 and

2030

Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) by

Region for the Years 2016 and 2019

Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) by

Industry for the Years 2016 and 2019

Manufacturers Places More Investments in Heat Pumps

Governments? Efforts to Support Net-Zero Buildings

Recent Global Initiatives Aimed at Propelling Construction of

Zero-Emission Buildings

Residential Heat Pump Adoption Trends in the US

Net-Zero Buildings Play an Important Role in Achieving

Decarbonization Goals

Carbon Footprint Forecasts for Buildings (In Billion Metric

Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 2040, 2045 & 2050

Key Sustainability Benefits of Net-Zero Energy Buildings

Increasing Emphasis on Carbon Footprint Management Drives the

Demand for Heat Pumps

Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930,

1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2021 and

2022

Global CO2 Emissions in Billion Metric Tons of CO2 Per Year

Rising Uptake of Heat Pumps to Mitigate Carbon Emissions

Stringent Regulations to Adopt Carbon Footprint Management

Strategies to Propel Market Growth

Multi-Fold Increase in Number of Climate Change Laws

US Climate Legislations Favoring Energy Efficiency & Renewables

Measures & National Policies to Mitigate Climate Change in EU

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select

Regions/Countries

Growing Demand for Heat Pumps in Buildings Drive Market Growth

Energy Consumption Worldwide by Sector (in %)

Net-Zero Buildings Play an Important Role in Achieving

Decarbonization Goals

Carbon Footprint Forecasts for Buildings (In Billion Metric

Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 2040, 2045 & 2050

Key Sustainability Benefits of Net-Zero Energy Buildings

Global Residential Heat Pump Market Eyes on Substantial Growth

Ahead

Household Space Heating in Selected Countries/regions, 2021

Heat Pumps for Industrial & District Heating in Limelight

Dynamic Drivers Spurring Growth of Industrial Heat Pumps Market

Heat Pumps Addressing District Heating Needs

Growing Role of District Heating in Energy Transition

Heat Pumps Score Over Gas Boilers in Mature Heating Markets

Technological Advances Augment Demand

Adoption of Emerging Technologies

Rapid Pace of Industrialization: Opportunity for District

Heating Market

Global Demand for Heat by Sector (in %) for 2020

Surge in Urban Population to Drive Need for Heat Pumps

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Heat Pumps Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heat

Pumps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Heat Pumps by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Heat Pumps by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air

Source by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Air Source by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Air Source by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ground Source (Geothermal) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Ground Source (Geothermal)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Ground Source

(Geothermal) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Source by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Water Source by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Water Source by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Up

to 10 kW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Up to 10 kW by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Up to 10 kW by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 10 -

20 kW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for 10 - 20 kW by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for 10 - 20 kW by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 20 -

30 kW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for 20 - 30 kW by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for 20 - 30 kW by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Above 30 kW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Above 30 kW by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Above 30 kW by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Heat Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heat

Pumps by Type - Air Source, Ground Source (Geothermal) and

Water Source - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Heat Pumps by Type - Air

Source, Ground Source (Geothermal) and Water Source Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Heat Pumps by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air Source, Ground

Source (Geothermal) and Water Source for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heat

Pumps by Rated Capacity - Up to 10 kW, 10 - 20 kW, 20 - 30 kW

and Above 30 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Heat Pumps by Rated Capacity -

Up to 10 kW, 10 - 20 kW, 20 - 30 kW and Above 30 kW Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Heat Pumps by Rated

Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 10 kW,

10 - 20 kW, 20 - 30 kW and Above 30 kW for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heat

Pumps by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Heat Pumps by End-Use -

Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Heat Pumps by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heat Pumps by Type - Air Source, Ground Source (Geothermal) and

Water Source - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Heat Pumps by Type - Air

Source, Ground Source (Geothermal) and Water Source Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Heat Pumps by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air Source, Ground

Source (Geothermal) and Water Source for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heat Pumps by Rated Capacity - Up to 10 kW, 10 - 20 kW, 20 - 30

kW and Above 30 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Heat Pumps by Rated

Capacity - Up to 10 kW, 10 - 20 kW, 20 - 30 kW and Above 30 kW

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Heat Pumps by Rated

Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 10 kW,

10 - 20 kW, 20 - 30 kW and Above 30 kW for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heat Pumps by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Heat Pumps by End-Use -

Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Heat Pumps by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Heat Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heat

Pumps by Type - Air Source, Ground Source (Geothermal) and

Water Source - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Heat Pumps by Type - Air

Source, Ground Source (Geothermal) and Water Source Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Heat Pumps by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air Source, Ground

Source (Geothermal) and Water Source for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heat

Pumps by Rated Capacity - Up to 10 kW, 10 - 20 kW, 20 - 30 kW

and Above 30 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Heat Pumps by Rated

Capacity - Up to 10 kW, 10 - 20 kW, 20 - 30 kW and Above 30 kW

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Heat Pumps by Rated

Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 10 kW,

10 - 20 kW, 20 - 30 kW and Above 30 kW for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heat

Pumps by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Heat Pumps by End-Use -

Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Heat Pumps by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Heat Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heat

Pumps by Type - Air Source, Ground Source (Geothermal) and

Water Source - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Heat Pumps by Type - Air

Source, Ground Source (Geothermal) and Water Source Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Heat Pumps by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air Source, Ground

Source (Geothermal) and Water Source for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heat

Pumps by Rated Capacity - Up to 10 kW, 10 - 20 kW, 20 - 30 kW

and Above 30 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Heat Pumps by Rated

Capacity - Up to 10 kW, 10 - 20 kW, 20 - 30 kW and Above 30 kW

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Heat Pumps by Rated

Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 10 kW,

10 - 20 kW, 20 - 30 kW and Above 30 kW for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heat

Pumps by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Heat Pumps by End-Use -

Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Heat Pumps by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Heat Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heat Pumps by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Heat Pumps by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Heat Pumps by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heat Pumps by Type - Air Source, Ground Source (Geothermal) and

Water Source - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Heat Pumps by Type - Air

Source, Ground Source (Geothermal) and Water Source Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Heat Pumps by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air Source, Ground

Source (Geothermal) and Water Source for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heat Pumps by Rated Capacity - Up to 10 kW, 10 - 20 kW, 20 - 30

kW and Above 30 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Heat Pumps by Rated

Capacity - Up to 10 kW, 10 - 20 kW, 20 - 30 kW and Above 30 kW

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Heat Pumps by Rated

Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 10 kW,

10 - 20 kW, 20 - 30 kW and Above 30 kW for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heat Pumps by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Heat Pumps by End-Use -

Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Heat Pumps by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Heat Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heat Pumps by Type - Air Source, Ground Source (Geothermal) and

Water Source - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Heat Pumps by Type - Air

Source, Ground Source (Geothermal) and Water Source Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Heat Pumps by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air Source, Ground

Source (Geothermal) and Water Source for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heat Pumps by Rated Capacity - Up to 10 kW, 10 - 20 kW, 20 - 30

kW and Above 30 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Heat Pumps by Rated

Capacity - Up to 10 kW, 10 - 20 kW, 20 - 30 kW and Above 30 kW

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Heat Pumps by Rated

Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 10 kW,

10 - 20 kW, 20 - 30 kW and Above 30 kW for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heat Pumps by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Heat Pumps by End-Use -

Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Heat Pumps by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Heat Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heat Pumps by Type - Air Source, Ground Source (Geothermal) and

Water Source - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Heat Pumps by Type - Air

Source, Ground Source (Geothermal) and Water Source Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Heat Pumps by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air Source, Ground

Source (Geothermal) and Water Source for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heat Pumps by Rated Capacity - Up to 10 kW, 10 - 20 kW, 20 - 30

kW and Above 30 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Heat Pumps by Rated

Capacity - Up to 10 kW, 10 - 20 kW, 20 - 30 kW and Above 30 kW

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Heat Pumps by Rated

Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 10 kW,

10 - 20 kW, 20 - 30 kW and Above 30 kW for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heat Pumps by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Heat Pumps by End-Use -

Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Heat Pumps by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heat Pumps by Type - Air Source, Ground Source (Geothermal) and

Water Source - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Heat Pumps by Type - Air

Source, Ground Source (Geothermal) and Water Source Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Heat Pumps by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air Source, Ground

Source (Geothermal) and Water Source for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heat Pumps by Rated Capacity - Up to 10 kW, 10 - 20 kW, 20 - 30

kW and Above 30 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Heat Pumps by Rated

Capacity - Up to 10 kW, 10 - 20 kW, 20 - 30 kW and Above 30 kW

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Heat Pumps by Rated

Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 10 kW,

10 - 20 kW, 20 - 30 kW and Above 30 kW for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heat Pumps by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Heat Pumps by End-Use -

Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Heat Pumps by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Heat Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heat

Pumps by Type - Air Source, Ground Source (Geothermal) and

Water Source - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Heat Pumps by Type - Air

Source, Ground Source (Geothermal) and Water Source Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Heat Pumps by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air Source, Ground

Source (Geothermal) and Water Source for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heat

Pumps by Rated Capacity - Up to 10 kW, 10 - 20 kW, 20 - 30 kW

and Above 30 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Heat Pumps by Rated Capacity -

Up to 10 kW, 10 - 20 kW, 20 - 30 kW and Above 30 kW Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Heat Pumps by Rated

Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 10 kW,

10 - 20 kW, 20 - 30 kW and Above 30 kW for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heat

Pumps by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK Historic Review for Heat Pumps by End-Use -

Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956925/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________