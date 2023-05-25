Global Heat Pumps Market to Reach $142.4 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heat Pumps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956925/?utm_source=GNW
Air Source, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.9% CAGR and reach US$108.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ground Source (geothermal) segment is readjusted to a revised 12% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR
The Heat Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$35.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 10.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.5% CAGR.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Heat Pumps: Energy-Efficient Means to Serve Cooling & Heating
Needs
Classification of Heat Pumps
Compelling Merits of Heat Pumps
Applications of Heat Pumps
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
How the Construction Industry is Impacted by the Pandemic &
What?s the New Normal?
World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2017, 2019 & 2022
COVID-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainable Development
COVID-19 Impact on Heat pumps Market
Competitive Landscape
Heat Pumps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Global Heat Pumps Market Gathers Steam to Make Significant Leap
Forward
Air-to-Air & Residential Sectors: Growing Segments of Global
Heat Pumps Market
Higher Adoption of Water Source Heat Pumps (WSHPs)
Heat Pumps Enjoying Boundless Opportunities across Regions
Surging Installation Across Europe
Asia-Pacific as Energetic Regional Market for Heat Pumps
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Governments? Focus & Emphasis on Energy Efficient Buildings
Bodes Well for Market Growth
Heat Pumps Experiencing Steep Demand amid Rising Energy Demand
for Heating
Global Heating Technology Market: Breakdown of Sales (in %) in
the Sustainable Development Scenario (SDS) for 2010, 2020 and
2030
Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) by
Region for the Years 2016 and 2019
Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) by
Industry for the Years 2016 and 2019
Manufacturers Places More Investments in Heat Pumps
Governments? Efforts to Support Net-Zero Buildings
Recent Global Initiatives Aimed at Propelling Construction of
Zero-Emission Buildings
Residential Heat Pump Adoption Trends in the US
Net-Zero Buildings Play an Important Role in Achieving
Global Residential Heat Pump Market Eyes on Substantial Growth
Ahead
Household Space Heating in Selected Countries/regions, 2021
Heat Pumps for Industrial & District Heating in Limelight
Dynamic Drivers Spurring Growth of Industrial Heat Pumps Market
Heat Pumps Addressing District Heating Needs
Growing Role of District Heating in Energy Transition
Heat Pumps Score Over Gas Boilers in Mature Heating Markets
Technological Advances Augment Demand
Adoption of Emerging Technologies
Rapid Pace of Industrialization: Opportunity for District
Heating Market
Global Demand for Heat by Sector (in %) for 2020
Surge in Urban Population to Drive Need for Heat Pumps
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Global Heat Pumps Market to Reach $142.4 Billion by 2030
Global Heat Pumps Market to Reach $142.4 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Heat Pumps estimated at US$64.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$142.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
