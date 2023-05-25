New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "European Glass Fiber Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458584/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the European glass fiber market is promising with opportunities in the transportation, construction, electrical and electronics, pipe and tank, wind energy, and consumer goods industries. The European glass fiber market is expected to reach an estimated $4.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.3% 2022 to 2028. The major growth driver for this market is rise in demand for products made of glass composites; these include pipes, tanks, wind blades, bathtubs, and automotive parts.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the European glass fiber industry, include cost optimization and performance enhancement of glass fibers.



A total of 64 figures / charts and 46 tables are provided in this 158 -page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



European Glass Fiber Market



In this market, transportation is the largest end use industry of European Ggass Ffber, E (ECR)- glass is largest in product type. Growth in various segments of the European glass fiber market are given below:

European Glass Fiber Market by Segments



European Glass Fiber Market by Segments



The study includes the European glass fiber market size and forecast for the global glass fiber market through 2028, segmented by product type, application, and region, as follows:



European Glass Fiber Market by Application Type (million pounds and $ million shipment analysis from 2017 to 2028):

Transportation

Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Pipe & Tank

Wind Energy

Consumer Goods

Marine

Aerospace

Others



European Glass Fiber Market by Manufacturing Process (million pounds and $ million shipment analysis in 2022):

Hand lay up

Spray up

Resin infusion

Pultrusion

Injection molding

Compression molding

Prepreg lay up

Others



European Glass Fiber Market by Product Form (million pounds and $ million shipment analysis from 2017 to 2028):

Single end roving

Multi end roving

Woven roving

Fabrics

CSM

CFM

DUCS

CS

Others



European Glass Fiber Market by Region (million pounds and $ million shipment analysis from 2017 to 2028):

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World



European Glass Fiber Market by Country (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017- 2028):

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Others

Some of the European glass fiber companies profiled in this report include Owens Corning, Johns Manville, 3B glass fiber, Nippon Electric Glass and Lanxess and others.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that E (ECR) glass is expected to be the largest product type of glass fiber by value and volume over the forecast period.



Within the European glass fiber market, transportation is expected to remain the largest and witness the highest growth market by value and volume consumption. Government regulations, such as carbon emission targets in Europe, are putting pressure on OEMs to incorporate lightweight materials to curb the overall vehicle weight, and this is the key driver for glass fiber in the transportation industry.



Some of the features of this report:

Market size estimates: European glass fiber market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Pounds) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis:European glass fiber market size by various applications such as application, manufacturing process, product, and country in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis:European glass fiber market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities:Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of glass fiber in the European glass fiber market.

Strategic analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of glass fiber in the European glass fiber market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q. 1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth areas in the European glass fiber market by application (marine, transportation, pipe and tank, aerospace, construction, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, wind energy, and others), product type (single end roving, multi end roving, woven roving, fabrics, CSM, CFM, DUCS, and CS), manufacturing process (hand lay up, spray up, resin infusion, pultrusion, injection molding, compression molding, prepreg layups, and others), country (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Others) ?

Q. 2.

Which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 3.

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4.

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the European glass fiber market?

Q.5.

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this European glass fiber market?

Q.6.

What are emerging trends in this European glass fiber market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7.

What are some changing demands of customers in the European glass fiber market?

Q.8.

What are the new developments in the European glass fiber market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9.

Who are the major players in this European glass fiber market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products in this European glass fiber market and how great of a threat do they pose for loss of market share through product substitution?

Q. 11. What M & A activities have transpired in the last 5 years in this European glass fiber market and how have they affected the industry?

Report Scope



Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2022

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2017-2022

Forecast Period 2023-2028

Pages 158

Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Billion and Volume in Million Units

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling



Market Segments By application (marine, transportation, pipe and tank, aerospace, construction, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, wind energy, and others), By product type (single end roving, multi end roving, woven roving, fabrics, CSM, CFM, DUCS, and CS), and By manufacturing process (hand lay up, spray up, resin infusion, pultrusion, injection molding, compression molding, prepreg layups, and others)



Regional Scope Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, and Others)

Customization 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458584/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________