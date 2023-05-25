Global Neurodegenerative Disease Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $52.7 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.2%

Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurodegenerative Disease Market, By Indication Type, By Drug Type, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global neurodegenerative disease market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Neurodegenerative disease is a type of disease in which cells of the central nervous system stop working or die. Neurodegenerative disease is caused by the progressive loss of structure or function of neurons, in a process known as neurodegeneration. Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease are the most common neurodegenerative diseases. Neurodegenerative disorders usually get worse over time and have no cure.

Rise in prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases, growing geriatric population, rise in demand for safe and effective therapeutics, increasing public awareness about neurodegenerative disease and available therapeutics, and strong product pipeline are major factors expected to propel growth of the global neurodegenerative disease market over the forecast period.



For instance, in October 2022, Cyclo Therapeutics announced the launch of a Phase 2b study for its investigational drug, named Trappsol Cyclo, which targets the reduction of amyloid beta and tau to treat early Alzheimer's disease.



Moreover, in August 2022, Amneal Pharmaceuticals submitted a New Drug Application to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for IPX203, a novel, oral formulation of carbidopa/levodopa extended-release capsules for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 172 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $42388.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $52768.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation

by Indication Type:

Parkinson's Disease

Alzheimer's Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Huntington Disease

Other Indication Types

by Drug Type:

N-methyl-D-aspartate Receptor antagonists

Cholinesterase Inhibitors

Dopamine Agonists

Immunomodulatory Drugs

Other Drug Types

by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

