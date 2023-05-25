Global Commercial Aircraft PMA Market to Reach $14 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Aircraft PMA Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05906239/?utm_source=GNW
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR
The Commercial Aircraft PMA market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 2.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 112 Featured)
- ADPma, LLC
- Aero Brake & Spares, Inc.
- AMETEK, Inc.
- HEICO Corporation
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- Precision Castparts Corporation
- The Timken Company
- TransDigm Group, Inc.
- Triumph Group, Inc.
- Wencor Group
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05906239/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
PMA Parts: Challenging the Sheer Monopoly of OEMs in
Replacement Part Domain
Global Economic Update
World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on
Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics
Why Multilateral Approach is Key to Dealing With Future Pandemics
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry
Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
YoY % Change in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK): 2014-2020
Staged Recovery Spells Growth Opportunities
Skyrocketing Aircraft Part Prices Offer Pristine Opportunity to
PMA Parts
Demand-Supply Gap for Aircraft Parts Moves the Needle towards
PMA Parts
Competitive Scenario
Commercial Aircraft PMA - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
An Introduction to Commercial Aircraft Parts Manufacturer
Approval (PMA)
Chronology of Regulations
Developments across Other Jurisdictions
Commercial Aircraft PMA Market to Scale New Heights with Rising
Traffic & Expansion of Fleet Size : Global Market Prospects &
Outlook
Air Travel Set to Touch Pre-Pandemic Levels
Weakening Global Trade as Key Challenge
Regional Analysis
World Commercial Aircraft PMA Market by Region: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 &
2030)
World Commercial Aircraft PMA Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and
Japan
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
A Slowly Recovering Commercial Aviation Industry Amid
Continuing Challenges Brightens the Outlook
Global Commercial Aircraft New Deliveries by Aircraft Type
(2022-2041)
Global Aircraft Deliveries by Region: 2021-2040
Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft Present
Growth Opportunities for the Market
Growth Opportunities for the Marke
Expanding Aircraft Fleet to Fuel Need for Aircraft PMA Components
Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of
Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2039
Aging Aircraft Fleet and the Need for Fleet Upgrades and
Replacement Parts & Components Presents Opportunities for
Commercial Aircraft PMA
Average Age (in Years) of Globally Operating Aircraft Fleet for
2020 & 2030
Average Age (in Years) of Select Airlines Around the World
Recovery in Business & General Aviation Segment to Drive Gains
Number of General Aviation Aircrafts Produced Worldwide for the
Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2019
Global General Aviation Market: Revenue Share (in %) by
Aircraft Type for 2019
Business Aviation Market to Register Growth Despite Economic
Volatility & Uncertainty
OEMs and PMAs Tussle for Larger Share in the Evolving MRO Market
Primary Factors Responsible for MRO Supply Chain Whirlwind
A Strong Aircraft MRO Market to Ensure Steady Demand Flow for
Replacement Aircraft Parts & Components
A Recovering MRO Market Will Drive Aircraft PMA: Global Market
for MRO (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, 2027
Global MRO Spending (In US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years
2020 & 2027
An Overview of Aircraft MRO Norms and Regulations
Engine MRO Segment Drives Aircraft PMA Market
Cost Competitive PMA Certified Parts Grow in Importance in the
MRO Market
Threat of PMA Forces OEMs to Reevaluate their Role in the MRO
Market
The Ever-Present Threat of Air Accidents Reinforces the
Importance of MRO and Aircraft PMA
Global Commercial Aircraft Accident Rate: Number of Accidents
Per Million Departures for the Years 2010-2019
Despite the Strides Taken in Safe Flying, Ever-Present Threat
of Plane Crashes Drives Emphasis on Airworthiness & Plane
Maintenance: Global Number of Fatalities on Commercial
Flights for the Period 2010-2019
Select Trends in Aircraft Parts Manufacturing Sector
Additive Manufacturing Storms into the Spotlight in the
Aerospace Sector
Blockchain Gains Spotlight for Aerospace Parts Tracking
Robots Set to Gain Adoption for Aircraft Assembly Rushing the
Uptake of PMA Components
PMA Testing Services Offer Supporting Credentials for PMA
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Commercial Aircraft PMA Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aircraft PMA by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft PMA by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aircraft PMA
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Commercial Aircraft PMA Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 5: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aircraft PMA by Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: USA Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft PMA by
Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
CANADA
Table 7: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aircraft PMA by Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: Canada Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft PMA by
Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
JAPAN
Commercial Aircraft PMA Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 9: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aircraft PMA by Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: Japan Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft PMA by
Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
CHINA
Commercial Aircraft PMA Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 11: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aircraft PMA by Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: China Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft PMA by
Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
EUROPE
Commercial Aircraft PMA Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 13: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aircraft PMA by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: Europe Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft PMA by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aircraft
PMA by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Table 16: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aircraft PMA by Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: France Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft PMA by
Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
GERMANY
Table 18: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aircraft PMA by Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: Germany Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft PMA
by Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
ITALY
Table 20: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aircraft PMA by Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: Italy Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft PMA by
Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 22: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aircraft PMA by Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: UK Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft PMA by
Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
SPAIN
Table 24: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aircraft PMA by Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: Spain Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft PMA by
Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
RUSSIA
Table 26: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aircraft PMA by Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Russia Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft PMA by
Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
REST OF EUROPE
Table 28: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Commercial Aircraft PMA by Segment - Commercial Aircraft
PMA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Commercial
Aircraft PMA by Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Commercial Aircraft PMA by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft
PMA by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 32: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Commercial
Aircraft PMA by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Table 33: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aircraft PMA by Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 34: Australia Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft PMA
by Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
INDIA
Table 35: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aircraft PMA by Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: India Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft PMA by
Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
SOUTH KOREA
Table 37: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Commercial Aircraft PMA by Segment - Commercial Aircraft
PMA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: South Korea Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft
PMA by Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Commercial Aircraft PMA by Segment - Commercial
Aircraft PMA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 40: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial
Aircraft PMA by Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
LATIN AMERICA
Table 41: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Commercial Aircraft PMA by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Latin America Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft
PMA by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Commercial
Aircraft PMA by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ARGENTINA
Table 44: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aircraft PMA by Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Argentina Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft PMA
by Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
BRAZIL
Table 46: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aircraft PMA by Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Brazil Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft PMA by
Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
MEXICO
Table 48: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aircraft PMA by Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Mexico Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft PMA by
Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 50: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Commercial Aircraft PMA by Segment - Commercial
Aircraft PMA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Commercial
Aircraft PMA by Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
MIDDLE EAST
Table 52: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Commercial Aircraft PMA by Geographic Region - Iran,
Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Middle East Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft
PMA by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and
Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 54: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Commercial
Aircraft PMA by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IRAN
Table 55: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aircraft PMA by Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 56: Iran Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft PMA by
Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
ISRAEL
Table 57: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aircraft PMA by Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 58: Israel Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft PMA by
Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 59: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Commercial Aircraft PMA by Segment - Commercial Aircraft
PMA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft
PMA by Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 61: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aircraft PMA by Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 62: UAE Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft PMA by
Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Commercial Aircraft PMA by Segment - Commercial
Aircraft PMA - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 64: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Commercial
Aircraft PMA by Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
AFRICA
Table 65: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aircraft PMA by Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Africa Historic Review for Commercial Aircraft PMA by
Segment - Commercial Aircraft PMA Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05906239/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Commercial Aircraft PMA Market to Reach $14 Billion by 2030
Global Commercial Aircraft PMA Market to Reach $14 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Commercial Aircraft PMA estimated at US$10.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the period 2022-2030.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Aircraft PMA Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05906239/?utm_source=GNW