Global Commercial Aircraft PMA Market to Reach $14 Billion by 2030

The Commercial Aircraft PMA market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 2.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 112 Featured)

- ADPma, LLC

- Aero Brake & Spares, Inc.

- AMETEK, Inc.

- HEICO Corporation

- Parker Hannifin Corporation

- Precision Castparts Corporation

- The Timken Company

- TransDigm Group, Inc.

- Triumph Group, Inc.

- Wencor Group





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

PMA Parts: Challenging the Sheer Monopoly of OEMs in

Replacement Part Domain

Global Economic Update

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on

Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

Why Multilateral Approach is Key to Dealing With Future Pandemics

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

YoY % Change in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK): 2014-2020

Staged Recovery Spells Growth Opportunities

Skyrocketing Aircraft Part Prices Offer Pristine Opportunity to

PMA Parts

Demand-Supply Gap for Aircraft Parts Moves the Needle towards

PMA Parts

Competitive Scenario

Commercial Aircraft PMA - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

An Introduction to Commercial Aircraft Parts Manufacturer

Approval (PMA)

Chronology of Regulations

Developments across Other Jurisdictions

Commercial Aircraft PMA Market to Scale New Heights with Rising

Traffic & Expansion of Fleet Size : Global Market Prospects &

Outlook

Air Travel Set to Touch Pre-Pandemic Levels

Weakening Global Trade as Key Challenge

Regional Analysis

World Commercial Aircraft PMA Market by Region: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 &

2030)

World Commercial Aircraft PMA Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and

Japan

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Slowly Recovering Commercial Aviation Industry Amid

Continuing Challenges Brightens the Outlook

Global Commercial Aircraft New Deliveries by Aircraft Type

(2022-2041)

Global Aircraft Deliveries by Region: 2021-2040

Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft Present

Growth Opportunities for the Market

Growth Opportunities for the Marke

Expanding Aircraft Fleet to Fuel Need for Aircraft PMA Components

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of

Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2039

Aging Aircraft Fleet and the Need for Fleet Upgrades and

Replacement Parts & Components Presents Opportunities for

Commercial Aircraft PMA

Average Age (in Years) of Globally Operating Aircraft Fleet for

2020 & 2030

Average Age (in Years) of Select Airlines Around the World

Recovery in Business & General Aviation Segment to Drive Gains

Number of General Aviation Aircrafts Produced Worldwide for the

Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2019

Global General Aviation Market: Revenue Share (in %) by

Aircraft Type for 2019

Business Aviation Market to Register Growth Despite Economic

Volatility & Uncertainty

OEMs and PMAs Tussle for Larger Share in the Evolving MRO Market

Primary Factors Responsible for MRO Supply Chain Whirlwind

A Strong Aircraft MRO Market to Ensure Steady Demand Flow for

Replacement Aircraft Parts & Components

A Recovering MRO Market Will Drive Aircraft PMA: Global Market

for MRO (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, 2027

Global MRO Spending (In US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years

2020 & 2027

An Overview of Aircraft MRO Norms and Regulations

Engine MRO Segment Drives Aircraft PMA Market

Cost Competitive PMA Certified Parts Grow in Importance in the

MRO Market

Threat of PMA Forces OEMs to Reevaluate their Role in the MRO

Market

The Ever-Present Threat of Air Accidents Reinforces the

Importance of MRO and Aircraft PMA

Global Commercial Aircraft Accident Rate: Number of Accidents

Per Million Departures for the Years 2010-2019

Despite the Strides Taken in Safe Flying, Ever-Present Threat

of Plane Crashes Drives Emphasis on Airworthiness & Plane

Maintenance: Global Number of Fatalities on Commercial

Flights for the Period 2010-2019

Select Trends in Aircraft Parts Manufacturing Sector

Additive Manufacturing Storms into the Spotlight in the

Aerospace Sector

Blockchain Gains Spotlight for Aerospace Parts Tracking

Robots Set to Gain Adoption for Aircraft Assembly Rushing the

Uptake of PMA Components

PMA Testing Services Offer Supporting Credentials for PMA



IV. COMPETITION

