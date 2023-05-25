Brazilian Composites Market Trends and ForecastThe Brazillian composites market is expected to reach an estimated $1.4 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 12% 2022 to 2028

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Brazilian Composites Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458583/?utm_source=GNW



Brazilian Composites Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the Brazilian composites market looks promising with opportunities in pipe and tank, transportation, wind energy, aerospace and defense, construction, marine, and electrical and electronics end uses. The Brazillian composites market is expected to reach an estimated $1.4 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 12% 2022 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing consumption of composites in transportation industry upsurge the growth of the Brazilian composites market and growing demand for composites in construction industry as material of choice due to life cycle cost and increased performance.



Brazilian Composites Market



Emerging Trends in the Brazilian Composites Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the Brazilian composites market, includes innovation trends focused on ultra-high modulus glass fiber, glass fiber based composites part using 3D technology, low styrene content unsaturated polyester resin, and increasing usage of ecofriendly unsaturated polyester resin.

A total of 63 figures / charts and 36 tables are provided in this 110-page report to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with insights is shown below.



Brazilian Composites Market by Segments



Brazilian Composites Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the Brazilian Composites market by end use, manufacturing process, fiber type, and resin type as follows:



Brazilian Composites Market by End Use [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Pipe and Tank

Transportation

Wind Energy

Aerospace and Defense

Construction

Marine

Electrical and Electronics

Others



Brazilian Composites Market by Manufacturing Process [Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Hand Layup and Spray Up

RTM

Filament Winding

Continuous Lamination

BMC/SMC

Infusion

Pultrusion

Others



Brazilian Composites Market by Fiber Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Glass Fiber Composites

Carbon Fiber Composites



Brazilian Composites Market by Resin Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Polyester Composites

Epoxy Composites

Other Composites

List of Brazilian composites Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies Brazilian composites companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the Brazilian composites companies profiled in this report includes:

Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

Owens Corning

Jushi Group Co., Ltd

Polynt-Reichhold

INEOS Composites

Brazilian Composites Market Insight

The analyst forecasts that wind energy will remain the largest end use by value and volume over the forecast period due to the growth of wind energy installation in Brazil. Aerospace and defense is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Polyester composite is expected to remain the largest market by value, mainly driven by its low cost and various mechanical properties which includes corrosion resistance and chemical resistance.

Features of Brazilian Composites Market



Market Size Estimates: Brazilian composites market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (M lbs)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Brazilian composites market size by various segments, such as end use, manufacturing process, fiber type and resin type in terms of value and volume

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use, manufacturing process, resin type, fiber type for the Brazilian composites fiber market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the Brazilian composites market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Brazilian composites market size?

Answer: The Brazilian composites market is expected to reach an estimated $1.4 billion by 2028

Q2. What is the growth forecast for Brazilian composites market?

Answer: The Brazilian composites market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2022 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the Brazilian composites market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing consumption of composites in transportation industry upsurge the growth of the Brazilian composites market and growing demand for composites in construction industry as material of choice due to life cycle cost and increased performance.

Q4. What are the major end uses for Brazilian composites?

Answer: Wind energy and construction are the major end uses for Brazilian composites.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in Brazilian composites market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes innovation trends focused on ultra-high modulus glass fiber, glass fiber based composites part using 3D technology, low styrene content unsaturated polyester resin, and increasing usage of ecofriendly unsaturated polyester resins.

Q6. Who are the key Brazilian composites companies?



Answer: Some of the key Brazilian composites companies are as follows:

Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

Owens Corning

Jushi Group Co., Ltd

Polynt-Reichhold

INEOS Composites

Q7. Which Brazilian composites resin type segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that polyester composite is expected to remain the largest market by value, mainly driven by its low cost and various mechanical properties which includes corrosion resistance and chemical resistance.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 10 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the Brazilian composites market by end use (pipe and tank, transportation, wind energy, aerospace and defense, construction, marine, electrical and electronics, and others), manufacturing process (hand layup and spray-up, RTM, filament winding, continuous lamination, BMC/SMC, infusion, pultrusion and others), fiber type (glass fiber composites and carbon fiber composites), and resin type (polyester composites, epoxy composites, and other composites)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.4 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.5 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.6 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.7 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.10 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

