Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $69.3 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.6%

Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peptide Therapeutics Market, By Product Type, By Application, By Route of Administration, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global peptide therapeutics market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Company Profiles

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novo Nordisk A/S

OPKO Health, Inc.

Lilly

Hanmi Pharm.Co.

Sanofi

Circle Pharma

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

PeptiDream Inc.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca

Bachem Holding AG

CordenPharma International

Ipsen Pharma

Merck KGaA

PolyPeptide Group

Bayer AG

Peptide drug development has grown immensely due to new manufacturing, modification, and analytical techniques. Peptides are generated and modified using both chemical and biological methods, along with new design and delivery strategies that overcomes the inherent drawbacks of peptide and enables continued progress in this field.

A wide variety of natural and modified peptides have been obtained and studied covering multiple therapeutic area such as cardio metabolic, immunology and dermatology, oncology, etc. Peptide drug development entered a new era with the advent of the 21st century, since then advances in structural biology, recombinant biologics, and new synthetic and analytic technologies have significantly accelerated the process. A sophisticated system of peptide drug development has been established, including peptide drug discovery, drug design, peptide synthesis, structural modification, and activity evaluation.



Therapeutic peptides are a unique class of pharmaceuticals composed of an ordered series of amino acids, typically with molecular weights between 500 and 5000 Da.



Market players are developing novel and innovative peptide therapeutics to provide tailored solutions for target patients, by enhancing biocompatibility and potent therapeutic efficacy. Increasing prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes mellitus is projected to drive growth of the peptide therapeutics market over the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of organic growth strategies such as collaborations by key players in the market in order to expand their product portfolio, is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2023, Lilly, one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, and Merck, a global healthcare company, announced their partnership for peptide-targeted drug delivery, collaborating to acquire PeptiDream which is a biopharmaceutical company.

Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global peptide therapeutics market based on the following parameters-company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Insights from this report will allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

Global peptide therapeutics market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global peptide therapeutics market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $44386.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $69385.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

by Product Type:

Branded Peptide

Generic Peptide

by Application:

Cancer

Cardiovascular diseases

Metabolic diseases

Respiratory diseases

Infectious diseases

Others

by Route of Administration:

Oral Administration

Parenteral Administration

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5rqtic

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment