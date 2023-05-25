Global Forensic Technologies and Services Market to Reach $41.5 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Forensic Technologies and Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05902198/?utm_source=GNW
Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.9% CAGR and reach US$27.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR
The Forensic Technologies and Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 10.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 280 Featured)
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- BAE Systems Plc
- Capsicum Group LLC
- Cellmark Forensics
- Computer Forensics Inc.
- Creative Forensic Services
- Cyber Agents Inc.
- Forensic Pathways Ltd.
- Forensics Consulting Solutions LLC
- Foster + Freeman Ltd.
- Global Digital Forensics Inc.
- Leica Geosystems AG
- MorphoTrust USA Inc.
- Neogen Corporation
- PAPILLON ZAO
- Pyramidal Technologies Ltd.
- SBC Co. Ltd.
- Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
- Tri-Tech Forensics Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Rise in Violent Crime Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth
of Forensic Technologies and Services
The Importance of Bringing Perpetrators of Crime to Justice to
Prevent Further Occurrence of Crime in Society Cannot be
Undermined: Global Murder Rates Per 100,000 People by Country
for the Year 2023
Global Economic Update
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
Competition
Forensic Technologies and Services - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Forensic Technologies and Services: Overview & Analysis
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Caseload of Unsolved Crimes Worldwide to Spur
Investments in Forensic Technologies & Services
DNA Profiling, a Technology that Revolutionized Forensic
Science, Continues to Witness Strong Growth
Biometrics Rises in Importance as a Potent Forensic Technology
Tool
Forensic Laboratory Services to Witness Robust Growth
Rise in Gun Violence Drives Demand for Forensic Ballistics
Rise in Mass Shootings Steps Up the Urgency to Remain Well
Invested in Forensic Ballistic Technology & Solutions: Number
of Incidence of Mass Shootings in the United States Resulting
in the Death of 4+ People for the Years 2014 to 2023 (YTD)
Higher Gun Ownerships Result in Higher Gun Related Violence &
Death: Top Civilian Gun Holding Countries (Number of Firearms
Per 100 Residents) as of the Year 2023
Cloud Computing Rises in Prominence for Its Ability to Make
Forensic Investigations More Efficient & Cost Effective
AI Enables Breakthrough Capabilities in Forensic Investigations
Upswing in Innovations in Forensic Technologies Bodes Well for
Future Growth of the Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Forensic Technologies and Services Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forensic Technologies and Services by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Forensic Technologies and
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Forensic Technologies
and Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Chemical Analysis by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Chemical Analysis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for DNA
Profiling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for DNA Profiling by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for DNA Profiling by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biometric Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Biometric Analysis by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Biometric Analysis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Firearms Identification by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Firearms Identification by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Firearms Identification
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Forensics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Laboratory Forensics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Laboratory Forensics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Forensics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Portable Forensics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Portable Forensics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Judicial / Law Enforcement by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Judicial / Law Enforcement
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Judicial / Law
Enforcement by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmacogenetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Pharmacogenetics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharmacogenetics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biodefense & Biosurveillance by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Biodefense &
Biosurveillance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Biodefense &
Biosurveillance by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Forensic Technologies and Services Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forensic Technologies and Services by Component - Services and
Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Forensic Technologies and
Services by Component - Services and Solutions Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Forensic Technologies and
Services by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Services and Solutions for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forensic Technologies and Services by Type - Chemical Analysis,
DNA Profiling, Biometric Analysis, Firearms Identification and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Forensic Technologies and
Services by Type - Chemical Analysis, DNA Profiling, Biometric
Analysis, Firearms Identification and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Forensic Technologies and
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Chemical Analysis, DNA Profiling, Biometric Analysis, Firearms
Identification and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forensic Technologies and Services by Location - Laboratory
Forensics and Portable Forensics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Forensic Technologies and
Services by Location - Laboratory Forensics and Portable
Forensics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Forensic Technologies and
Services by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Laboratory Forensics and Portable Forensics for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forensic Technologies and Services by Application - Judicial /
Law Enforcement, Pharmacogenetics, Biodefense & Biosurveillance
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 54: USA Historic Review for Forensic Technologies and
Services by Application - Judicial / Law Enforcement,
Pharmacogenetics, Biodefense & Biosurveillance and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Forensic Technologies and
Services by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Judicial / Law Enforcement, Pharmacogenetics,
Biodefense & Biosurveillance and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forensic Technologies and Services by Component - Services and
Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Forensic Technologies and
Services by Component - Services and Solutions Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Forensic Technologies
and Services by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Services and Solutions for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forensic Technologies and Services by Type - Chemical Analysis,
DNA Profiling, Biometric Analysis, Firearms Identification and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Forensic Technologies and
Services by Type - Chemical Analysis, DNA Profiling, Biometric
Analysis, Firearms Identification and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Forensic Technologies
and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Chemical Analysis, DNA Profiling, Biometric Analysis,
Firearms Identification and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forensic Technologies and Services by Location - Laboratory
Forensics and Portable Forensics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Forensic Technologies and
Services by Location - Laboratory Forensics and Portable
Forensics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Forensic Technologies
and Services by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Laboratory Forensics and Portable Forensics for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forensic Technologies and Services by Application - Judicial /
Law Enforcement, Pharmacogenetics, Biodefense & Biosurveillance
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Forensic Technologies and
Services by Application - Judicial / Law Enforcement,
Pharmacogenetics, Biodefense & Biosurveillance and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Forensic Technologies
and Services by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Judicial / Law Enforcement, Pharmacogenetics,
Biodefense & Biosurveillance and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forensic Technologies and Services by Component - Services and
Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Forensic Technologies and
Services by Component - Services and Solutions Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Forensic Technologies
and Services by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Services and Solutions for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forensic Technologies and Services by Type - Chemical Analysis,
DNA Profiling, Biometric Analysis, Firearms Identification and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Forensic Technologies and
Services by Type - Chemical Analysis, DNA Profiling, Biometric
Analysis, Firearms Identification and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Forensic Technologies
and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Chemical Analysis, DNA Profiling, Biometric Analysis,
Firearms Identification and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forensic Technologies and Services by Location - Laboratory
Forensics and Portable Forensics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Forensic Technologies and
Services by Location - Laboratory Forensics and Portable
Forensics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Forensic Technologies
and Services by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Laboratory Forensics and Portable Forensics for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forensic Technologies and Services by Application - Judicial /
Law Enforcement, Pharmacogenetics, Biodefense & Biosurveillance
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Forensic Technologies and
Services by Application - Judicial / Law Enforcement,
Pharmacogenetics, Biodefense & Biosurveillance and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Forensic Technologies
and Services by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Judicial / Law Enforcement, Pharmacogenetics,
Biodefense & Biosurveillance and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forensic Technologies and Services by Component - Services and
Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: China Historic Review for Forensic Technologies and
Services by Component - Services and Solutions Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Forensic Technologies
and Services by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Services and Solutions for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forensic Technologies and Services by Type - Chemical Analysis,
DNA Profiling, Biometric Analysis, Firearms Identification and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: China Historic Review for Forensic Technologies and
Services by Type - Chemical Analysis, DNA Profiling, Biometric
Analysis, Firearms Identification and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: China 16-Year Perspective for Forensic Technologies
and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Chemical Analysis, DNA Profiling, Biometric Analysis,
Firearms Identification and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forensic Technologies and Services by Location - Laboratory
Forensics and Portable Forensics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 87: China Historic Review for Forensic Technologies and
Services by Location - Laboratory Forensics and Portable
Forensics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: China 16-Year Perspective for Forensic Technologies
and Services by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Laboratory Forensics and Portable Forensics for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forensic Technologies and Services by Application - Judicial /
Law Enforcement, Pharmacogenetics, Biodefense & Biosurveillance
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 90: China Historic Review for Forensic Technologies and
Services by Application - Judicial / Law Enforcement,
Pharmacogenetics, Biodefense & Biosurveillance and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: China 16-Year Perspective for Forensic Technologies
and Services by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Judicial / Law Enforcement, Pharmacogenetics,
Biodefense & Biosurveillance and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Forensic Technologies and Services Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forensic Technologies and Services by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Forensic Technologies and
Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Forensic Technologies
and Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forensic Technologies and Services by Component - Services and
Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Forensic Technologies and
Services by Component - Services and Solutions Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Forensic Technologies
and Services by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Services and Solutions for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forensic Technologies and Services by Type - Chemical Analysis,
DNA Profiling, Biometric Analysis, Firearms Identification and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Forensic Technologies and
Services by Type - Chemical Analysis, DNA Profiling, Biometric
Analysis, Firearms Identification and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Forensic Technologies
and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Chemical Analysis, DNA Profiling, Biometric Analysis,
Firearms Identification and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forensic Technologies and Services by Location - Laboratory
Forensics and Portable Forensics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Forensic Technologies and
Services by Location - Laboratory Forensics and Portable
Forensics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Forensic Technologies
and Services by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Laboratory Forensics and Portable Forensics for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forensic Technologies and Services by Application - Judicial /
Law Enforcement, Pharmacogenetics, Biodefense & Biosurveillance
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 105: Europe Historic Review for Forensic Technologies and
Services by Application - Judicial / Law Enforcement,
Pharmacogenetics, Biodefense & Biosurveillance and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Forensic Technologies
and Services by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Judicial / Law Enforcement, Pharmacogenetics,
Biodefense & Biosurveillance and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forensic Technologies and Services by Component - Services and
Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: France Historic Review for Forensic Technologies and
Services by Component - Services and Solutions Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: France 16-Year Perspective for Forensic Technologies
and Services by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Services and Solutions for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forensic Technologies and Services by Type - Chemical Analysis,
DNA Profiling, Biometric Analysis, Firearms Identification and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: France Historic Review for Forensic Technologies and
Services by Type - Chemical Analysis, DNA Profiling, Biometric
Analysis, Firearms Identification and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: France 16-Year Perspective for Forensic Technologies
and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Chemical Analysis, DNA Profiling, Biometric Analysis,
Firearms Identification and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 113: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forensic Technologies and Services by Location - Laboratory
Forensics and Portable Forensics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 114: France Historic Review for Forensic Technologies and
Services by Location - Laboratory Forensics and Portable
Forensics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: France 16-Year Perspective for Forensic Technologies
and Services by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value
