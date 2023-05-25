BRIC Composites Market Trends and ForecastThe BRIC market is expected to reach an estimated $28.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.2% 2022 to 2028

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "BRIC Composites Market: Trends, Opportunities, and Growth Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458582/?utm_source=GNW



BRIC Composites Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the BRIC composites market looks promising with opportunities in the in the pipe & tank, transportation, wind energy, aerospace & defense, construction, marine, electrical & electronics application.

The BRIC market is expected to reach an estimated $28.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.2% 2022 to 2028. The major driver for market growth is the rise in demand for wind energy, construction, and pipe and tank end uses due to increase in the number of government projects like smart cities development, eco-friendly energy generation, fresh water transportation, sewage treatment system, rehabilitation of water and sewage pipe lines.

BRIC Composites Market by End Use and Country

Emerging Trends in the BRIC Composites Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include include innovation trends focused on high tensile strength, innovation trends focused on high tensile modulus and glass fiber based composites part using 3D technology, low styrene content unsaturated polyester resin.

A total of 107 figures / charts and 68 tables are provided in this 205-page report to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with insights is shown below.

BRIC Composites Market by Segments

BRIC Composites Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the BRIC composites market by end use, product type, product form, skin characteristics, gender, and region as follows: BRIC Composites Market by End Use [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Pipe and Tank

Transportation

Wind Energy

Aerospace and Defense

Construction

Marine

Electrical and Electronics

Others



BRIC Composites Market by Region [Value ($B) Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Russia

Brazil

India

China

List of BRIC Composites Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies BRIC composites companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the BRIC composites companies profiled in this report includes.

Suzlon

Kineco Limited

Mahindra CEI Automotive Ltd.

Tata AutoComp Systems



Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC)

Owens Corning

Jushi Group Co., Ltd.

Polynt-Reichhold

BRIC Composites Market Insight

The analyst forecasts that electrical and electronics use will remain the largest application over the forecast period due to widespread acceptance and excellent corrosion resistance properties.

Features of BRIC Composite Market



Market Size Estimates: BRIC composite market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (M lbs)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and countries.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end use industry and country

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use and country for the BRIC composite market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the BRIC composite market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the BRIC composites market size?

Answer: The BRIC composites market is expected to reach an estimated $28.1 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for BRIC composites market?

Answer: The BRIC composites market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the BRIC composites market?

Answer: The major driver for market growth is the rise in demand for wind energy, construction, and pipe and tank end uses due to increase in the number of government projects like smart cities development, eco-friendly energy generation, fresh water transportation, sewage treatment system, rehabilitation of water and sewage pipe lines.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for BRIC composites?

Answer: Electrical & electronics and pipe & tank use are the major end use for BRIC composites.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in BRIC composites market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include innovation trends focused on high tensile strength, innovation trends focused on high tensile modulus and glass fiber based composites part using 3D technology, low styrene content unsaturated polyester resin.

Q6. Who are the key BRIC composites companies?



Answer: Some of the key BRIC composites companies are as follows:

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 10 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the BRIC composites market by end use (pipe and tank, transportation, wind energy, aerospace and defense, construction, marine, electrical and electronics, and others) and country (Brazil, Russia, India and China)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.4 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.5 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.6 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.7 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.10 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to BRIC composites market or related to BRIC composites market share, BRIC composites market analysis, BRIC composites market size, and BRIC composites manufacturers, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

