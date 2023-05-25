Natural Fiber Composites Market Trends and ForecastThe global natural fiber composites market is expected to reach an estimated $679.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.9% 2022 to 2028

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Natural Fiber Composites Market: Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06449370/?utm_source=GNW



Natural Fiber Composites Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global Natural Fiber Composites market looks promising with opportunities in the beauty and personal care market. The global natural fiber composites market is expected to reach an estimated $679.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.9% 2022 to 2028. The major driver for the growth of this market is the rise in demand for lightweight and environmentally sustainable composite materials in various applications, such as automotive, building & construction, and others.

Emerging Trends in the Natural Fiber Composites Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes government support to innovate and commercial use of bio-based composites and emergence of new applications. Procotex, FlexForm, Fiber

Gran, and Tecnaro are among the major suppliers of the natural fiber composites composites market.



A total of 90 figures / charts and 75 tables are provided in this 160-page report to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with insights is shown below.

Natural Fiber Composites Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global Natural Fiber Composites market by application, process fiber, resin, and region as follows: Natural Fiber Composites Market by Application [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Automotive

Building and Construction

Others



Natural Fiber Composites Market by Process [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Compression Molding

Injection Molding

Others



Natural Fiber Composites Market by Fiber [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

Hemp

Flax

Kenaf

Jute

Others



Natural Fiber Composites Market by Resin [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:



Polypropylene (PP)

PE

PLA

Others



Natural Fiber Composites Market by Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2017 – 2028]:

North America

Europe

The Rest of the World

List of Natural Fiber Composites Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies Natural Fiber Composites companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the natural fiber composites companies profiled in this report includes.

Procotex

FlexForm

Fiber

Gran

Green

Gran

Tecnaro

Natural Fiber Composites Market Insight

The analyst forecasts that automotive segment will remain the largest application by value and volume due to increasing concern for passenger safety, government mandates for better fuel economy, and end-of-life vehicles directive. Automotive is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Flax natural fiber composites composites is expected to remain the largest segment due to its environmentally friendly alternative of synthetic fibers in fiber reinforced polymer composites. Hemp natural fiber composites composites segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period.

Europe is expected to remain the largest market for natural fiber composites composites because of growth in applications. North America expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of due to higher acceptance level of environmentally sustainable composite materials by automotive OEMs, government directives.

Features of Natural Fiber Composites Market



Market Size Estimates:Natural fiber market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs)

Trend and Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis:Market size by application, process, fiber, resin, and region

Regional Analysis:Natural fiber market breakdown by North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in application, process, fiber, resin, and regions for the natural fiber composites market.

Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the natural fiber composites market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Natural Fiber Composites market size?

Answer:The global Natural Fiber Composites market is expected to reach an estimated $679.1 million by 2028

Q2. What is the growth forecast for Natural Fiber Composites market?

Answer:The Natural Fiber Composites market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the Natural Fiber Composites market?

Answer: The major driver for the growth of this market is the rise in demand for lightweight and environmentally sustainable composite materials in various applications, such as automotive, building & construction, and others.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for Natural Fiber Composites?

Answer:Automotive and building construction are the major end uses for Natural Fiber Composites.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in Natural Fiber Composites market?

Answer:Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes government support to innovate and commercial use of bio-based composites and emergence of new applications.

Q6. Who are the key Natural Fiber Composites companies?



Answer:Some of the key Natural Fiber Composites companies are as follows:

Procotex

FlexForm

Fiber

Gran

Green

Gran

Tecnaro

Q7.

Which Natural Fiber Composites product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that flax natural fiber composites composites is expected to remain the largest segment due to its environmentally friendly alternative of synthetic fibers in fiber reinforced polymer composites. Hemp natural fiber composites composites segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period.

Q8. In Natural Fiber Composites market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer:Europe is expected to remain the largest region and North America witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer:Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global natural fiber composites composites market by application (automotive, building and construction, and others), fiber (hemp, flax, kenaf, jute, and others), resin type (polypropylene, polyethylene, polylactic acid, and others), process (compression molding, injection molding, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global natural fiber composites composites market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global natural fiber composites composites market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in the global natural fiber composites composites market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the global natural fiber composites composites market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the global natural fiber composites composites market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the global natural fiber composites composites market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global natural fiber composites composites market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last 5 years in the global natural fiber composites composites market?



For any questions related to natural fiber market or related to natural fiber composite market analysis, natural fiber composite suppliers, natural fiber composite manufacturers, natural fiber composite raw material, natural fiber composites cost, natural fiber composites market trend and forecast, natural fiber composite applications, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

