Global Turbocompressors Market to Reach $26.5 Billion by 2030

Centrifugal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$18.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Axial segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Turbocompressors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Impact and the Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Industrial Activity Worldwide,

Affecting Turbo Compressor Demand

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

An Introduction to Turbocompressors

High-Pressure Turbo Compressors

Selecting the Right Compressor

Turbocharger & Turbocompressor

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Oil & Gas Industry Leads Demand for Turbo Compressors

Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Turbocompressors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Rise in Demand for LNG Fuel and Increased Cross-Border

Trade Fuel Demand

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020

Global Natural Gas Production (In Billion Cubic Meter (BCM))

for Years 2018 Through 2022

Top LNG Importing Nations: LNG Imports in BCM by Country/Region

for 2015, 2021 and 2025

Top LNG Exporting Nations: LNG Imports in BCM by Country for

2015, 2021 and 2025

Impact of COVID-19 on the Oil & Gas Industry

Growing Use of Turbocompressor in Wastewater Treatment

Global Per Capita Availability of Water by Geographic Region

(In Cubic Meters) for the Years 1990, 2018 and 2025

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Impact of COVID-19 on Water and Waste Water Treatment Business

Increasing Energy Demand and Rising Power Generation Augur Well

for the Market

Global Energy Production by Source: Breakdown of Electricity

(Billion Kilowatt Hours) by Source for 2030 & 2040

Rising Sales of Passenger Vehicles Fuels Demand for

Turbocompressors in Automotive Industry

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

How the Automotive Industry Was Impacted by Pandemic & What?s

the New Normal?

Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets

Technological Advancements & Innovations to Propel Market Growth

Sulzer?s HST Turbo Compressors for Water Industry

E-Turbo: Future of Turbocharger Technology

Challenges Confronting Turbocompressors Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

