Global Scintillators Market to Reach $717.9 Million by 2030

Inorganic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$474.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Organic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $148.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The Scintillators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$148.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$105.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)
- Alpha Spectra, Inc.
- Amcrys
- Dynasil Corporation
- EPIC Crystal Company Limited
- GE Research
- Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
- Ludlum Measurements Inc.
- Luxium Solutions
- Mirion Technologies Inc.
- Nihon Kessho Kogaku Co., Ltd.
- Proterial, Ltd.
- Rexon Components, Inc.
- Scintacor
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Pandemic Impact and Global Economic Update
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Pandemic Puts Pressure on Healthcare System
Radiation Detection & Monitoring: A Prelude
An Introduction to Scintillators
Organic Scintillators
Inorganic Scintillators
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Inorganic Scintillators: The Leading Segment
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term
Growth
Competition
Scintillators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Advancements in Medical Imaging and Nuclear Medicine: Potential
for Scintillators Market
Rising Incidence of Cancer & Need to Reduce Cancer-Related
Mortality Drive Need for Scintillators
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by
Cancer Site for 2020
Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region
for 2020
Scintillation Materials Play a Vital Role in Medical Imaging
Modalities
Increasing Adoption of Nuclear Medicine Imaging to Stir Up
Demand for Scintillators
Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Size (US$ Billion) for
the Years 2020, 2023 and 2026
Lead Halide Perovskites to Allow Highly Sensitive X-Ray
Detectors for Mammography
Uranium Adds Sparkle to the Scintillators
Demand for Radiation Monitoring in Homeland Security
Applications to Drive Need for Scintillators
Number of Terrorist Incidents and Terrorism-related Deaths
Worldwide: 2011-2020
Stilbene Enables Faster Neutron Detection
SPRD Technologies to Improve Detection of Nuclear/Radiological
Sources
Dual Gamma-Neutron Detector Materials for Compact Detectors
Industrial Applications Present Growth Potential for Scintillators
Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Use Scintillators
Use of Halide Lead Perovskites to Ionize Radiation Detection
Gains Popularity
Scintillators Find Significance in Nuclear Power Plants
Largest Nuclear Power Plants Worldwide by Gross Capacity (MW)
As of 2021
Largest Nuclear Power Plants Worldwide by Gross Electricity
Generation (Billion Kilowatt Hours)
Operational and Under Construction Nuclear Power Reactors
Worldwide by Country
Emergence of Renewable Energy Sources as Replacement for
Nuclear Energy to Impede Market Growth
Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030
Global Energy Production: Breakdown of Electricity (Billion
Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share by Energy Source (2030 &
2040)
Rising Prominence of Scintillators in Space Missions
Plastic Scintillators Emerge as Promising Materials
Researchers Develop New Plastic Scintillator
Nanomaterial-Based Scintillators: An Emerging Technology
Technological Advancements Pave Way for Development of Advanced
Scintillation Devices
Advent of 2D HP -ray Scintillators Streamline Process of
Detecting X-ray and ?-ray Radiations
Plastic Scintillation Detectors Enable Real-Time Dosimetry in
MR/RT
Composite Fast Scintillators
Customized Scintillators
Enhancing Shine of Scintillators with Nanophotonic Patterns
Toray Technology to Improve Brightness of X-ray Scintillator
Panels
Improving Scintillators to Enhance Sensitivity of X-Ray Imaging
Nanotechnology Advancements in X-ray Scintillators
Elpasolite Single Crystal Scintillators for Radiation Detection
New Scintillator Materials and Research Projects to Spur Market
Prospects
Development of Organic Polymeric Scintillators
Lithium-based Scintillator Crystal
Rare Earth Metals in the Spotlight
CZT Shows Tremendous Promise in Nuclear Medicine
Seeking Alternatives to Helium-3
New Tin-Loaded Organic Glass Scintillator
Researchers Develop New Scintillation Material
High Sensitivity Hybrid Direct, Broadband X-Ray Detector for
Soft and Hard X-Rays
Perovskite Nanocrystal-based Sensitized Plastic Scintillators
High-Performance X-Ray Scintillators based on Organic Manganese
Bromide
GE Research Develops New Detectors for Homeland Security
Applications
Polimaster?s Radiation Monitoring Devices
New Homeland Security Tool for Detection of Gamma Rays and
Radioactive Isotopes
UT Faculty?s Aid to Homeland Security to Detect Radioactive
Materials
Nanostructure-based Design Improves Scintillator Efficiency
X-ray Imaging with Nontoxic Double Perovskite Scintillators
Researchers Develop Flexible X-ray Scintillators
Super Scintillators for X-ray Detection at Ultralow Levels
Israeli Researchers Developed Photo Detector-Enabled Scintillator
