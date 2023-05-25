Global Scintillators Market to Reach $717.9 Million by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Scintillators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900255/?utm_source=GNW

Inorganic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$474.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Organic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $148.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR



The Scintillators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$148.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$105.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)

- Alpha Spectra, Inc.

- Amcrys

- Dynasil Corporation

- EPIC Crystal Company Limited

- GE Research

- Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

- Ludlum Measurements Inc.

- Luxium Solutions

- Mirion Technologies Inc.

- Nihon Kessho Kogaku Co., Ltd.

- Proterial, Ltd.

- Rexon Components, Inc.

- Scintacor

- Siemens Healthineers AG

- Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900255/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Impact and Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Pandemic Puts Pressure on Healthcare System

Radiation Detection & Monitoring: A Prelude

An Introduction to Scintillators

Organic Scintillators

Inorganic Scintillators

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Inorganic Scintillators: The Leading Segment

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term

Growth

Competition

Scintillators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advancements in Medical Imaging and Nuclear Medicine: Potential

for Scintillators Market

Rising Incidence of Cancer & Need to Reduce Cancer-Related

Mortality Drive Need for Scintillators

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by

Cancer Site for 2020

Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region

for 2020

Scintillation Materials Play a Vital Role in Medical Imaging

Modalities

Increasing Adoption of Nuclear Medicine Imaging to Stir Up

Demand for Scintillators

Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Size (US$ Billion) for

the Years 2020, 2023 and 2026

Lead Halide Perovskites to Allow Highly Sensitive X-Ray

Detectors for Mammography

Uranium Adds Sparkle to the Scintillators

Demand for Radiation Monitoring in Homeland Security

Applications to Drive Need for Scintillators

Number of Terrorist Incidents and Terrorism-related Deaths

Worldwide: 2011-2020

Stilbene Enables Faster Neutron Detection

SPRD Technologies to Improve Detection of Nuclear/Radiological

Sources

Dual Gamma-Neutron Detector Materials for Compact Detectors

Industrial Applications Present Growth Potential for Scintillators

Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Use Scintillators

Use of Halide Lead Perovskites to Ionize Radiation Detection

Gains Popularity

Scintillators Find Significance in Nuclear Power Plants

Largest Nuclear Power Plants Worldwide by Gross Capacity (MW)

As of 2021

Largest Nuclear Power Plants Worldwide by Gross Electricity

Generation (Billion Kilowatt Hours)

Operational and Under Construction Nuclear Power Reactors

Worldwide by Country

Emergence of Renewable Energy Sources as Replacement for

Nuclear Energy to Impede Market Growth

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030

Global Energy Production: Breakdown of Electricity (Billion

Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share by Energy Source (2030 &

2040)

Rising Prominence of Scintillators in Space Missions

Plastic Scintillators Emerge as Promising Materials

Researchers Develop New Plastic Scintillator

Nanomaterial-Based Scintillators: An Emerging Technology

Technological Advancements Pave Way for Development of Advanced

Scintillation Devices

Advent of 2D HP -ray Scintillators Streamline Process of

Detecting X-ray and ?-ray Radiations

Plastic Scintillation Detectors Enable Real-Time Dosimetry in

MR/RT

Composite Fast Scintillators

Customized Scintillators

Enhancing Shine of Scintillators with Nanophotonic Patterns

Toray Technology to Improve Brightness of X-ray Scintillator

Panels

Improving Scintillators to Enhance Sensitivity of X-Ray Imaging

Nanotechnology Advancements in X-ray Scintillators

Elpasolite Single Crystal Scintillators for Radiation Detection

New Scintillator Materials and Research Projects to Spur Market

Prospects

Development of Organic Polymeric Scintillators

Lithium-based Scintillator Crystal

Rare Earth Metals in the Spotlight

CZT Shows Tremendous Promise in Nuclear Medicine

Seeking Alternatives to Helium-3

New Tin-Loaded Organic Glass Scintillator

Researchers Develop New Scintillation Material

High Sensitivity Hybrid Direct, Broadband X-Ray Detector for

Soft and Hard X-Rays

Perovskite Nanocrystal-based Sensitized Plastic Scintillators

High-Performance X-Ray Scintillators based on Organic Manganese

Bromide

GE Research Develops New Detectors for Homeland Security

Applications

Polimaster?s Radiation Monitoring Devices

New Homeland Security Tool for Detection of Gamma Rays and

Radioactive Isotopes

UT Faculty?s Aid to Homeland Security to Detect Radioactive

Materials

Nanostructure-based Design Improves Scintillator Efficiency

X-ray Imaging with Nontoxic Double Perovskite Scintillators

Researchers Develop Flexible X-ray Scintillators

Super Scintillators for X-ray Detection at Ultralow Levels

Israeli Researchers Developed Photo Detector-Enabled Scintillator



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Scintillators Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scintillators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Scintillators by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Scintillators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inorganic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Inorganic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Inorganic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Organic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Organic by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Organic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Homeland Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Homeland Security by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Homeland Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Scintillators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scintillators by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Scintillators by Type -

Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Scintillators by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and Organic

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scintillators by Application - Healthcare, Homeland Security,

Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Scintillators by Application -

Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Scintillators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scintillators by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Scintillators by Type -

Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Scintillators by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and Organic

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scintillators by Application - Healthcare, Homeland Security,

Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Scintillators by

Application - Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Scintillators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Scintillators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scintillators by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Scintillators by Type -

Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Scintillators by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and Organic

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scintillators by Application - Healthcare, Homeland Security,

Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Scintillators by

Application - Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Scintillators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Scintillators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scintillators by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Scintillators by Type -

Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Scintillators by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and Organic

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scintillators by Application - Healthcare, Homeland Security,

Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Scintillators by

Application - Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Scintillators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Scintillators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scintillators by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Scintillators by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Scintillators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scintillators by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Scintillators by Type -

Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Scintillators by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and Organic

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scintillators by Application - Healthcare, Homeland Security,

Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Scintillators by

Application - Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Scintillators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Scintillators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scintillators by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Scintillators by Type -

Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Scintillators by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and Organic

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scintillators by Application - Healthcare, Homeland Security,

Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Scintillators by

Application - Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Scintillators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Scintillators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scintillators by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Scintillators by Type -

Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Scintillators by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and Organic

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scintillators by Application - Healthcare, Homeland Security,

Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Scintillators by

Application - Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Scintillators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scintillators by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Scintillators by Type -

Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Scintillators by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and Organic

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scintillators by Application - Healthcare, Homeland Security,

Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Scintillators by

Application - Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Scintillators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Scintillators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scintillators by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Scintillators by Type -

Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Scintillators by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and Organic

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scintillators by Application - Healthcare, Homeland Security,

Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Scintillators by Application -

Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Scintillators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scintillators by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Scintillators by Type -

Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Scintillators by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and Organic

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scintillators by Application - Healthcare, Homeland Security,

Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Scintillators by

Application - Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Scintillators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scintillators by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Scintillators by Type -

Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Scintillators by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and Organic

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scintillators by Application - Healthcare, Homeland Security,

Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Scintillators by

Application - Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Scintillators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Scintillators by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Scintillators by

Type - Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Scintillators

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and

Organic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Scintillators by Application - Healthcare, Homeland

Security, Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Scintillators by

Application - Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Scintillators

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Scintillators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Scintillators by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Scintillators by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Scintillators

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Scintillators by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Scintillators by

Type - Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Scintillators

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and

Organic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Scintillators by Application - Healthcare, Homeland

Security, Industrial and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Scintillators by

Application - Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Scintillators

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Scintillators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scintillators by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Scintillators by Type -

Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 109: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Scintillators by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and

Organic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scintillators by Application - Healthcare, Homeland Security,

Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Scintillators by

Application - Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Scintillators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Homeland Security, Industrial and Other



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900255/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________