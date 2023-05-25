Global Non-Woven Wipes Market to Reach $32.5 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-Woven Wipes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899980/?utm_source=GNW
Cellulose-based Fibers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$13.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Petroleum-Based Materials segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The Non-Woven Wipes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 95 Featured)
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Contec, Inc.
- Freudenberg Group
- Glatfelter Corporation
- Japan Vilene Company, Ltd.
- Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.
- Nice-Pak Products, Inc.
- Procter & Gamble Company
- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
- Robinson Healthcare Ltd.
- S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.
- Texel Technical Materials, Inc.
- The Clorox Company.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and Global Economic Update
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
COVID-19 Impact on Non-woven Wipes Market
Competition
Non-Woven Wipes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Global Non-Woven Wipes Market Exudes Potential to Uphold
Irresistible Momentum
Consistent Gains in Post-Pandemic Phase
Consumer Wipes Claim Dominating Share
Bright Outlook of Wet Wipes Market Carves a Path for Grand
Success of Non-Woven
North America Commands Majority Stake
Thriving Trends to Watch-for in Non-Woven Wipes Space
Product Innovations to Set Pace
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
COVID-19 Induced Boom in Demand for Disinfected Wipes to
Benefit Growth in the Market
Increased Focus on Safety in the Food Industry & Infection
Control in Hospitals Keeps the Industrial Wipes Market Afloat
Closer Scrutiny on Food Safety, A Major Growth Driver
Post Pandemic Reopening of Food Service Outlets Spurs Demand
for Industrial Wipes in Food Service Cleanup
Foodborne Illnesses Remain a Perpetual Public Health Concern
Pushing Up the Need for Stricter Sanitary Best Practices:
Number of Foodborne Disease Outbreak in the United States for
the Years 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019
Surface Contamination is the Primary Source of Food
Contamination & Food Poisoning, a Fact that Highlights the
Value of Disinfectant Wipes: % Share of Foodborne Diseases by
Source
Infection Fears Step Up Hospital Use of Disinfectant Wipes
Industrial Wipes Used in Manufacturing & Automotive Industries
to Register Burgeoning Growth
Industrial Strength Wipes for Different Cleaning Environments
to Grow in the Coming Years
Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Baby Wipes & Non-Woven: Blooming Segments of Wet Wipes Market
Rising Fertility in Developing Economies & Robust Outlook for
Baby Care Products to Benefit Demand for Non-Woven Baby Wipes
Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region
Increased Use of Disposable Diapers Drives Demand for Baby
Wipes to Prevent Diaper Rash
Annual Usage of Baby Disposable Diapers Per Infant by Region
(Age up to 2.5 years)
Sustainability, a New Trend in Non-Woven Wipes Worthy of Note
Innovative Sustainable Nonwovens to Tame the Plastic Menace
The Sustainability Buzz & Emergence of Innovative Non-Woven
Systems
Consumer Spending Habits Post-COVID-19 to Propel the Demand for
Non-woven Wipes
COVID-19-Led Massive Demand for Wipes Augurs Well for Spunlace
Nonwovens
Wipes Innovations Taking Biological, Radiological & Chemical
Protection to Next Level
