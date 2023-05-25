Global Industrial Air Compressors Market to Reach $51.8 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Air Compressors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899684/?utm_source=GNW
Positive Displacement, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$30.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dynamic Displacement segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
The Industrial Air Compressors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 187 Featured)
- Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH
- Ariel Corporation
- Atlas Copco Group
- BAUER COMP Holding GmbH
- Danfoss A/S
- Elgi Equipments Limited
- FS-Curtis
- Gardner Denver
- Hanwha Power Systems CO., LTD.
- Hitachi Ltd
- Howden Group Ltd.
- IHI Corporation
- Ingersoll Rand
- Kaeser Kompressoren
- Kobe Steel, Ltd
- Mayekawa Mfg. Co., LTD
- Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Co., LTD.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- Siemens AG
- Sulzer Ltd.
Indispensability of Clean, Compressed Air in Industries: The
Cornerstone for Growth of Air Compressors
Ubiquity of Compressed Air Usage in Industries Worldwide
(in GWh/Year)
Global Economic Update
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
Industrial Air Compressors - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Industrial Air Compressors: Overview, Types, Benefits & Market
Outlook
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Resilient Outlook for the Manufacturing Industry Despite Slower
Economic Environment to Sustain Growth in 2023
Strong Pressure to Cut Carbon Footprint Drives Demand for New
Generation of Energy Efficient Industrial Air Compressors
High Compressor Energy Costs Drives Demand for Energy Efficient
Compressed Air Systems: Annual Compressor Energy Costs (in US
$) by Horsepower (HP) Generated
True Cost of Compressed Air: % Share Breakdown of Cost
Components of Compressed Air Production
Led by Growing Population & Nutrition Needs, Global Food &
Beverage Industry Offers Broad Based Opportunities for Air
Compressors
Higher Consumption of Processed Foods Translates Into Increased
Investments in Food Production Equipment: Global Opportunity
for Packaged Foods & Food Processing Equipment (In US$
Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
Demand for Class 0 Oil Free Air Compressors Grows Stronger in
the Pharmaceutical Packaging End-Use Application Space
Development of Piped Energy Networks & Air Compressor Piping
Systems Bodes Well for Market Growth
Strong Oil & Gas Pipeline Development Activity Opens Parallel
Opportunities for Growth of Air Compressors: Global Pipeline
Development by Region (In Km) as of the Year 2022
Recovery in the Construction Industry to Boost Demand for Air
Compressors
Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2020-2028
IoT-Connected Air Compressors & Smart Air Compressors Make it
to the Spotlight. Here?s Why
Growing Semiconductor Demand & Chip Shortage Induced Production
Expansion to Drive Demand for Instrument Air Compressor
Environmental Benefits Among Many Others to Spur Demand for Oil
Free Air Compressors
Leveraging AI in Air Compressors
Here?s Why Connecting Air Compressors to the Cloud Makes Sense
Table 1: World Industrial Air Compressors Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Air Compressors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Industrial Air Compressors
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Air
Compressors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positive Displacement by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Positive Displacement by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Positive Displacement by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dynamic Displacement by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Dynamic Displacement by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Dynamic Displacement by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stationary by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Stationary by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Stationary by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Portable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Portable by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemicals & Petrochemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Chemicals & Petrochemicals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Chemicals &
Petrochemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metals & Mining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Metals & Mining by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Metals & Mining by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive & Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Automotive & Transportation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive &
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Generation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Power Generation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Power Generation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED STATES
Industrial Air Compressors Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Air Compressors by Product - Positive Displacement
and Dynamic Displacement - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Industrial Air Compressors by
Product - Positive Displacement and Dynamic Displacement
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Air
Compressors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Positive Displacement and Dynamic Displacement for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Air Compressors by Design - Stationary and Portable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Industrial Air Compressors by
Design - Stationary and Portable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Air
Compressors by Design - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Stationary and Portable for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Air Compressors by End-Use - Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Metals & Mining, Automotive &
Transportation, Power Generation, Construction, Oil & Gas,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Industrial Air Compressors by
End-Use - Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Metals &
Mining, Automotive & Transportation, Power Generation,
Construction, Oil & Gas, Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Air
Compressors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Metals &
Mining, Automotive & Transportation, Power Generation,
Construction, Oil & Gas, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Air Compressors by Product - Positive Displacement
and Dynamic Displacement - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Air Compressors
by Product - Positive Displacement and Dynamic Displacement
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Air
Compressors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Positive Displacement and Dynamic Displacement for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Air Compressors by Design - Stationary and Portable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Air Compressors
by Design - Stationary and Portable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Air
Compressors by Design - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Stationary and Portable for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Air Compressors by End-Use - Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Metals & Mining, Automotive &
Transportation, Power Generation, Construction, Oil & Gas,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Air Compressors
by End-Use - Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage,
Metals & Mining, Automotive & Transportation, Power Generation,
Construction, Oil & Gas, Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Air
Compressors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Metals &
Mining, Automotive & Transportation, Power Generation,
Construction, Oil & Gas, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Air Compressors by Product - Positive Displacement
and Dynamic Displacement - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Air Compressors
by Product - Positive Displacement and Dynamic Displacement
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Air
Compressors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Positive Displacement and Dynamic Displacement for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Air Compressors by Design - Stationary and Portable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Air Compressors
by Design - Stationary and Portable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Air
Compressors by Design - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Stationary and Portable for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Air Compressors by End-Use - Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Metals & Mining, Automotive &
Transportation, Power Generation, Construction, Oil & Gas,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Air Compressors
by End-Use - Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage,
Metals & Mining, Automotive & Transportation, Power Generation,
Construction, Oil & Gas, Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Air
Compressors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Metals &
Mining, Automotive & Transportation, Power Generation,
Construction, Oil & Gas, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Air Compressors by Product - Positive Displacement
and Dynamic Displacement - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Industrial Air Compressors
by Product - Positive Displacement and Dynamic Displacement
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Air
Compressors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Positive Displacement and Dynamic Displacement for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Air Compressors by Design - Stationary and Portable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Industrial Air Compressors
by Design - Stationary and Portable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Air
Compressors by Design - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Stationary and Portable for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Air Compressors by End-Use - Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Metals & Mining, Automotive &
Transportation, Power Generation, Construction, Oil & Gas,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Industrial Air Compressors
by End-Use - Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage,
Metals & Mining, Automotive & Transportation, Power Generation,
Construction, Oil & Gas, Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Air
Compressors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Metals &
Mining, Automotive & Transportation, Power Generation,
Construction, Oil & Gas, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Industrial Air Compressors Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Air Compressors by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Air Compressors
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Air
Compressors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Air Compressors by Product - Positive Displacement
and Dynamic Displacement - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Air Compressors
by Product - Positive Displacement and Dynamic Displacement
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Air
Compressors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Positive Displacement and Dynamic Displacement for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Air Compressors by Design - Stationary and Portable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Air Compressors
by Design - Stationary and Portable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Air
Compressors by Design - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Stationary and Portable for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Air Compressors by End-Use - Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Metals & Mining, Automotive &
Transportation, Power Generation, Construction, Oil & Gas,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Air Compressors
by End-Use - Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage,
Metals & Mining, Automotive & Transportation, Power Generation,
Construction, Oil & Gas, Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Air
Compressors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Metals &
Mining, Automotive & Transportation, Power Generation,
Construction, Oil & Gas, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Air Compressors by Product - Positive Displacement
and Dynamic Displacement - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Industrial Air Compressors
by Product - Positive Displacement and Dynamic Displacement
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Air
Compressors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Positive Displacement and Dynamic Displacement for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Air Compressors by Design - Stationary and Portable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Industrial Air Compressors
by Design - Stationary and Portable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Air
Compressors by Design - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Stationary and Portable for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Air Compressors by End-Use - Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Metals & Mining, Automotive &
Transportation, Power Generation, Construction, Oil & Gas,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Industrial Air Compressors
by End-Use - Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage,
Metals & Mining, Automotive & Transportation, Power Generation,
Construction, Oil & Gas, Packaging and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Air
Compressors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Metals &
Mining, Automotive & Transportation, Power Generation,
Construction, Oil & Gas, Packaging and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Air Compressors by Product - Positive Displacement
and Dynamic Displacement - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Air
Compressors by Product - Positive Displacement and Dynamic
Displacement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Air
Compressors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Positive Displacement and Dynamic Displacement for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Air Compressors by Design - Stationary and Portable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Air
Compressors by Design - Stationary and Portable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Air
Compressors by Design - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Stationary and Portable for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Air Compressors by End-Use - Chemicals &
Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Metals & Mining, Automotive &
Transportation, Power Generation, Construction, Oil & Gas,
Packaging and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Air
Compressors by End-Use - Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food &
Beverage, Metals & Mining, Automotive & Transportation, Power
Generation, Construction, Oil & Gas, Packaging and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Air
Compressors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Metals &
Mining, Automotive & Transportation, Power Generation,
