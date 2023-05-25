Global Gambling Market to Reach $1.4 Trillion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gambling Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899560/?utm_source=GNW

Lottery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$589.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Betting segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $267.5 Billion, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR



The Gambling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$267.5 Billion in the year 2022. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$787.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada and Europe, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Gambling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Gambling: An Accepted & Fundamental Part of Human Culture

Global Number of Gamblers (In Million) for the Years 2005,

2010, 2015, 2020

% Share of Top Destinations for Gambling Based on Visitor Influx

Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption &

Unbelievable Transformation

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

The First Vaccines Are Here! Will It Change the Existing

Economic Realities? & Is it Really the Silver Bullet We Were

Waiting For?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: COVID-19 Vaccines In Millions of Annual

Doses For Years 2020 Through 2025

How the Gaming & Gambling Industries Are Impacted by the

Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?

The Gaming Industry Finds Opportunity in Crisis

Global Gaming Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)

For Years 2019 Through 2025

Gambling is One Segment of the Gaming Industry That is

Experiencing Negative Impact of the COVID-19 Crisis. Here?s

Why

The Close Relation Between Casinos & Tourism Sharpens the

COVID-19 Blow on the Gambling Industry

COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry Affects Casino Revenues:

Percentage Change in International Tourist Arrivals by Region

for 2019 and Q1 2020

Will People Return to Offline Casinos Post Pandemic? Percentage

(%) of People Willing to Gamble at Casinos Post Lockdowns

Gambling: Definition, Scope & Types

Casinos Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Mobile Gambling Takes Center Stage

Global Mobile & Offline Gambling Transactions (In Million) for

Years 2010, 2015, 2020

COVID-19 Accelerates the Evolution of Online Casinos

% Share Gross Gambling Yields (GGY) by Type of Gambling

Gambling Apps Contribute to the Rising Popularity of Online

Casinos

Online Casinos Attract Broader Demographics

Demographic Structure of Online Casino Players: Percentage

Breakdown of Frequent Online Casino Visitors by Age Group

Cyberattacks Emerge as a Key Concern for Online Casinos

Use of Smartwatches for Placing Bets and Improve iGaming

Experience Gains Traction

Global Smartwatch Shipments (in Million) for the Years 2019,

2021 and 2023

New Table Games Expand the Consumer Base at Casinos

Blockchain Emerges to Change the Tide of Fortune for Gambling

Big Data & IoT to Transform the Gambling Industry

VR Based Gambling, A Game Changer for the Gambling Sport

5G to Revolutionize the Gambling Industry

5G Emerges With the Promise to Transform the Gaming Experience:

5G?s Contribution to Global GDP (In US$ Trillion) for Years

2020, 2025 & 2030

Crypto Currency Based Gambling Rises in Popularity

Stricter Gambling Regulations Around the Globe Encourages Legal

Gambling



