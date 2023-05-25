Global Gambling Market to Reach $1.4 Trillion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gambling Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899560/?utm_source=GNW
Lottery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$589.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Betting segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $267.5 Billion, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR
The Gambling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$267.5 Billion in the year 2022. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$787.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada and Europe, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 223 Featured)
- ABembli Restaurant Corporation
- 888 Holdings PLC
- 32Red Plc
- AB Svenska Spel
- 11.lv
- Acrismatic S.L.
- 10Bet Limited
- 888casino
- Abios
- 8 Bit Development Inc.
- AbZorba Games
- 21 Casino
- 12BET
- 8win.com
- 32Red
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899560/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Gambling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Gambling: An Accepted & Fundamental Part of Human Culture
Global Number of Gamblers (In Million) for the Years 2005,
2010, 2015, 2020
% Share of Top Destinations for Gambling Based on Visitor Influx
Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption &
Unbelievable Transformation
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
The First Vaccines Are Here! Will It Change the Existing
Economic Realities? & Is it Really the Silver Bullet We Were
Waiting For?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: COVID-19 Vaccines In Millions of Annual
Doses For Years 2020 Through 2025
How the Gaming & Gambling Industries Are Impacted by the
Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?
The Gaming Industry Finds Opportunity in Crisis
Global Gaming Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)
For Years 2019 Through 2025
Gambling is One Segment of the Gaming Industry That is
Experiencing Negative Impact of the COVID-19 Crisis. Here?s
Why
The Close Relation Between Casinos & Tourism Sharpens the
COVID-19 Blow on the Gambling Industry
COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry Affects Casino Revenues:
Percentage Change in International Tourist Arrivals by Region
for 2019 and Q1 2020
Will People Return to Offline Casinos Post Pandemic? Percentage
(%) of People Willing to Gamble at Casinos Post Lockdowns
Gambling: Definition, Scope & Types
Casinos Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Mobile Gambling Takes Center Stage
Global Mobile & Offline Gambling Transactions (In Million) for
Years 2010, 2015, 2020
COVID-19 Accelerates the Evolution of Online Casinos
% Share Gross Gambling Yields (GGY) by Type of Gambling
Gambling Apps Contribute to the Rising Popularity of Online
Casinos
Online Casinos Attract Broader Demographics
Demographic Structure of Online Casino Players: Percentage
Breakdown of Frequent Online Casino Visitors by Age Group
Cyberattacks Emerge as a Key Concern for Online Casinos
Use of Smartwatches for Placing Bets and Improve iGaming
Experience Gains Traction
Global Smartwatch Shipments (in Million) for the Years 2019,
2021 and 2023
New Table Games Expand the Consumer Base at Casinos
Blockchain Emerges to Change the Tide of Fortune for Gambling
Big Data & IoT to Transform the Gambling Industry
VR Based Gambling, A Game Changer for the Gambling Sport
5G to Revolutionize the Gambling Industry
5G Emerges With the Promise to Transform the Gaming Experience:
5G?s Contribution to Global GDP (In US$ Trillion) for Years
2020, 2025 & 2030
Crypto Currency Based Gambling Rises in Popularity
Stricter Gambling Regulations Around the Globe Encourages Legal
Gambling
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Gambling by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Gambling by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lottery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Lottery by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Lottery by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Betting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Betting by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Betting by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Casino by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Casino by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Casino by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Gambling Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Gambling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Type - Lottery, Betting and Casino - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Gambling by Type - Lottery,
Betting and Casino Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Gambling by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Lottery, Betting and
Casino for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Platform - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Gambling by Platform -
Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Gambling by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Offline and Online
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Type - Lottery, Betting and Casino - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Gambling by Type -
Lottery, Betting and Casino Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Gambling by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Lottery, Betting and
Casino for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Platform - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Gambling by Platform -
Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Gambling by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Offline and Online
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Gambling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Gambling by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Gambling by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Type - Lottery, Betting and Casino - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Gambling by Type -
Lottery, Betting and Casino Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 37: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Gambling by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Lottery, Betting and
Casino for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Platform - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Gambling by Platform -
Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Gambling by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Offline and Online
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Gambling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 41: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Type - Lottery, Betting and Casino - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: France Historic Review for Gambling by Type -
Lottery, Betting and Casino Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 43: France 16-Year Perspective for Gambling by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Lottery, Betting and
Casino for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Platform - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: France Historic Review for Gambling by Platform -
Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: France 16-Year Perspective for Gambling by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Offline and Online
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Gambling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Type - Lottery, Betting and Casino - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Germany Historic Review for Gambling by Type -
Lottery, Betting and Casino Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 49: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Gambling by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Lottery, Betting and
Casino for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Platform - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Germany Historic Review for Gambling by Platform -
Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Gambling by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Offline and Online
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 53: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Type - Lottery, Betting and Casino - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Italy Historic Review for Gambling by Type - Lottery,
Betting and Casino Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Gambling by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Lottery, Betting and
Casino for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Platform - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Italy Historic Review for Gambling by Platform -
Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Gambling by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Offline and Online
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Gambling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 59: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Type - Lottery, Betting and Casino - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: UK Historic Review for Gambling by Type - Lottery,
Betting and Casino Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: UK 16-Year Perspective for Gambling by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Lottery, Betting and
Casino for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gambling by Platform - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: UK Historic Review for Gambling by Platform - Offline
and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: UK 16-Year Perspective for Gambling by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Offline and Online
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 65: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gambling by Type - Lottery, Betting and Casino -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Gambling by Type -
Lottery, Betting and Casino Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 67: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Gambling by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Lottery,
Betting and Casino for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gambling by Platform - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Gambling by
Platform - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 70: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Gambling by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Offline
and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Gambling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gambling by Type - Lottery, Betting and Casino -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gambling by Type -
Lottery, Betting and Casino Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 73: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Gambling by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Lottery, Betting
and Casino for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gambling by Platform - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gambling by Platform -
Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Gambling by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Offline
and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 77: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gambling by Type - Lottery, Betting and Casino -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Rest of World Historic Review for Gambling by Type -
Lottery, Betting and Casino Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 79: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Gambling by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Lottery,
Betting and Casino for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gambling by Platform - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of World Historic Review for Gambling by
Platform - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 82: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Gambling by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Offline
and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899560/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Gambling Market to Reach $1.4 Trillion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Gambling estimated at US$1 Trillion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gambling Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899560/?utm_source=GNW