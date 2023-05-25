Global Booster Compressors Market to Reach $5 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Booster Compressors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899152/?utm_source=GNW

Air, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Water segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $923.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Booster Compressors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$923.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$926 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 64 Featured)

- Corken

- Atlas Copco AB

- Bauer Compressors Inc.

- Boge Compressors Ltd

- Gardner Denver

- General Electric Company

- Generon

- Hitachi Ltd

- Ingersoll Rand

- Jereh Group

- Kaeser Compressors Inc.

- Sauer Compressors USA Inc

- TGT Fuel Technologies Pvt. Ltd





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Impact and the Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Industrial Activity Worldwide,

Affecting Booster Compressor Demand

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Indispensability of High-Pressure Compressed Air in Industries:

The Cornerstone of Growth for Booster Compressors

An Introduction to Booster Compressors

Key Factors Considered in Selection of Booster Compressor

Major Applications of Booster Compressors

Booster Vs Compressor

Global Market Outlook

Oil & Gas Industry Emerges as the Largest End-Use Sector

Developing Regions Poised for High Growth

Competition

Booster Compressors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Benefits of Booster Compressors Fuels Demand from End-

Use Sectors

Rising Demand for High Pressure Operating Conditions in Varied

End-Uses Spurs Market Growth

Ubiquity of Compressed Air Usage in Industries Worldwide

(in GWh/Year)

Rising Use of Oil & Gas Products & Increase in E&P Activities

to Drive Market Gains

Global Capital Cost of Pipelines Under Development as of the

Year 2022 (IN US$ Billion)

Global Liquid Fuels Production (In Million Barrels Per Day):

2018-2024

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020

Global Natural Gas Production (In Billion Cubic Meter (BCM))

for Years 2018 Through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 on the Oil & Gas Industry

Booster Compressors Find Increased Use in Enhanced Oil Recovery

Techniques

Wellhead Compressors Hold Importance in Oil and Gas Field

Production Optimization

Transition from Coal to Gas Power Generation: Opportunity for

Growth

Global Energy Production by Source: Breakdown of Electricity

(Billion Kilowatt Hours) by Source for 2030 & 2040

The Role of Booster Compressors in PET Bottle Manufacturing

Significance of Compressed Air in Pharma and Packaging Sectors

Drives Demand for Booster Compressor

Optimizing Compressor Performance with Monitoring & Control

Digital Transformation in Compressors

Major Market Restraints



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Booster Compressors Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Booster Compressors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Booster Compressors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Air by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Air by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Water

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Water by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Water by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Double by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Double by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Double by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multi by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Multi by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Multi by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Single by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Single by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Chemicals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Process Industry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Process Industry by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Process Industry by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Booster Compressors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Booster Compressors by Cooling Type - Air and Water -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Booster Compressors by

Cooling Type - Air and Water Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by

Cooling Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air and

Water for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Booster Compressors by Compression Stage - Double, Multi and

Single - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Booster Compressors by

Compression Stage - Double, Multi and Single Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by

Compression Stage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Double, Multi and Single for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Booster Compressors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process

Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Booster Compressors by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process Industry and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemicals, Process Industry and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Booster Compressors by Cooling Type - Air and Water -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Booster Compressors by

Cooling Type - Air and Water Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by

Cooling Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air and

Water for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Booster Compressors by Compression Stage - Double, Multi and

Single - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Booster Compressors by

Compression Stage - Double, Multi and Single Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by

Compression Stage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Double, Multi and Single for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Booster Compressors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process

Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Booster Compressors by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process Industry and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemicals, Process Industry and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Booster Compressors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Booster Compressors by Cooling Type - Air and Water -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Booster Compressors by

Cooling Type - Air and Water Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by

Cooling Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air and

Water for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Booster Compressors by Compression Stage - Double, Multi and

Single - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Booster Compressors by

Compression Stage - Double, Multi and Single Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by

Compression Stage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Double, Multi and Single for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Booster Compressors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process

Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Booster Compressors by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process Industry and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemicals, Process Industry and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Booster Compressors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Booster Compressors by Cooling Type - Air and Water -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Booster Compressors by

Cooling Type - Air and Water Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by

Cooling Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air and

Water for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Booster Compressors by Compression Stage - Double, Multi and

Single - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Booster Compressors by

Compression Stage - Double, Multi and Single Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by

Compression Stage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Double, Multi and Single for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Booster Compressors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process

Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Booster Compressors by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process Industry and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemicals, Process Industry and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Booster Compressors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Booster Compressors by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Booster Compressors by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Booster Compressors by Cooling Type - Air and Water -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Booster Compressors by

Cooling Type - Air and Water Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by

Cooling Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air and

Water for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Booster Compressors by Compression Stage - Double, Multi and

Single - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Booster Compressors by

Compression Stage - Double, Multi and Single Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by

Compression Stage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Double, Multi and Single for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Booster Compressors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process

Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Booster Compressors by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process Industry and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemicals, Process Industry and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Booster Compressors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Booster Compressors by Cooling Type - Air and Water -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Booster Compressors by

Cooling Type - Air and Water Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by

Cooling Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air and

Water for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Booster Compressors by Compression Stage - Double, Multi and

Single - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Booster Compressors by

Compression Stage - Double, Multi and Single Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by

Compression Stage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Double, Multi and Single for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Booster Compressors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process

Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Booster Compressors by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process Industry and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemicals, Process Industry and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Booster Compressors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Booster Compressors by Cooling Type - Air and Water -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Booster Compressors by

Cooling Type - Air and Water Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors

by Cooling Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air

and Water for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Booster Compressors by Compression Stage - Double, Multi and

Single - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Booster Compressors by

Compression Stage - Double, Multi and Single Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors

by Compression Stage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Double, Multi and Single for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Booster Compressors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process

Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Booster Compressors by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process Industry and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemicals, Process Industry and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Booster Compressors by Cooling Type - Air and Water -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Booster Compressors by

Cooling Type - Air and Water Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by

Cooling Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air and

Water for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Booster Compressors by Compression Stage - Double, Multi and

Single - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Booster Compressors by

Compression Stage - Double, Multi and Single Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by

Compression Stage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Double, Multi and Single for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Booster Compressors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process

Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Booster Compressors by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process Industry and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemicals, Process Industry and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Booster Compressors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Booster Compressors by Cooling Type - Air and Water -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Booster Compressors by

Cooling Type - Air and Water Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by

Cooling Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air and

Water for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Booster Compressors by Compression Stage - Double, Multi and

Single - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Booster Compressors by

Compression Stage - Double, Multi and Single Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by

Compression Stage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Double, Multi and Single for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Booster Compressors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process

Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Booster Compressors by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process Industry and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemicals, Process Industry and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Booster Compressors by Cooling Type - Air and Water -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Booster Compressors by

Cooling Type - Air and Water Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 118: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by

Cooling Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air and

Water for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Booster Compressors by Compression Stage - Double, Multi and

Single - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Booster Compressors by

Compression Stage - Double, Multi and Single Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by

Compression Stage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Double, Multi and Single for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Booster Compressors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process

Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Booster Compressors by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process Industry and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemicals, Process Industry and Other End-Uses for the Years



