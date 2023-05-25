Global Booster Compressors Market to Reach $5 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Booster Compressors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899152/?utm_source=GNW
Air, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Water segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $923.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
The Booster Compressors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$923.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$926 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 64 Featured)
- Corken
- Atlas Copco AB
- Bauer Compressors Inc.
- Boge Compressors Ltd
- Gardner Denver
- General Electric Company
- Generon
- Hitachi Ltd
- Ingersoll Rand
- Jereh Group
- Kaeser Compressors Inc.
- Sauer Compressors USA Inc
- TGT Fuel Technologies Pvt. Ltd
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899152/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Pandemic Impact and the Global Economic Update
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Industrial Activity Worldwide,
Affecting Booster Compressor Demand
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Indispensability of High-Pressure Compressed Air in Industries:
The Cornerstone of Growth for Booster Compressors
An Introduction to Booster Compressors
Key Factors Considered in Selection of Booster Compressor
Major Applications of Booster Compressors
Booster Vs Compressor
Global Market Outlook
Oil & Gas Industry Emerges as the Largest End-Use Sector
Developing Regions Poised for High Growth
Competition
Booster Compressors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Myriad Benefits of Booster Compressors Fuels Demand from End-
Use Sectors
Rising Demand for High Pressure Operating Conditions in Varied
End-Uses Spurs Market Growth
Ubiquity of Compressed Air Usage in Industries Worldwide
(in GWh/Year)
Rising Use of Oil & Gas Products & Increase in E&P Activities
to Drive Market Gains
Global Capital Cost of Pipelines Under Development as of the
Year 2022 (IN US$ Billion)
Global Liquid Fuels Production (In Million Barrels Per Day):
2018-2024
Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020
Global Natural Gas Production (In Billion Cubic Meter (BCM))
for Years 2018 Through 2022
Impact of COVID-19 on the Oil & Gas Industry
Booster Compressors Find Increased Use in Enhanced Oil Recovery
Techniques
Wellhead Compressors Hold Importance in Oil and Gas Field
Production Optimization
Transition from Coal to Gas Power Generation: Opportunity for
Growth
Global Energy Production by Source: Breakdown of Electricity
(Billion Kilowatt Hours) by Source for 2030 & 2040
The Role of Booster Compressors in PET Bottle Manufacturing
Significance of Compressed Air in Pharma and Packaging Sectors
Drives Demand for Booster Compressor
Optimizing Compressor Performance with Monitoring & Control
Digital Transformation in Compressors
Major Market Restraints
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Booster Compressors Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Booster Compressors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Booster Compressors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Air by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Air by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Water
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Water by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Water by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Double by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Double by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Double by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Multi by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Multi by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Single by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Single by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Single by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Industry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Process Industry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Process Industry by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Booster Compressors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Booster Compressors by Cooling Type - Air and Water -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Booster Compressors by
Cooling Type - Air and Water Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by
Cooling Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air and
Water for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Booster Compressors by Compression Stage - Double, Multi and
Single - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Booster Compressors by
Compression Stage - Double, Multi and Single Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by
Compression Stage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Double, Multi and Single for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Booster Compressors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process
Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Booster Compressors by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process Industry and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Chemicals, Process Industry and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Booster Compressors by Cooling Type - Air and Water -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Booster Compressors by
Cooling Type - Air and Water Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by
Cooling Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air and
Water for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Booster Compressors by Compression Stage - Double, Multi and
Single - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Booster Compressors by
Compression Stage - Double, Multi and Single Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by
Compression Stage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Double, Multi and Single for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Booster Compressors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process
Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Booster Compressors by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process Industry and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Chemicals, Process Industry and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Booster Compressors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Booster Compressors by Cooling Type - Air and Water -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Booster Compressors by
Cooling Type - Air and Water Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by
Cooling Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air and
Water for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Booster Compressors by Compression Stage - Double, Multi and
Single - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Booster Compressors by
Compression Stage - Double, Multi and Single Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by
Compression Stage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Double, Multi and Single for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Booster Compressors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process
Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Booster Compressors by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process Industry and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Chemicals, Process Industry and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Booster Compressors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Booster Compressors by Cooling Type - Air and Water -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Booster Compressors by
Cooling Type - Air and Water Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by
Cooling Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air and
Water for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Booster Compressors by Compression Stage - Double, Multi and
Single - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Booster Compressors by
Compression Stage - Double, Multi and Single Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by
Compression Stage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Double, Multi and Single for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Booster Compressors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process
Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Booster Compressors by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process Industry and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Chemicals, Process Industry and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Booster Compressors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Booster Compressors by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Booster Compressors by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Booster Compressors by Cooling Type - Air and Water -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Booster Compressors by
Cooling Type - Air and Water Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by
Cooling Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air and
Water for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Booster Compressors by Compression Stage - Double, Multi and
Single - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Booster Compressors by
Compression Stage - Double, Multi and Single Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by
Compression Stage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Double, Multi and Single for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Booster Compressors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process
Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Booster Compressors by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process Industry and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Chemicals, Process Industry and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Booster Compressors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Booster Compressors by Cooling Type - Air and Water -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Booster Compressors by
Cooling Type - Air and Water Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by
Cooling Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air and
Water for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Booster Compressors by Compression Stage - Double, Multi and
Single - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Booster Compressors by
Compression Stage - Double, Multi and Single Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by
Compression Stage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Double, Multi and Single for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Booster Compressors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process
Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Booster Compressors by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process Industry and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Chemicals, Process Industry and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Booster Compressors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Booster Compressors by Cooling Type - Air and Water -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Booster Compressors by
Cooling Type - Air and Water Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors
by Cooling Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air
and Water for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Booster Compressors by Compression Stage - Double, Multi and
Single - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Booster Compressors by
Compression Stage - Double, Multi and Single Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors
by Compression Stage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Double, Multi and Single for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Booster Compressors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process
Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Booster Compressors by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process Industry and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Chemicals, Process Industry and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Booster Compressors by Cooling Type - Air and Water -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Booster Compressors by
Cooling Type - Air and Water Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by
Cooling Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air and
Water for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Booster Compressors by Compression Stage - Double, Multi and
Single - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Booster Compressors by
Compression Stage - Double, Multi and Single Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by
Compression Stage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Double, Multi and Single for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Booster Compressors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process
Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Booster Compressors by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process Industry and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Chemicals, Process Industry and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Booster Compressors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Booster Compressors by Cooling Type - Air and Water -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Booster Compressors by
Cooling Type - Air and Water Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by
Cooling Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air and
Water for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Booster Compressors by Compression Stage - Double, Multi and
Single - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Booster Compressors by
Compression Stage - Double, Multi and Single Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by
Compression Stage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Double, Multi and Single for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Booster Compressors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process
Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Booster Compressors by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process Industry and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Chemicals, Process Industry and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Booster Compressors by Cooling Type - Air and Water -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Booster Compressors by
Cooling Type - Air and Water Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 118: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by
Cooling Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air and
Water for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Booster Compressors by Compression Stage - Double, Multi and
Single - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Booster Compressors by
Compression Stage - Double, Multi and Single Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by
Compression Stage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Double, Multi and Single for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Booster Compressors by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process
Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Booster Compressors by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Process Industry and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Booster Compressors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Chemicals, Process Industry and Other End-Uses for the Years
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899152/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Booster Compressors Market to Reach $5 Billion by 2030
Global Booster Compressors Market to Reach $5 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Booster Compressors estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.5% over the period 2022-2030.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Booster Compressors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899152/?utm_source=GNW