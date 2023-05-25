Global Oil and Gas Pipes Market to Reach $115.4 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil and Gas Pipes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896241/?utm_source=GNW
Stainless Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$46.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hdpe segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR
The Oil and Gas Pipes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$25.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.8 Billion by the year 2030.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Pipeline Infrastructure Remains a Crucial Part of Global Energy
Infrastructure
EXHIBIT1: Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of
Oil Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020,
2030 and 2040
Global Primary Energy Consumption by Source (in %) for 2018 and
2040
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Living with COVID-19 is the New Normal
Recession Looms Large With the War & Threat of Stagflation
Posing Significant Downside Risks for the Global Economy in
2022 & 2023
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022: Global
Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2022
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
Oil & Gas Sector Posts Strong Recovery After a Significant
Downturn
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed Inflationary
Pressures: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$
Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022
Global Oil Production (In Million Barrels Per Day) for Years
2018 through 2022
Implications of Russia-Ukraine Conflict on Oil & Gas Industry
The Conflict Impacts Natural Gas Imports to Europe
Europe to Focus on Diverse Supply Routes & Renewable Energy
Inflated Oil Prices Drive Global Capital Expenditure
Global E&P CAPEX: 2015-2023
Oil and Gas Pipes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Oil and Gas Pipes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020E
Oil and Gas Pipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Oil & Gas Industry Increases Focus on Energy Transitions
COVID-19 Leads Shift Away from Fossils
Myriad Benefits of Pipeline Transportation Drive Widespread
Deployments
A Review of Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Activity
Strong Pipeline Development Activity Opens Parallel
Opportunities for Growth of Oil & Gas Pipelines: Global
Pipeline Development by Region (In Km) as of the Year 2022
Growing Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure Strengthens the
Business Case for Oil & Gas Pipes: Global Capital Cost of
Pipelines Under Development as of the Year 2022 (IN US$
Billion)
A Glance at Select Major Oil and Gas Pipelines Worldwide
Top Companies Owning Oil Pipelines: Percentage Breakdown of
Network Length by Company
Top Companies Owning Gas Pipelines: Percentage Breakdown of
Network Length by Company
Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict on Oil & Gas Pipelines
Implications of Russia-Ukraine Conflict on Kazak?s Pipelines &
Energy Industry
Uncertain Future for Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Project
The Glitches & Uncertainty
Global Market Outlook
Regional Developments Influencing the Market
US at Crossroads of Fossil Energy
Europe: Growth despite Stronger Stance to Oppose Pipelines
Africa & Middle East: Pipeline Projects Mired Under Uncertainty
Key Challenges Hindering Oil & Gas Pipeline Projects
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Focus on the Environmental Benefits of Piped Energy
Transport to Benefit Demand for Eco-Friendly Pipes
Rise of Pipelines as an Environmentally Friendly Mode of Energy
Transport, Amid Growing Clamor for Sustainability, to
Positively Impact Demand Dynamics for Pipes: Lifetime CO2
Emissions from Gas & Oil Pipelines Vs CO2 of Operating Coal
-Fired Power Plants (In Million Tons of CO2)
Advancements in Material Grade Benefit Growth of Plastic Pipes
Plastic Pipes Gain Increasing Acceptance in Natural Gas Transport
Polyethylene: The Preferred Choice in Gas Distribution Pipeline
Demand for Natural Gas on the Rise, Bodes Well for Pipeline Market
An Insight into Natural Gas Market Dynamics
Global Natural Gas Production (In Billion Cubic Metre (BCM))
for Years 2018 Through 2022
Regional Review
Urgency to Shake Off Dependence on Russia Oil & Gas Resurrects
Pipeline Projects in Europe & Rest of World
New Oil & Gas Supply Projects & Strategies Augur Well for Steel
Pipes
Rise in Drilling & Well Construction Activity Bodes Well for
Market Growth
World Average Rig Count by Region: 2015 - July 2022
World Average Rig Count by Region: Jan-July 2022
World Average Rig Count by Region: 2021
Unconventional Oil & Gas Resources Trigger Demand for High
Grade OCTG Products
Deep Water Drilling Widens Opportunities
Deepwater Projects to Attract Increased Investment in 2022
Five New Deepwater Discoveries in the Gulf of Mexico Announced
by Operators
Deepwater Activity in the US Gulf of Mexico to Increase
Replacement of Aging Gas Pipelines Offers Strong Growth Potential
Technological Developments Lead to Safe and Efficient Pipelines
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Finds Increasing Uptake
IoT & Edge Computing
Digital Twins & Digital Modeling
Drones for Automated Inspection
Blockchain & Augmented Reality
Quantum Computing
Coating Innovations Result in Increased Efficiency
Growing Demand for Innovative and Advanced Pipeline Solutions
for Improving Operating Efficiencies Spearhead Market Growth
Need to Minimize Integrity Deterring Issues in Pipeline
Operations Drive Demand for Integrity Management Solutions
Integrity Threats to Pipeline Networks: An Overview
Corrosion Prevention Remains High Priority Area in Pipeline
Integrity Management
Pipeline Leak Management for End-to-End Integrity Management
Acoustic Leak Detection Emerge as a Viable Pipeline Leak
Detection Platform
Strain Gauging Sensors for Monitoring Pipeline Integrity
Cloud-based Software Solutions: The New ICT Frontier for
Pipeline Operators
On-Premises Vs. Cloud-based Software: A Cost Comparison Analysis
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Oil and Gas Pipes Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Pipes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Stainless Steel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HDPE
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for HDPE by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for HDPE by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PVC
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for PVC by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for PVC by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
External Transportation & Distribution by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for External Transportation &
Distribution by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for External Transportation &
Distribution by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internal Process by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Internal Process by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Internal Process by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Shore Activities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for On-Shore Activities by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for On-Shore Activities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Shore Activities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Off-Shore Activities by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore Activities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Shore by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for On-Shore by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for On-Shore by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Shore by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Off-Shore by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Oil and Gas Pipes Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2027
Oil and Gas Pipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Pipes by Material - Stainless Steel, HDPE, PVC and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by Material -
Stainless Steel, HDPE, PVC and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless
Steel, HDPE, PVC and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Pipes by Application - External Transportation &
Distribution and Internal Process - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Application - External Transportation & Distribution and
Internal Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for External
Transportation & Distribution and Internal Process for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Pipes by End-Use - On-Shore, On-Shore Activities,
Off-Shore and Off-Shore Activities - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by End-Use -
On-Shore, On-Shore Activities, Off-Shore and Off-Shore
Activities Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore,
On-Shore Activities, Off-Shore and Off-Shore Activities for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Pipes by Material - Stainless Steel, HDPE, PVC and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Material - Stainless Steel, HDPE, PVC and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless
Steel, HDPE, PVC and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Pipes by Application - External Transportation &
Distribution and Internal Process - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Application - External Transportation & Distribution and
Internal Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for External
Transportation & Distribution and Internal Process for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Pipes by End-Use - On-Shore, On-Shore Activities,
Off-Shore and Off-Shore Activities - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by
End-Use - On-Shore, On-Shore Activities, Off-Shore and
Off-Shore Activities Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore,
On-Shore Activities, Off-Shore and Off-Shore Activities for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Pipes by Material - Stainless Steel, HDPE, PVC and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Material - Stainless Steel, HDPE, PVC and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless
Steel, HDPE, PVC and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Pipes by Application - External Transportation &
Distribution and Internal Process - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Application - External Transportation & Distribution and
Internal Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for External
Transportation & Distribution and Internal Process for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Pipes by End-Use - On-Shore, On-Shore Activities,
Off-Shore and Off-Shore Activities - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by
End-Use - On-Shore, On-Shore Activities, Off-Shore and
Off-Shore Activities Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore,
On-Shore Activities, Off-Shore and Off-Shore Activities for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Pipes by Material - Stainless Steel, HDPE, PVC and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Material - Stainless Steel, HDPE, PVC and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless
Steel, HDPE, PVC and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Pipes by Application - External Transportation &
Distribution and Internal Process - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Application - External Transportation & Distribution and
Internal Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for External
Transportation & Distribution and Internal Process for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Pipes by End-Use - On-Shore, On-Shore Activities,
Off-Shore and Off-Shore Activities - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by
End-Use - On-Shore, On-Shore Activities, Off-Shore and
Off-Shore Activities Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore,
On-Shore Activities, Off-Shore and Off-Shore Activities for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Oil and Gas Pipes Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2027
Oil and Gas Pipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Pipes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Pipes by Material - Stainless Steel, HDPE, PVC and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Material - Stainless Steel, HDPE, PVC and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless
Steel, HDPE, PVC and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Pipes by Application - External Transportation &
Distribution and Internal Process - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Application - External Transportation & Distribution and
Internal Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for External
Transportation & Distribution and Internal Process for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Pipes by End-Use - On-Shore, On-Shore Activities,
Off-Shore and Off-Shore Activities - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by
End-Use - On-Shore, On-Shore Activities, Off-Shore and
Off-Shore Activities Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore,
On-Shore Activities, Off-Shore and Off-Shore Activities for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Pipes by Material - Stainless Steel, HDPE, PVC and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Material - Stainless Steel, HDPE, PVC and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless
Steel, HDPE, PVC and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Pipes by Application - External Transportation &
Distribution and Internal Process - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Application - External Transportation & Distribution and
Internal Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for External
Transportation & Distribution and Internal Process for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Pipes by End-Use - On-Shore, On-Shore Activities,
Off-Shore and Off-Shore Activities - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by
End-Use - On-Shore, On-Shore Activities, Off-Shore and
Off-Shore Activities Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore,
On-Shore Activities, Off-Shore and Off-Shore Activities for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oil and Gas Pipes by Material - Stainless Steel, HDPE, PVC and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Material - Stainless Steel, HDPE, PVC and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless
Steel, HDPE, PVC and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oil and Gas Pipes by Application - External Transportation &
Distribution and Internal Process - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Application - External Transportation & Distribution and
Internal Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for External
Transportation & Distribution and Internal Process for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oil and Gas Pipes by End-Use - On-Shore, On-Shore Activities,
Off-Shore and Off-Shore Activities - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by
End-Use - On-Shore, On-Shore Activities, Off-Shore and
Off-Shore Activities Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore,
On-Shore Activities, Off-Shore and Off-Shore Activities for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Pipes by Material - Stainless Steel, HDPE, PVC and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Material - Stainless Steel, HDPE, PVC and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless
Steel, HDPE, PVC and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Pipes by Application - External Transportation &
Distribution and Internal Process - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Application - External Transportation & Distribution and
Internal Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for External
Transportation & Distribution and Internal Process for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil
and Gas Pipes by End-Use - On-Shore, On-Shore Activities,
Off-Shore and Off-Shore Activities - Independent Analysis of
