Global Oil and Gas Pipes Market to Reach $115.4 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil and Gas Pipes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896241/?utm_source=GNW

Stainless Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$46.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hdpe segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Oil and Gas Pipes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$25.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.8 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 73 Featured)

- Chevron Corporation

- BP PLC

- ConocoPhillips Company

- China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

- Baker Hughes Company

- Borealis AG

- American Cast Iron Pipe Company

- American Piping Products, Inc.

- China Steel Corporation (CSC)

- ArcelorMittal SA (Luxembourg)

- Chemical Process Piping Pvt. Ltd.

- Arabian Pipes Company

- Abu Dhabi Metal Pipes & Profiles Industries Complex L.L.C

- China Metallurgical Information and Standardization Institute (CMISI)

- CEF Group





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896241/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pipeline Infrastructure Remains a Crucial Part of Global Energy

Infrastructure

EXHIBIT1: Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of

Oil Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020,

2030 and 2040

Global Primary Energy Consumption by Source (in %) for 2018 and

2040

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Living with COVID-19 is the New Normal

Recession Looms Large With the War & Threat of Stagflation

Posing Significant Downside Risks for the Global Economy in

2022 & 2023

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022: Global

Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2022

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Oil & Gas Sector Posts Strong Recovery After a Significant

Downturn

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed Inflationary

Pressures: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$

Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

Global Oil Production (In Million Barrels Per Day) for Years

2018 through 2022

Implications of Russia-Ukraine Conflict on Oil & Gas Industry

The Conflict Impacts Natural Gas Imports to Europe

Europe to Focus on Diverse Supply Routes & Renewable Energy

Inflated Oil Prices Drive Global Capital Expenditure

Global E&P CAPEX: 2015-2023

Oil and Gas Pipes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Oil and Gas Pipes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020E

Oil and Gas Pipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Oil & Gas Industry Increases Focus on Energy Transitions

COVID-19 Leads Shift Away from Fossils

Myriad Benefits of Pipeline Transportation Drive Widespread

Deployments

A Review of Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Activity

Strong Pipeline Development Activity Opens Parallel

Opportunities for Growth of Oil & Gas Pipelines: Global

Pipeline Development by Region (In Km) as of the Year 2022

Growing Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure Strengthens the

Business Case for Oil & Gas Pipes: Global Capital Cost of

Pipelines Under Development as of the Year 2022 (IN US$

Billion)

A Glance at Select Major Oil and Gas Pipelines Worldwide

Top Companies Owning Oil Pipelines: Percentage Breakdown of

Network Length by Company

Top Companies Owning Gas Pipelines: Percentage Breakdown of

Network Length by Company

Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict on Oil & Gas Pipelines

Implications of Russia-Ukraine Conflict on Kazak?s Pipelines &

Energy Industry

Uncertain Future for Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Project

The Glitches & Uncertainty

Global Market Outlook

Regional Developments Influencing the Market

US at Crossroads of Fossil Energy

Europe: Growth despite Stronger Stance to Oppose Pipelines

Africa & Middle East: Pipeline Projects Mired Under Uncertainty

Key Challenges Hindering Oil & Gas Pipeline Projects

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on the Environmental Benefits of Piped Energy

Transport to Benefit Demand for Eco-Friendly Pipes

Rise of Pipelines as an Environmentally Friendly Mode of Energy

Transport, Amid Growing Clamor for Sustainability, to

Positively Impact Demand Dynamics for Pipes: Lifetime CO2

Emissions from Gas & Oil Pipelines Vs CO2 of Operating Coal

-Fired Power Plants (In Million Tons of CO2)

Advancements in Material Grade Benefit Growth of Plastic Pipes

Plastic Pipes Gain Increasing Acceptance in Natural Gas Transport

Polyethylene: The Preferred Choice in Gas Distribution Pipeline

Demand for Natural Gas on the Rise, Bodes Well for Pipeline Market

An Insight into Natural Gas Market Dynamics

Global Natural Gas Production (In Billion Cubic Metre (BCM))

for Years 2018 Through 2022

Regional Review

Urgency to Shake Off Dependence on Russia Oil & Gas Resurrects

Pipeline Projects in Europe & Rest of World

New Oil & Gas Supply Projects & Strategies Augur Well for Steel

Pipes

Rise in Drilling & Well Construction Activity Bodes Well for

Market Growth

World Average Rig Count by Region: 2015 - July 2022

World Average Rig Count by Region: Jan-July 2022

World Average Rig Count by Region: 2021

Unconventional Oil & Gas Resources Trigger Demand for High

Grade OCTG Products

Deep Water Drilling Widens Opportunities

Deepwater Projects to Attract Increased Investment in 2022

Five New Deepwater Discoveries in the Gulf of Mexico Announced

by Operators

Deepwater Activity in the US Gulf of Mexico to Increase

Replacement of Aging Gas Pipelines Offers Strong Growth Potential

Technological Developments Lead to Safe and Efficient Pipelines

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Finds Increasing Uptake

IoT & Edge Computing

Digital Twins & Digital Modeling

Drones for Automated Inspection

Blockchain & Augmented Reality

Quantum Computing

Coating Innovations Result in Increased Efficiency

Growing Demand for Innovative and Advanced Pipeline Solutions

for Improving Operating Efficiencies Spearhead Market Growth

Need to Minimize Integrity Deterring Issues in Pipeline

Operations Drive Demand for Integrity Management Solutions

Integrity Threats to Pipeline Networks: An Overview

Corrosion Prevention Remains High Priority Area in Pipeline

Integrity Management

Pipeline Leak Management for End-to-End Integrity Management

Acoustic Leak Detection Emerge as a Viable Pipeline Leak

Detection Platform

Strain Gauging Sensors for Monitoring Pipeline Integrity

Cloud-based Software Solutions: The New ICT Frontier for

Pipeline Operators

On-Premises Vs. Cloud-based Software: A Cost Comparison Analysis



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Oil and Gas Pipes Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil

and Gas Pipes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stainless Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Stainless Steel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HDPE

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for HDPE by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for HDPE by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PVC

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for PVC by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for PVC by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

External Transportation & Distribution by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for External Transportation &

Distribution by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for External Transportation &

Distribution by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internal Process by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Internal Process by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Internal Process by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

On-Shore Activities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for On-Shore Activities by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for On-Shore Activities by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Off-Shore Activities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Off-Shore Activities by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore Activities by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

On-Shore by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for On-Shore by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for On-Shore by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Off-Shore by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Off-Shore by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Off-Shore by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Oil and Gas Pipes Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2027

Oil and Gas Pipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil

and Gas Pipes by Material - Stainless Steel, HDPE, PVC and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by Material -

Stainless Steel, HDPE, PVC and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless

Steel, HDPE, PVC and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil

and Gas Pipes by Application - External Transportation &

Distribution and Internal Process - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Application - External Transportation & Distribution and

Internal Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for External

Transportation & Distribution and Internal Process for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil

and Gas Pipes by End-Use - On-Shore, On-Shore Activities,

Off-Shore and Off-Shore Activities - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by End-Use -

On-Shore, On-Shore Activities, Off-Shore and Off-Shore

Activities Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore,

On-Shore Activities, Off-Shore and Off-Shore Activities for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil

and Gas Pipes by Material - Stainless Steel, HDPE, PVC and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Material - Stainless Steel, HDPE, PVC and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless

Steel, HDPE, PVC and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil

and Gas Pipes by Application - External Transportation &

Distribution and Internal Process - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Application - External Transportation & Distribution and

Internal Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for External

Transportation & Distribution and Internal Process for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil

and Gas Pipes by End-Use - On-Shore, On-Shore Activities,

Off-Shore and Off-Shore Activities - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by

End-Use - On-Shore, On-Shore Activities, Off-Shore and

Off-Shore Activities Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore,

On-Shore Activities, Off-Shore and Off-Shore Activities for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil

and Gas Pipes by Material - Stainless Steel, HDPE, PVC and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Material - Stainless Steel, HDPE, PVC and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless

Steel, HDPE, PVC and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil

and Gas Pipes by Application - External Transportation &

Distribution and Internal Process - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Application - External Transportation & Distribution and

Internal Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for External

Transportation & Distribution and Internal Process for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil

and Gas Pipes by End-Use - On-Shore, On-Shore Activities,

Off-Shore and Off-Shore Activities - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by

End-Use - On-Shore, On-Shore Activities, Off-Shore and

Off-Shore Activities Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore,

On-Shore Activities, Off-Shore and Off-Shore Activities for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil

and Gas Pipes by Material - Stainless Steel, HDPE, PVC and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Material - Stainless Steel, HDPE, PVC and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless

Steel, HDPE, PVC and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil

and Gas Pipes by Application - External Transportation &

Distribution and Internal Process - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Application - External Transportation & Distribution and

Internal Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for External

Transportation & Distribution and Internal Process for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil

and Gas Pipes by End-Use - On-Shore, On-Shore Activities,

Off-Shore and Off-Shore Activities - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by

End-Use - On-Shore, On-Shore Activities, Off-Shore and

Off-Shore Activities Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore,

On-Shore Activities, Off-Shore and Off-Shore Activities for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Oil and Gas Pipes Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2027

Oil and Gas Pipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil

and Gas Pipes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil

and Gas Pipes by Material - Stainless Steel, HDPE, PVC and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Material - Stainless Steel, HDPE, PVC and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless

Steel, HDPE, PVC and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil

and Gas Pipes by Application - External Transportation &

Distribution and Internal Process - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Application - External Transportation & Distribution and

Internal Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for External

Transportation & Distribution and Internal Process for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil

and Gas Pipes by End-Use - On-Shore, On-Shore Activities,

Off-Shore and Off-Shore Activities - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by

End-Use - On-Shore, On-Shore Activities, Off-Shore and

Off-Shore Activities Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore,

On-Shore Activities, Off-Shore and Off-Shore Activities for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil

and Gas Pipes by Material - Stainless Steel, HDPE, PVC and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Material - Stainless Steel, HDPE, PVC and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless

Steel, HDPE, PVC and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil

and Gas Pipes by Application - External Transportation &

Distribution and Internal Process - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Application - External Transportation & Distribution and

Internal Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for External

Transportation & Distribution and Internal Process for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil

and Gas Pipes by End-Use - On-Shore, On-Shore Activities,

Off-Shore and Off-Shore Activities - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by

End-Use - On-Shore, On-Shore Activities, Off-Shore and

Off-Shore Activities Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore,

On-Shore Activities, Off-Shore and Off-Shore Activities for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Oil and Gas Pipes by Material - Stainless Steel, HDPE, PVC and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Material - Stainless Steel, HDPE, PVC and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless

Steel, HDPE, PVC and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Oil and Gas Pipes by Application - External Transportation &

Distribution and Internal Process - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Application - External Transportation & Distribution and

Internal Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for External

Transportation & Distribution and Internal Process for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Oil and Gas Pipes by End-Use - On-Shore, On-Shore Activities,

Off-Shore and Off-Shore Activities - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by

End-Use - On-Shore, On-Shore Activities, Off-Shore and

Off-Shore Activities Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Shore,

On-Shore Activities, Off-Shore and Off-Shore Activities for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil

and Gas Pipes by Material - Stainless Steel, HDPE, PVC and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Material - Stainless Steel, HDPE, PVC and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stainless

Steel, HDPE, PVC and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil

and Gas Pipes by Application - External Transportation &

Distribution and Internal Process - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Application - External Transportation & Distribution and

Internal Process Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pipes by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for External

Transportation & Distribution and Internal Process for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil

and Gas Pipes by End-Use - On-Shore, On-Shore Activities,

Off-Shore and Off-Shore Activities - Independent Analysis of



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896241/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________