Global Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market to Reach $82 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895820/?utm_source=GNW

Communication Aids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.8% CAGR and reach US$30.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mobility Assistance segment is readjusted to a revised 16.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.5% CAGR



The Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.9% and 15.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 163 Featured)

- Aetna, Inc.

- Broda Seating

- AC Mobility Pty., Ltd.

- Action Manufacturing, Inc.

- Advanced Mobility Systems Corporation

- Amigo Mobility International, Inc.

- Aqua Creek Products

- Bionik Laboratories Corporation

- BladeZ Scooters

- Bromakin Wheelchairs

- Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc.

- Arjo AB

- Besco Medical Limited

- AlterG, Inc.

- Beltone A/S





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895820/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Telecare: The Amalgamation of Technology and Health Care

Pandemic Compels Senior Care Facilities to Use Modern

Technologies for Offering Better Care

An Introduction to Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology

Global Market Outlook

Rise in Geriatric & Disabled Population Fuels Need for

Assistive Technologies

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by

Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &

2030

Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries

for 2020E

Recent Market Activity

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Smart Assistive Technologies Emerge for the Elderly Population

Sustained Advancements in Assistive Technologies & Focus on R&D

Efforts to Boost Adoption

Silver Tsunami Paves Way for a Spate of Innovations in Senior Care

Select Innovations in Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies

Senior-Friendly mHealth and Telehealth Technologies Facilitate

Independent Living

Digital Inclusion of Elderly and Disabled: Critical for Success

of Assistive Living Technologies

IoT Solutions to Improve Senior Care and Help Seniors Community

Live Independent Life

World IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices (in Million) for

Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Rising Incidence of Physical Disabilities: A Grim Reality

Driving Significance of Assistive Living Technologies

Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group

A Review of Select Assistive Technologies for the Disabled

Increasing Incidence of Musculoskeletal Disorders and Chronic

Medical Conditions Propels Market Growth

Osteoarthritis & Osteoporosis: Major Health Conditions

Affecting Mobility in the Elderly

Global Osteoporosis Prevalence: Number of People with

Osteoporosis in Millions by Select Country/Region for 2012 and

2022P

% of Women Affected by Osteoporosis

Obesity & Lifestyle Diseases Limit Mobility

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years

2019 and 2030P

Shift towards Home Healthcare Augurs Well for the Market

As Hearing Impairment Emerges as a Major Disability Especially

among Elderly, Hearing Devices Provide Aid in Maintaining

Independent Lifestyles

Number of People with Disabling Hearing Loss Worldwide in

Million for the Years 2015 to 2050

Personal Mobility Devices: Need for Mobility Drives Market Growth

Global Personal Mobility Devices Market Breakdown (in %) by

Product Type: 2020E

Favorable Trends in the Personal Mobility Devices Market

Strengthen Market Prospects

Wheelchairs: Meeting Mobility Needs of the Elderly & Disabled

for Personal, Social, and Professional Fulfillment

Global Wheelchairs Market Breakdown by Region/Country (in %): 2019

Powered Wheelchairs: Superior Attributes over Manual

Wheelchairs Drive Demand

High-tech Wheelchairs for Spinal Cord Injury Patients

Stair Lifts: Enabling Easy Movement for Immobile Individuals

Design Modifications and Infrastructure Development in Care

Facilities & Residences Propels Market

Rising Incidence of Cognitive Impairment Issues Drive Focus

onto Assistive Speech Technology

Progressive Mobility: A Growing Area of Focus in Bed Design

Government Efforts to Improve Healthcare Infrastructure and

Favorable Insurance Schemes Support Market

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP by Region for 2019

Challenges Confronting Disabled and Elderly Assistive

Technology Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Communication Aids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Communication Aids by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Communication Aids by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobility Assistance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Mobility Assistance by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Mobility Assistance by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Assistive Furniture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Assistive Furniture by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Assistive Furniture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bathroom Safety & Assistance by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Bathroom Safety &

Assistance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Bathroom Safety &

Assistance by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Home Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Home Care by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Assisted Living Facilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Assisted Living Facilities

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Assisted Living

Facilities by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals & Nursing Homes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Nursing Homes

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Nursing

Homes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2023 (E)

Aging Demographics, Rise in People with Disabilities and

Chronic Medical Conditions Support Adoption of Assistive

Technologies

US Population by Age Group (in %) for 2018, 2030 & 2050

North American Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group:

1975-2050

Arthritis Prevalence (in Millions) in the US for Years 2015,

2020, 2025 and 2030

COVID-19 Pandemic Creating Strong Demand Growth Scenario for

Telehealth Providers in the US

Trend towards Home Healthcare Augurs Well for Market Expansion

Growing Population of Americans Suffering from Hearing Loss

Drives Need for Hearing Aids

Hearing Impaired Population (in Million) in the US for Years

2000-2020

Percentage Breakdown of Severe to Profound Hearing Impaired

Population by Age Group in the US: 2019

Stair Lifts Emerge as a Critical Mobility Assistance Technology

for the Elderly and Disabled

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by Segment -

Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture,

Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by Segment - Communication Aids, Mobility

Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive

Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home

Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted Living

Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Home Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals &

Nursing Homes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by Segment -

Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture,

Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by Segment - Communication Aids, Mobility

Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive

Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home

Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted Living

Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Home Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals &

Nursing Homes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2023 (E)

Market Overview

Aging Population in Japan: 65+ Individuals as % of Total

Population for 2010-2019

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by Segment -

Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture,

Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by Segment - Communication Aids, Mobility

Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive

Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home

Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted Living

Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Home Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals &

Nursing Homes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2023 (E)

Market Overview

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by Segment -

Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture,

Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by Segment - Communication Aids, Mobility

Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive

Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home

Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted Living

Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Home Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals &

Nursing Homes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2023 (E)

Market Overview

Aging Population: A Key Driver of Market Growth

Elderly Population in Europe: 65+ People as % of Total

Population in Select European Countries for 2019

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by Segment -

Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture,

Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by Segment - Communication Aids, Mobility

Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive

Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home

Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted Living

Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Home Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals &

Nursing Homes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2023 (E)

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by Segment -

Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture,

Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by Segment - Communication Aids, Mobility

Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive

Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home

Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted Living

Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Home Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals &

Nursing Homes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2023 (E)

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by Segment -

Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture,

Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by Segment - Communication Aids, Mobility

Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive

Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home

Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted Living

Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Home Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals &

Nursing Homes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by Segment -

Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture,

Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by Segment - Communication Aids, Mobility

Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive

Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home

Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted Living

Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Home Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals &

Nursing Homes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by Segment -

Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture,

Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly Assistive

Technology by Segment - Communication Aids, Mobility

Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive

Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home

Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly Assistive

Technology by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted Living Facilities

and Hospitals & Nursing Homes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Home Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals &

Nursing Homes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by Segment -

Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture,

Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Disabled and

Elderly Assistive Technology by Segment - Communication Aids,

Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety &

Assistance and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 88: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and

Elderly Assistive Technology by Segment - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance,

Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other

Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home

Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Disabled and

Elderly Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted

Living Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and

Elderly Assistive Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Home Care, Assisted Living Facilities and

Hospitals & Nursing Homes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific

for 2023 (E)

India: Advancing Assistive Technologies for Disabled Individuals

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by Segment -

Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture,

Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly

Assistive Technology by Segment - Communication Aids, Mobility

Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and

Elderly Assistive Technology by Segment - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895820/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________