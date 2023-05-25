Global Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market to Reach $82 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895820/?utm_source=GNW
Communication Aids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.8% CAGR and reach US$30.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mobility Assistance segment is readjusted to a revised 16.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.5% CAGR
The Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.9% and 15.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Telecare: The Amalgamation of Technology and Health Care
Pandemic Compels Senior Care Facilities to Use Modern
Technologies for Offering Better Care
An Introduction to Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology
Global Market Outlook
Rise in Geriatric & Disabled Population Fuels Need for
Assistive Technologies
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by
Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &
2030
Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries
for 2020E
Recent Market Activity
Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Smart Assistive Technologies Emerge for the Elderly Population
Sustained Advancements in Assistive Technologies & Focus on R&D
Efforts to Boost Adoption
Silver Tsunami Paves Way for a Spate of Innovations in Senior Care
Select Innovations in Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies
Senior-Friendly mHealth and Telehealth Technologies Facilitate
Independent Living
Digital Inclusion of Elderly and Disabled: Critical for Success
of Assistive Living Technologies
IoT Solutions to Improve Senior Care and Help Seniors Community
Live Independent Life
World IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices (in Million) for
Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
Rising Incidence of Physical Disabilities: A Grim Reality
Driving Significance of Assistive Living Technologies
Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group
A Review of Select Assistive Technologies for the Disabled
Increasing Incidence of Musculoskeletal Disorders and Chronic
Medical Conditions Propels Market Growth
Osteoarthritis & Osteoporosis: Major Health Conditions
Affecting Mobility in the Elderly
Global Osteoporosis Prevalence: Number of People with
Osteoporosis in Millions by Select Country/Region for 2012 and
2022P
% of Women Affected by Osteoporosis
Obesity & Lifestyle Diseases Limit Mobility
World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years
2019 and 2030P
Shift towards Home Healthcare Augurs Well for the Market
As Hearing Impairment Emerges as a Major Disability Especially
among Elderly, Hearing Devices Provide Aid in Maintaining
Independent Lifestyles
Number of People with Disabling Hearing Loss Worldwide in
Million for the Years 2015 to 2050
Personal Mobility Devices: Need for Mobility Drives Market Growth
Global Personal Mobility Devices Market Breakdown (in %) by
Product Type: 2020E
Favorable Trends in the Personal Mobility Devices Market
Strengthen Market Prospects
Wheelchairs: Meeting Mobility Needs of the Elderly & Disabled
for Personal, Social, and Professional Fulfillment
Global Wheelchairs Market Breakdown by Region/Country (in %): 2019
Powered Wheelchairs: Superior Attributes over Manual
Wheelchairs Drive Demand
High-tech Wheelchairs for Spinal Cord Injury Patients
Stair Lifts: Enabling Easy Movement for Immobile Individuals
Design Modifications and Infrastructure Development in Care
Facilities & Residences Propels Market
Rising Incidence of Cognitive Impairment Issues Drive Focus
onto Assistive Speech Technology
Progressive Mobility: A Growing Area of Focus in Bed Design
Government Efforts to Improve Healthcare Infrastructure and
Favorable Insurance Schemes Support Market
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP by Region for 2019
Challenges Confronting Disabled and Elderly Assistive
Technology Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Communication Aids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Communication Aids by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Communication Aids by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobility Assistance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Mobility Assistance by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Mobility Assistance by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Assistive Furniture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Assistive Furniture by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Assistive Furniture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bathroom Safety & Assistance by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Bathroom Safety &
Assistance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Bathroom Safety &
Assistance by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Home Care by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Home Care by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Assisted Living Facilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Assisted Living Facilities
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Assisted Living
Facilities by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals & Nursing Homes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Nursing Homes
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Nursing
Homes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2023 (E)
Aging Demographics, Rise in People with Disabilities and
Chronic Medical Conditions Support Adoption of Assistive
Technologies
US Population by Age Group (in %) for 2018, 2030 & 2050
North American Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group:
1975-2050
Arthritis Prevalence (in Millions) in the US for Years 2015,
2020, 2025 and 2030
COVID-19 Pandemic Creating Strong Demand Growth Scenario for
Telehealth Providers in the US
Trend towards Home Healthcare Augurs Well for Market Expansion
Growing Population of Americans Suffering from Hearing Loss
Drives Need for Hearing Aids
Hearing Impaired Population (in Million) in the US for Years
2000-2020
Percentage Breakdown of Severe to Profound Hearing Impaired
Population by Age Group in the US: 2019
Stair Lifts Emerge as a Critical Mobility Assistance Technology
for the Elderly and Disabled
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by Segment -
Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture,
Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by Segment - Communication Aids, Mobility
Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive
Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home
Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted Living
Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Home Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals &
Nursing Homes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by Segment -
Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture,
Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by Segment - Communication Aids, Mobility
Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive
Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home
Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted Living
Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Home Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals &
Nursing Homes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2023 (E)
Market Overview
Aging Population in Japan: 65+ Individuals as % of Total
Population for 2010-2019
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by Segment -
Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture,
Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by Segment - Communication Aids, Mobility
Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive
Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home
Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted Living
Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Home Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals &
Nursing Homes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2023 (E)
Market Overview
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by Segment -
Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture,
Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by Segment - Communication Aids, Mobility
Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive
Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home
Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted Living
Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Home Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals &
Nursing Homes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2023 (E)
Market Overview
Aging Population: A Key Driver of Market Growth
Elderly Population in Europe: 65+ People as % of Total
Population in Select European Countries for 2019
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by Segment -
Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture,
Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by Segment - Communication Aids, Mobility
Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive
Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home
Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted Living
Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Home Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals &
Nursing Homes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2023 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by Segment -
Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture,
Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by Segment - Communication Aids, Mobility
Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive
Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home
Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted Living
Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Home Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals &
Nursing Homes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2023 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by Segment -
Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture,
Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by Segment - Communication Aids, Mobility
Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive
Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home
Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted Living
Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Home Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals &
Nursing Homes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by Segment -
Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture,
Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by Segment - Communication Aids, Mobility
Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive
Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home
Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted Living
Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Home Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals &
Nursing Homes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by Segment -
Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture,
Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly Assistive
Technology by Segment - Communication Aids, Mobility
Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive
Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home
Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly Assistive
Technology by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted Living Facilities
and Hospitals & Nursing Homes Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Home Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals &
Nursing Homes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by Segment -
Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture,
Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Disabled and
Elderly Assistive Technology by Segment - Communication Aids,
Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety &
Assistance and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and
Elderly Assistive Technology by Segment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance,
Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other
Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home
Care, Assisted Living Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Disabled and
Elderly Assistive Technology by End-Use - Home Care, Assisted
Living Facilities and Hospitals & Nursing Homes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and
Elderly Assistive Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Home Care, Assisted Living Facilities and
Hospitals & Nursing Homes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific
for 2023 (E)
India: Advancing Assistive Technologies for Disabled Individuals
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology by Segment -
Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance, Assistive Furniture,
Bathroom Safety & Assistance and Other Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology by Segment - Communication Aids, Mobility
Assistance, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety & Assistance
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Disabled and
Elderly Assistive Technology by Segment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Communication Aids, Mobility Assistance,
