The global data center power market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.48% from 2022-2028.

• Operators have started investing in UPS batteries such as lithium-ion, Prussian blue sodium-ion, and nickel-zinc batteries. The data center power market has also witnessed a share of VRLA battery adoption by several operators.

• The data center industry is significantly moving toward sustainability, and thus the adoption of several unique solutions has been witnessed in the market. For instance, data center operators have started adopting fuel cell generators to overcome the extreme power requirements of facilities.

• The growth in power demand from the data center market and sustainability requirements have led to several innovations in terms of generator fuel types. For instance, the data center power market has witnessed innovative fuel types such as hydrotreated vegetable oil, natural gas, hydrogen fuel cells, eco-diesel generators, etc. The industry also has started witnessing investments in microgrid installations. Data center operators in some markets are also prominently investing in adopting DRUPS systems.



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

• (UPS) Systems

• Generators

• Transfer Switches & Switchgear

• Rack PDU

• Other Electrical Infrastructure



Segmentation by UPS System Capacity

• <=500 KVA

• >500-1,000 KVA

• >1,000 KVA



Segmentation by Generator Capacity

• 0-1.5 MW

• 5-3 MW

• >=3 MW



Segmentation by Tier Standards

• Tier I & Tier II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America



• North America is the most mature market globally, with major dominance in investment and power capacity share, led by the U.S. Canada is an emerging market with steady growth in data centers.



Latin America



• Globally, Latin America is one of the emerging markets. The market is growing due to major contributions from Brazil, followed by Mexico, Chile, and Colombia, which are witnessing growth in digitalization and connectivity.



Western Europe



• Western Europe is one of the growing markets in data center development. The region’s major growth is contributed by markets such as the UK, Germany, and France. Markets such as Ireland and the Netherlands witnessed little impact on investments due to the ban on data center construction. There is significant growth in greenfield and modular data center developments. The modular data center developments are increased as the construction methods seemed inefficient due to labor shortages, budget constraints, and construction delays in certain countries across the region.



Nordics



• One of the reasons operators prefer Nordics for data center developments in the region’s cold climate, which helps operators cut down on cooling costs and reduce their PUE significantly.



Central & Eastern Europe



• The trend of procuring renewable energy to power its data center facilities by data center operators will likely continue during the forecast period. Several operators are signing power purchase agreements with renewable energy companies. For instance, Orange signed a new PPA with Enertrag to power its operations in Poland

Middle East

• In the Middle East, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are major contributors to the capacity in the region, with around 30% & 27%. The market in these countries is expected to skyrocket in four to five years due to the shift from the oil economy to the digital economy in the region.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Chile

o Colombia

o Rest of Latin America

• Europe

o Western Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Netherlands

Ireland

Switzerland

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Other Western European Countries

o Nordics

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Finland & Iceland

o Central & Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Other Central & Eastern European Countries

o Middle East

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Other Middle Eastern Countries

o Africa

South Africa

Kenya

Nigeria

Other African Countries

o APAC

China

Hong Kong

Australia

New Zealand

Japan

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of APAC

o Southeast Asia

Singapore

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Other Southeast Asian Countries



VENDORS ANALYSIS



PROMINENT VENDORS



• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Eaton

• Legrand

• Rolls-Royce

• Schneider Electric

• Vertiv



OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS



• AEG Power Solutions

• Aggreko

• Aksa Power Generation

• AMETEK Powervar

• Anord Mardix

• Artesyn Embedded Power (Advanced Energy)

• Aten

• Austin Hughes Electronics

• BACHMANN

• BENNING Elektrotechnik Und Elektronik

• Borri

• Bloom Energy

• Bxterra Power Technology

• Canovate

• CENTIEL

• Chatsworth Products

• Cisco Systems

• Controlled Power Company

• Cyber Power Systems

• Dataprobe

• Delta Power Solutions

• Detroit Diesel

• EAE Elektrik

• Elcom International

• Enconnex

• Enlogic

• EverExceed Industrial

• Exide Technologies

• Fuji Electric

• Generac Power Systems

• General Electric

• Genesal Energy

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• HIMOINSA (Yanmar)

• Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

• HITEC Power Protection

• HITZINGER

• Huawei

• INNIO

• KEHUA Data (KEHUA Tech)

• Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL)

• Kohler

• Marathon Power

• Mitsubishi Electric

• MPINarada

• Natron Energy

• Narada

• Panduit

• Piller Power Systems

• Plug Power

• Powertek

• Pramac

• Riello Elettronica

• Rittal

• SAFT

• Shenzhen KSTAR Science & Technology

• Siemens

• Socomec

• SolarEdge Technologies

• Thycon

• Toshiba

• Virtual Power Systems

• VYCON

• WTI - Western Telematic

• ZAF Energy Systems

• ZincFive



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. How big is the global data center power market?

2. What is the growth rate of the global data center power market?

3. What are the key trends in the data center power industry?

4. Which region holds the most significant global data center power market share?

5. How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the global data center power market by 2028?

