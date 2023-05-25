Global Acetonitrile Market to Reach $402.3 Million by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acetonitrile Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05898926/?utm_source=GNW

Solvent, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$281 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Derivative segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $36.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR



The Acetonitrile market in the U.S. is estimated at US$36.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$144.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 79 Featured)

- AnQore

- Asahi Kasei Corporation.

- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

- Filo Chemical, Inc.

- GFS Chemicals, Inc.

- Honeywell International Inc.

- INEOS Group

- Neuchem

- Nova Molecular Technologies, Inc.

- Runa Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

- Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp.

- Tedia Company, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Acetonitrile

Competitive Landscape

Acetonitrile - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

COVID-19 Impact on Acetonitrile Market

COVID-19 Impact on Acetonitrile Market

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Growing End-use Markets Drive the Global Acetonitrile Market

Region Analysis

Pharmaceutical Industry Posts Fastest CAGR

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for

Acetonitrile

Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2000-2025

Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for

the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2040

COVID-19 Alters Pharmaceutical Industry Dynamics

COVID-19 Exposes US Pharmaceutical Makers to Risk of Supply

Shortages, Driving the Need to Revamp Domestic Industry

Structure

Growing Penetration of Generic Drugs Augments Market Prospects

Leading Drugs Facing Patent Expiry in the US in 2021

Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years

2016, 2019, 2020 & 2025

Sustained Increase in Drug R&D Spending to Drive Acetonitrile

Market

Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion): 2015-2025

Growing Urban and Middle Class Population

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Acetonitrile Market

Agrochemicals: An Established End-Use Sector for Acetonitrile

Growing Agricultural Chemicals Market Propels the Demand for

Oleate Esters

With Population Growing and Demand for Food Rising, the Need to

Increase Agriculture Yield Drives Demand for Acetonitrile

Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million Metric Tons):

2017-2020

Intense Focus on Increasing Production of Cereals and Grains to

Drive Demand for Acetonitrile in Agrochemicals

World Cereal Consumption by Type in Million Metric Tons for the

Years 2019 through 2025

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre:

Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for

the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years

1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Rising Demand for High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

Systems to Drive the Market for Acetonitrile

Global High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market by

Industry (2022): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales for

Pharma & Biotech, Academia, CROs, Chemical, Agriculture,

Clinical, Government, and Others

Genomics Segment Exhibits Fastest Growth Rate

Increasing Demand of Acetonitrile in Oil Extraction

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years

2015 through 2023

Global Oil Production: Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume

Production by Country (2022)

Global Oil Production: Percentage Breakdown of Production

Volume by Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deepwater Activity

for the Years 2011, 2015 and 2021E

Inflated Oil Prices Drive Global Capital Expenditure

Global E&P CAPEX: 2015-2023

Banking on the Rise of Electronics Manufacturing, the

Acetonitrile Market Set to Grow

Shift towards Lightweight Vehicles Bodes Well for Acetonitrile

Market

Light Weighting Trend in Auto Parts: Average Weight of a

Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2006, 2016 &

2019



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Acetonitrile Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acetonitrile by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Acetonitrile by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Acetonitrile by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solvent by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Solvent by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Solvent by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Derivative by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Derivative by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Derivative by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Analytical Industry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Analytical Industry by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Analytical Industry by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agrochemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Agrochemicals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Agrochemicals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Extraction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Extraction by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Extraction by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Acetonitrile Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acetonitrile by Type - Solvent and Derivative - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Acetonitrile by Type -

Solvent and Derivative Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Acetonitrile by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solvent and Derivative

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acetonitrile by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Analytical

Industry, Agrochemicals, Extraction and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Acetonitrile by Application -

Pharmaceuticals, Analytical Industry, Agrochemicals, Extraction

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Acetonitrile by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals, Analytical Industry, Agrochemicals, Extraction

and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acetonitrile by Type - Solvent and Derivative - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Acetonitrile by Type -

Solvent and Derivative Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Acetonitrile by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solvent and Derivative

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acetonitrile by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Analytical

Industry, Agrochemicals, Extraction and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Acetonitrile by

Application - Pharmaceuticals, Analytical Industry,

Agrochemicals, Extraction and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Acetonitrile by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals, Analytical Industry, Agrochemicals, Extraction

and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Acetonitrile Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acetonitrile by Type - Solvent and Derivative - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Acetonitrile by Type -

Solvent and Derivative Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Acetonitrile by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solvent and Derivative

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acetonitrile by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Analytical

Industry, Agrochemicals, Extraction and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Acetonitrile by Application -

Pharmaceuticals, Analytical Industry, Agrochemicals,

Extraction and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Acetonitrile by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals, Analytical Industry, Agrochemicals, Extraction

and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Acetonitrile Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acetonitrile by Type - Solvent and Derivative - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Acetonitrile by Type -

Solvent and Derivative Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Acetonitrile by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solvent and Derivative

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acetonitrile by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Analytical

Industry, Agrochemicals, Extraction and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Acetonitrile by Application -

Pharmaceuticals, Analytical Industry, Agrochemicals,

Extraction and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Acetonitrile by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals, Analytical Industry, Agrochemicals, Extraction

and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Acetonitrile Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acetonitrile by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Acetonitrile by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Acetonitrile by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acetonitrile by Type - Solvent and Derivative - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Acetonitrile by Type -

Solvent and Derivative Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Acetonitrile by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solvent and Derivative

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acetonitrile by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Analytical

Industry, Agrochemicals, Extraction and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Acetonitrile by

Application - Pharmaceuticals, Analytical Industry,

Agrochemicals, Extraction and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Acetonitrile by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals, Analytical Industry, Agrochemicals, Extraction

and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Acetonitrile Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acetonitrile by Type - Solvent and Derivative - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Acetonitrile by Type -

Solvent and Derivative Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Acetonitrile by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solvent and Derivative

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acetonitrile by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Analytical

Industry, Agrochemicals, Extraction and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Acetonitrile by

Application - Pharmaceuticals, Analytical Industry,

Agrochemicals, Extraction and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Acetonitrile by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals, Analytical Industry, Agrochemicals, Extraction

and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Acetonitrile Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acetonitrile by Type - Solvent and Derivative - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Acetonitrile by Type -

Solvent and Derivative Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Acetonitrile by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solvent and

Derivative for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acetonitrile by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Analytical

Industry, Agrochemicals, Extraction and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Acetonitrile by

Application - Pharmaceuticals, Analytical Industry,

Agrochemicals, Extraction and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Acetonitrile by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals, Analytical Industry, Agrochemicals, Extraction

and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acetonitrile by Type - Solvent and Derivative - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Acetonitrile by Type -

Solvent and Derivative Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Acetonitrile by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solvent and Derivative

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acetonitrile by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Analytical

Industry, Agrochemicals, Extraction and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Acetonitrile by Application -

Pharmaceuticals, Analytical Industry, Agrochemicals,

Extraction and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Acetonitrile by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals, Analytical Industry, Agrochemicals, Extraction

and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Acetonitrile Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acetonitrile by Type - Solvent and Derivative - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Acetonitrile by Type - Solvent

and Derivative Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Acetonitrile by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solvent and Derivative

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acetonitrile by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Analytical

Industry, Agrochemicals, Extraction and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Acetonitrile by Application -

Pharmaceuticals, Analytical Industry, Agrochemicals, Extraction

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Acetonitrile by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals, Analytical Industry, Agrochemicals, Extraction

and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Acetonitrile by Type - Solvent and Derivative - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Acetonitrile by

Type - Solvent and Derivative Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 85: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Acetonitrile

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solvent and

Derivative for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Acetonitrile by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Analytical

Industry, Agrochemicals, Extraction and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Acetonitrile by

Application - Pharmaceuticals, Analytical Industry,

Agrochemicals, Extraction and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Acetonitrile

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals, Analytical Industry, Agrochemicals, Extraction

and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Acetonitrile Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Acetonitrile by Type - Solvent and Derivative - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Acetonitrile by Type -

Solvent and Derivative Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 91: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Acetonitrile by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solvent and

Derivative for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Acetonitrile by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Analytical

Industry, Agrochemicals, Extraction and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Acetonitrile by

Application - Pharmaceuticals, Analytical Industry,

Agrochemicals, Extraction and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Acetonitrile by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals, Analytical Industry, Agrochemicals, Extraction

and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Acetonitrile by Type - Solvent and Derivative - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Acetonitrile by

Type - Solvent and Derivative Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 97: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Acetonitrile by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solvent and

Derivative for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Acetonitrile by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Analytical

Industry, Agrochemicals, Extraction and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Acetonitrile by

Application - Pharmaceuticals, Analytical Industry,

Agrochemicals, Extraction and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Acetonitrile

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals, Analytical Industry, Agrochemicals, Extraction

and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

