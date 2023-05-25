New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Third-party communication platform business messaging models: case studies and analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458119/?utm_source=GNW

"Third-party apps threaten SMS A2P revenue, but operators can take several approaches to counter that threat."





Operators' SMS application-to-person (A2P) revenue is under threat from third-party communication platform providers. Understanding the business messaging models of these providers can help operators to improve their ability to compete for A2P revenue.





Key questions answered in this report





What are the business to consumer messaging strategies used by third-party communication platforms?

What are the unique selling points of these communication platforms?

How can operators seek to compete with these platforms in A2P messaging?

Case studies included





Facebook Messenger

KakaoTalk

LINE

Viber

WeChat

WhatsApp



