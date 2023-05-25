Third-party communication platform business messaging models: case studies and analysis

"Third-party apps threaten SMS A2P revenue, but operators can take several approaches to counter that threat. Operators' SMS application-to-person (A2P) revenue is under threat from third-party communication platform providers.

Operators' SMS application-to-person (A2P) revenue is under threat from third-party communication platform providers. Understanding the business messaging models of these providers can help operators to improve their ability to compete for A2P revenue.


Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the business to consumer messaging strategies used by third-party communication platforms?
  • What are the unique selling points of these communication platforms?
  • How can operators seek to compete with these platforms in A2P messaging?

Case studies included

  • Facebook Messenger
  • KakaoTalk
  • LINE
  • Viber
  • WeChat
  • WhatsApp


