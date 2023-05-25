New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Third-party communication platform business messaging models: case studies and analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458119/?utm_source=GNW
"Third-party apps threaten SMS A2P revenue, but operators can take several approaches to counter that threat."
Operators' SMS application-to-person (A2P) revenue is under threat from third-party communication platform providers. Understanding the business messaging models of these providers can help operators to improve their ability to compete for A2P revenue.
Key questions answered in this report
- What are the business to consumer messaging strategies used by third-party communication platforms?
- What are the unique selling points of these communication platforms?
- How can operators seek to compete with these platforms in A2P messaging?
Case studies included
- Facebook Messenger
- KakaoTalk
- LINE
- Viber
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458119/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________