Global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market to Reach $17.5 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820699/?utm_source=GNW
Enterprise Storage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 39.3% CAGR and reach US$6.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Consumer Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 35.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $537.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 45.2% CAGR
The Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$537.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 45.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.5% and 30.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 34% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 25 Featured)
- IBM Corporation
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Canon, Inc.
- Applied Materials, Inc.
- imec international
- Everspin Technologies Inc.
- Canon ANELVA Corporation
- Avalanche Technology
- Crocus Nanoelectronics
- Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions, Inc.
- HFC Semiconductor Coporation
- Inston, Inc.
- Fraunhofer Institute for Photonic Microsystems IPMS Center Nanoelectronic Technologies (CNT)
- Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820699/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM)
Operation of MRAM
Structure and Fabrication of MRAM
Critical Characteristics of MRAM
Types of MRAM
Pandemic Impact and Global Economic Update
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
How the IT Industry Has Been Impacted by the Pandemic?
Global Information Technology Market Growth Outlook (In %) For
Years 2019 Through 2025
Semiconductor Industry Experiences Disruptions
Evolving Capabilities Present MRAM as a Promising Memory
Technology of the Future
Enterprise Storage: The Leading Application Market
Developed Economies Lead, Developing Economies Poised for High
Growth
Competition
Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Emergence of Next Generation Memory Technologies to Support
Growth of MRAM Market
Global Non-Volatile Memory Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
MRAM Memory: From Storage to Data Processing
MRAM Set to Emerge as Persistent Memory for Numerous Applications
Low-Power Consumption Benefit of MRAM
MRAM: Looming Memory Technology Bonanza with Vibrant Options &
Applications
STT-MRAM: Promising Alternative to SRAM Cache Memory
SOT-MRAM: Combining Speed, Reliability & Energy Efficiency
VCMA-MRAM: Reducing Energy Consumption
VG-SOT: A Power-Packed Performance
Analog In-Memory Computing with SOT-MRAM
MRAM Moves into Embedded Space
Increasing Competitiveness of Embedded MRAM (eMRAM) with Other
Memory Technologies: Price in $/Gb by Memory Type for the
Years 2018, 2022, and 2026
eMRAM Holds an Edge Over Other Memory Technologies: Comparing
Power, Performance, Area, and Availability of SRAM, eMRAM,
eFLASH, PCM, RRAM, and FeFET
eMRAM Innovations Enabling Low Power SoCs for Advanced Process
Nodes
The Many Benefits of eMRAM
How Embedded MRAMs Can Play a Key Role in Designing of Future
Advanced-Node SoCs
Second Generation STT-MRAM to Grab Growing Share of MRAM Market
STT-MRAM Finally Comes to Market Replacing Embedded NOR Flash
STT-RAM to Emerge as a Potential Leading Memory Type in the
Embedded Emerging NVM Market
Emerging Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Revenues in Standalone and Embedded Memory Segments by
RRAM, STT-MRAM and PCM
Monitoring Critical Process Steps for STT-MRAM Integration in
Advanced CMOS Technologies
Challenges Confronting Fabrication and Testing of STT-RAM
Potential for MRAM to Replace SRAM and DRAM
Spin-Orbit Torque (SOT)-MRAM - The Latest Generation MRAM
Growing Memory Requirements of Data Centers to Propel MRAM Market
Data Centers Continue to Gain Importance, Presenting
Opportunities for MRAM Market
Global Data Centers Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020,
2022, 2024 and 2026
Data Center IP Traffic Growth: Global Data Center IP Traffic in
Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
Power, Cost, and Time Saving Advantages of STT-MRAM to Drive
Adoption in Hyperscale Data Centers
Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide (in Units) for the
Period 2015-2021
Rising Computing Needs of Consumer Electronic Devices:
Opportunity for MRAM Market
Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Growth Outlook
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
IoT Trends to Propel Demand for MRAM
Embedded MRAM Emerges as a Promising Technology for IoT
Devices, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
MRAM Opportunity in IoT Space: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In
Billion) for Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Rapidly Growing AI/ML Market Presents Growth Opportunities for
MRAM Adoption: Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Revenues in
US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2022, and 2025
Growing Need for Energy-Efficient Storage Solutions Gives
Impetus to MRAM Market
Installed Base of Data Storage Capacity (in Zettabytes) for
2019, 2020, and 2024
MRAM Emerges as a Possible Option for Post-Flash Solid-State
Storage
MRAM Evolves as the Next Stage for Solid State Storage
Toggle MRAM Preps for 5G Revolution
Edge Computing to Drive Demand for MRAM
Quad MTJ with STT-MRAM Technology to Enable Advanced Edge
Devices for Emerging Applications
MRAM Improving Edge Computing Efficiency
Rising Use of MRAM in Automotive Industry
MRAM Emerges as a Memory Solution for Intelligent and Connected
Automobiles
Need for Radiation-Hardened ICs Hold Potential for MRAM in
Satellites and Spacecrafts
High-Capacity, Fast & High-Endurance MRAM to Shift Boundaries
of Space Applications
Why MRAM is a Promising Bet for Space Applications?
High Resistance to Radiation Makes STT-MRAM Perfect for Space
Applications
Avalanche Technology Develops New High Density Space-grade
MRAMs in Partnership with Protec GmbH for the European Space
Community
Advancements in MRAM Augurs Well for the Market
Samsung’s MRAM-Based-in-Memory Computing
Energy Efficient MRAM Developed by a South Korean Research Team
Tohoku University Research Team Develops High Speed SOT Magneto
Resistive RAM
Researchers at NTHU Manipulates MRAM by Working with the
Electron Spin
IBM Developing STT-MRAM Technology
Research Focus on Using Antiferromagnets for MRAM Catches Pace
Advances in Spin-Transfer-Torque MRAM
Focus on Domain-Wall Devices
Select Startups Set to Scale up Computer Memory with Promising
MRAM Solutions
EU Companies: Potential Game Changers in the Global Memory
Business with their MRAM Inventions and Pilot Lines?
ReRAM Exudes Potential to Emerges as Next Wave of Memory
Technology
Testing Becomes Important for a Good MRAM Memory
Challenges Confronting Making and Testing of STT-MRAM
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 8-Year Perspective for Magneto Resistive RAM
(MRAM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Storage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World 8-Year Perspective for Enterprise Storage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for Robotics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) by Application - Enterprise
Storage, Consumer Electronics, Robotics, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 17: USA 8-Year Perspective for Magneto Resistive RAM
(MRAM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Enterprise Storage, Consumer Electronics, Robotics,
Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 18: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) by Application - Enterprise
Storage, Consumer Electronics, Robotics, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 19: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Magneto Resistive RAM
(MRAM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Enterprise Storage, Consumer Electronics, Robotics,
Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) by Application - Enterprise
Storage, Consumer Electronics, Robotics, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 21: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Magneto Resistive RAM
(MRAM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Enterprise Storage, Consumer Electronics, Robotics,
Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 22: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) by Application - Enterprise
Storage, Consumer Electronics, Robotics, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 23: China 8-Year Perspective for Magneto Resistive RAM
(MRAM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Enterprise Storage, Consumer Electronics, Robotics,
Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 24: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Magneto Resistive RAM
(MRAM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) by Application - Enterprise
Storage, Consumer Electronics, Robotics, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Magneto Resistive RAM
(MRAM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Enterprise Storage, Consumer Electronics, Robotics,
Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 28: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) by Application - Enterprise
Storage, Consumer Electronics, Robotics, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 29: France 8-Year Perspective for Magneto Resistive RAM
(MRAM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Enterprise Storage, Consumer Electronics, Robotics,
Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 30: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) by Application - Enterprise
Storage, Consumer Electronics, Robotics, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 31: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Magneto Resistive RAM
(MRAM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Enterprise Storage, Consumer Electronics, Robotics,
Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 32: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) by Application - Enterprise
Storage, Consumer Electronics, Robotics, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 33: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Magneto Resistive RAM
(MRAM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Enterprise Storage, Consumer Electronics, Robotics,
Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 34: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Magneto
Resistive RAM (MRAM) by Application - Enterprise Storage,
Consumer Electronics, Robotics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 35: UK 8-Year Perspective for Magneto Resistive RAM
(MRAM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Enterprise Storage, Consumer Electronics, Robotics,
Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 36: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) by Application - Enterprise
Storage, Consumer Electronics, Robotics, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 37: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Magneto
Resistive RAM (MRAM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Enterprise Storage, Consumer Electronics,
Robotics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) by Application - Enterprise
Storage, Consumer Electronics, Robotics, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 39: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Magneto Resistive
RAM (MRAM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Enterprise Storage, Consumer Electronics,
Robotics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 40: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) by Application - Enterprise
Storage, Consumer Electronics, Robotics, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 41: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Magneto
Resistive RAM (MRAM) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Enterprise Storage, Consumer Electronics,
Robotics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820699/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market to Reach $17.5 Billion by 2030
Global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market to Reach $17.5 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 35.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820699/?utm_source=GNW