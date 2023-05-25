Global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market to Reach $17.5 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820699/?utm_source=GNW

Enterprise Storage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 39.3% CAGR and reach US$6.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Consumer Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 35.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $537.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 45.2% CAGR



The Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$537.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 45.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.5% and 30.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 34% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM)

Operation of MRAM

Structure and Fabrication of MRAM

Critical Characteristics of MRAM

Types of MRAM

Pandemic Impact and Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

How the IT Industry Has Been Impacted by the Pandemic?

Global Information Technology Market Growth Outlook (In %) For

Years 2019 Through 2025

Semiconductor Industry Experiences Disruptions

Evolving Capabilities Present MRAM as a Promising Memory

Technology of the Future

Enterprise Storage: The Leading Application Market

Developed Economies Lead, Developing Economies Poised for High

Growth

Competition

Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity



Emergence of Next Generation Memory Technologies to Support

Growth of MRAM Market

Global Non-Volatile Memory Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

MRAM Memory: From Storage to Data Processing

MRAM Set to Emerge as Persistent Memory for Numerous Applications

Low-Power Consumption Benefit of MRAM

MRAM: Looming Memory Technology Bonanza with Vibrant Options &

Applications

STT-MRAM: Promising Alternative to SRAM Cache Memory

SOT-MRAM: Combining Speed, Reliability & Energy Efficiency

VCMA-MRAM: Reducing Energy Consumption

VG-SOT: A Power-Packed Performance

Analog In-Memory Computing with SOT-MRAM

MRAM Moves into Embedded Space

Increasing Competitiveness of Embedded MRAM (eMRAM) with Other

Memory Technologies: Price in $/Gb by Memory Type for the

Years 2018, 2022, and 2026

eMRAM Holds an Edge Over Other Memory Technologies: Comparing

Power, Performance, Area, and Availability of SRAM, eMRAM,

eFLASH, PCM, RRAM, and FeFET

eMRAM Innovations Enabling Low Power SoCs for Advanced Process

Nodes

The Many Benefits of eMRAM

How Embedded MRAMs Can Play a Key Role in Designing of Future

Advanced-Node SoCs

Second Generation STT-MRAM to Grab Growing Share of MRAM Market

STT-MRAM Finally Comes to Market Replacing Embedded NOR Flash

STT-RAM to Emerge as a Potential Leading Memory Type in the

Embedded Emerging NVM Market

Emerging Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Revenues in Standalone and Embedded Memory Segments by

RRAM, STT-MRAM and PCM

Monitoring Critical Process Steps for STT-MRAM Integration in

Advanced CMOS Technologies

Challenges Confronting Fabrication and Testing of STT-RAM

Potential for MRAM to Replace SRAM and DRAM

Spin-Orbit Torque (SOT)-MRAM - The Latest Generation MRAM

Growing Memory Requirements of Data Centers to Propel MRAM Market

Data Centers Continue to Gain Importance, Presenting

Opportunities for MRAM Market

Global Data Centers Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020,

2022, 2024 and 2026

Data Center IP Traffic Growth: Global Data Center IP Traffic in

Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Power, Cost, and Time Saving Advantages of STT-MRAM to Drive

Adoption in Hyperscale Data Centers

Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide (in Units) for the

Period 2015-2021

Rising Computing Needs of Consumer Electronic Devices:

Opportunity for MRAM Market

Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Growth Outlook

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

IoT Trends to Propel Demand for MRAM

Embedded MRAM Emerges as a Promising Technology for IoT

Devices, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

MRAM Opportunity in IoT Space: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In

Billion) for Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Rapidly Growing AI/ML Market Presents Growth Opportunities for

MRAM Adoption: Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Revenues in

US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2022, and 2025

Growing Need for Energy-Efficient Storage Solutions Gives

Impetus to MRAM Market

Installed Base of Data Storage Capacity (in Zettabytes) for

2019, 2020, and 2024

MRAM Emerges as a Possible Option for Post-Flash Solid-State

Storage

MRAM Evolves as the Next Stage for Solid State Storage

Toggle MRAM Preps for 5G Revolution

Edge Computing to Drive Demand for MRAM

Quad MTJ with STT-MRAM Technology to Enable Advanced Edge

Devices for Emerging Applications

MRAM Improving Edge Computing Efficiency

Rising Use of MRAM in Automotive Industry

MRAM Emerges as a Memory Solution for Intelligent and Connected

Automobiles

Need for Radiation-Hardened ICs Hold Potential for MRAM in

Satellites and Spacecrafts

High-Capacity, Fast & High-Endurance MRAM to Shift Boundaries

of Space Applications

Why MRAM is a Promising Bet for Space Applications?

High Resistance to Radiation Makes STT-MRAM Perfect for Space

Applications

Avalanche Technology Develops New High Density Space-grade

MRAMs in Partnership with Protec GmbH for the European Space

Community

Advancements in MRAM Augurs Well for the Market

Samsung’s MRAM-Based-in-Memory Computing

Energy Efficient MRAM Developed by a South Korean Research Team

Tohoku University Research Team Develops High Speed SOT Magneto

Resistive RAM

Researchers at NTHU Manipulates MRAM by Working with the

Electron Spin

IBM Developing STT-MRAM Technology

Research Focus on Using Antiferromagnets for MRAM Catches Pace

Advances in Spin-Transfer-Torque MRAM

Focus on Domain-Wall Devices

Select Startups Set to Scale up Computer Memory with Promising

MRAM Solutions

EU Companies: Potential Game Changers in the Global Memory

Business with their MRAM Inventions and Pilot Lines?

ReRAM Exudes Potential to Emerges as Next Wave of Memory

Technology

Testing Becomes Important for a Good MRAM Memory

Challenges Confronting Making and Testing of STT-MRAM



