Portable Pressure Washer Market to Reach US$ 2.6 Billion in 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. The Global Portable Pressure Washer Market size stood at US$ 1.7 Bn in 2022 and is expected to be valued at US$ 2.6 Bn by 2031. The global industry is likely to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2023 and 2031.

Market demand for portable pressure washers is anticipated to rise as they are increasingly being used for residential applications. In developed countries, rapid urbanization, metropolitan area expansion and increase in automation are projected to propel the global portable pressure washer market. They have a number of uses, including pool hygiene maintenance, floor cleaning, gardening, and car washing.

Additionally, higher disposable income, changes in lifestyles, expansion of infrastructural development activities, and rising popularity of commercial cleaning services are anticipated to drive market development. Manufacturers are concentrating on R&D operations to speed up the launch of novel products to increase their market share and open up new prospects.

Demand for pressure washers is significantly high in heavy industries since their use promotes productivity and improves operational efficiency. These devices are often employed in commercial, industrial, and construction industries since they reduce water wastage, which in turn is anticipated to drive business growth of the portable pressure washer industry.

Additionally, manufacturers of portable pressure washers are expanding their capacities due to increase in demand from the automobile, construction, and residential sectors. Numerous benefits offered by portable pressure washers, including convenience, mobility, and time-saving features, are boosting their adoption across diverse sectors. The different types of portable pressure washers available include portable jet wash, gas, electric, and cordless washers.

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on product type, the electric pressure washer segment is projected to lead the global market in the near future. Electric pressure washers are the industry standard in residential applications. They are less expensive and more energy-efficient than gas since they consume less electricity and need less maintenance. These attributes are creating growth prospects for portable pressure washers.

In terms of end-use industry, the residential segment is expected to dominate the global market. Portable high-pressure washers are being widely used than traditional cleaning techniques since conventional cleaning techniques require more energy and time. Additionally, portable pressure washers are useful for cleaning roads, garages, sidewalks, gardens, and outdoor furniture. These applications allow for the effective removal of dust, mud, filth, and other particles, which is boosting the global market for portable pressure washers in the residential sector.

Global Portable Pressure Washer Market: Growth Drivers

The global portable pressure washer market is anticipated to expand due to its numerous benefits. These washers are flexible tools with a variety of power options, including electric and gas-powered versions, enabling users to select the power setting most suited for their particular cleaning requirements. They can be utilized for washing diverse surfaces, including fences, decks, and vehicles.

Growing global emphasis on infrastructure construction is anticipated to fuel the global portable pressure washer market. In both developed and developing countries, infrastructural development is fueled by growing urbanization, a rise in both commercial and residential construction activities, and increasing industrialization. Construction sites need to be cleaned with specialized and powerful equipment, which is expected to drive the portable pressure washer industry.

Global Portable Pressure Washer Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global industry from 2023 to 2031. Growth of the Asia Pacific market is likely to be fueled by expansion of construction and automotive sectors. Additionally, growing population, evolving lifestyles, and rising disposable income are also anticipated to drive the market in the region.



Global Portable Pressure Washer Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global portable pressure washer market are as follows

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Snow Joe, LLC

Global Portable Pressure Washer Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Electric

Gas

Others



By GPM (Gallons Per Minute)

Below 2 GPM

2 - 4 GPM

Above 4 GPM



By Pressure

Below 2000 PSI

2000 - 3000 PSI

3001 - 4000 PSI

Above 4000 PSI

By Price

Low

Medium

High



By End-use Industry

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



