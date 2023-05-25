Hypoparathyroidism Treatment Market is projected to hit US$ 1,767.4 Million by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hypoparathyroidism Treatment Market was estimated to be worth US$ 777.4 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow to US$ 841.9 million in 2023. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2033, reaching a projected value of US$ 1,767.4 million at the end of the forecast period. The Hypoparathyroidism Treatment Market will expand positively, with total revenue expected to exceed US$ 777.4 million by 2022. The market for Hypoparathyroidism Treatments is expected to increase at a 7.7% CAGR by volume (units).



Around 200, 000 persons are affected by hypoparathyroidism, with the majority of instances being connected with inadvertent injury or removal of the parathyroid gland during thyroid surgery. Other occurrences are linked to autoimmune, genetic, or idiopathic conditions. The current standard of care includes the administration of calcium and vitamin D analogues (Vitamins D2 and D3).

On the contrary hand, hormonal therapy is gaining popularity as a first treatment in patients with severe hypoparathyroidism. The possible dangers linked with developing osteosarcoma have reduced adoption rates. Long-term goals, however, are concentrating market makers on spending heavily on the development of safe and effective hormone medicines.

Key Takeaways:

Over the next several decades, the Indian market is expected to grow at an 8.6% CAGR.

By 2033, the worldwide market is expected to be worth US$ 1767.4 million.

The United States has emerged as the dominant market, accounting for more than 37.7% of overall demand in 2022.

Over the next several decades, the Chinese market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9%.

In 2022, the calcium supplements category accounted for 38.29% of market revenue.



“As patient awareness grows, the market is projected to see a rise in patient screening for a variety of thyroid diseases. Furthermore, the approval and classification of hypothyroidism medications as orphan pharmaceuticals by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Commission (EC), along with the untapped patient pool, is projected to boost market development,” - says an analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape:

Amolyt Pharma revealed an oral presentation at the 25th European Congress of Endocrinology (ECE) 2023 in May 2023. The presentation highlights the potential benefits of eneboparatide as a treatment for hypoparathyroidism, an illness in which numerous individuals have or are at risk of developing osteopenia and osteoporosis.

In November 2022, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized for Priority Assessment a new drug application (NDA) for TransConTM PTH (palopegteriparatide) in adults with hypoparathyroidism.

More Valuable Insights:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Global Hypoparathyroidism Treatment market presenting a historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights by Product Type (Parathyroid Hormone, Vitamin D Analogue, Calcium Supplements), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Sales) & Region.

Key Companies Profiled:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Entera Bio Ltd.

Amgen Inc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

ProLynx, Inc.

Extend Biosciences, Inc.

BionPharma Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd.



Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Parathyroid Hormone Natpara Others

Vitamin D Analogue Vitamin D2 Vitamin D3

Calcium Supplements



By Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Sales



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



