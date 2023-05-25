Global Aerogels Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aerogels Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817893/?utm_source=GNW

Silica, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polymers segment is readjusted to a revised 14% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $350.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR



The Aerogels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$350.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$198 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 9.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$164.3 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)

- Aerogel Technologies, LLC

- Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

- BASF SE

- Cabot Corporation

- Dow Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

Aerogel Market Experiences Transitory Disruptions amid COVID-19

Pandemic

Competitive Scenario

Aerogels - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Aerogels Market Soaking up Limelight with Dynamic

Performance: An Outlook

Analysis by Type: Silica Aerogel Market Worth its Weight in Gold

World Aerogels Market by Type (2023 & 2030): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Silica, Polymers, Carbon, and Other

Types

Supercritical Drying & Virgin Aerogels: Key Technology &

Process Categories

World Aerogels Market by Technology (2023 & 2030): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Supercritical Drying, and Other

Technologies

Analysis by End-Use

World Aerogels Market by End-Use (2023 & 2030): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Oil & Gas, Building & Construction,

Transportation, Performance Coatings, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis

World Aerogels Market by Region (2023 & 2030): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Aerogels Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR

(Sales) for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

An Introduction to Aerogels

Properties of Aerogels

Composition

Review on Key Applications of Aerogels

Nano Aerogels: Development and Characteristics

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Aerogel Insulation: Solving a Range of Insulation Challenges

Intriguing Lightweight, Thinner Alternative: Host of Salient

Drivers Spearheading Growth

Market Witnesses High Demand for Silica Aerogels

R&D and Advancements for New Products & Processes to Drive

Market Adoption

Emergence of Advanced Wood Based Aerogels

Innovative Aerogels for Automotive and Aerospace Industries

Innovative Aerogel for Pharmaceutical and Medical Use

Silica Aerogels for Insulation and Energy Storage

New Aerogel Materials Display Superelasticity and Functionality

at High Temperatures

Advancements in the Field of Aerogel Production

Graphene Meta-Aerogels with Superelasticity

Healthy Trajectory in Oil & Gas Sector Favors Growth

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years

2015 through 2023

Rising Use of Oil & Gas Products & Increase in E&P Activities

to Drive Market Gains

Global Capital Cost of Pipelines Under Development as of the

Year 2022 (In US$ Billion)

Global Liquid Fuels Production (In Million Barrels Per Day):

2018-2024

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020

Global Natural Gas Production (In Billion Cubic Meter (BCM))

for Years 2018 Through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 on the Oil & Gas Industry

Transition from Coal to Gas Power Generation: Opportunity for

Growth

Global Energy Production by Source: Breakdown of Electricity

(Billion Kilowatt Hours) by Source for 2030 & 2040

Robust Demand from Building & Construction Industry

Construction Industry Dynamics Impacts Aerogels Industry Fortunes

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens

Market Prospects

Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by

Region Over the Period 2016-2040

Urbanization in Developing Countries to Drive Growth

World Urban Population in Million: 1950-2050P

Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Demand for Aerogels

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years

2020-2028

Automotive Industry: Another Major Market for Aerogels

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026

Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle Production

Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

Current & Post Pandemic Outlook for Aerogels in Automotive

Applications

Evolving Car Electronics to Drive Long Term Gains

Popularity of Electric Vehicles to Power Growth

Electric Mobility & Energy Storage Applications New Growth Avenues

World Electric Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027

Aerogels Prospects in Aerospace Sector

Number of Scheduled Passengers Boarded by Airlines Worldwide

industry (In Million) for Years 2018 Through 2023

Growth Patterns in Commercial Aviation Sector to Guide Growth

Opportunities

Global Commercial Airline Revenues (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2010. 2015, 2020, and 2025

Rise in Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft

Present Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market

Global Aircraft Deliveries by Region: 2021-2040

Aging Aircraft Fleet, an Opportunity for Fleet Upgrades and

Replacement Parts & Components

Average Age (in Years) of Globally Operating Aircraft Fleet for

2020 & 2030

Issues Challenging the Aerogel Industry

High Product Cost Remains a Challenge



