Global Aerogels Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2030

Silica, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polymers segment is readjusted to a revised 14% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $350.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR
The Aerogels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$350.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$198 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 9.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$164.3 Million by the year 2030.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
Aerogel Market Experiences Transitory Disruptions amid COVID-19
Pandemic
Competitive Scenario
Aerogels - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Global Aerogels Market Soaking up Limelight with Dynamic
Performance: An Outlook
Analysis by Type: Silica Aerogel Market Worth its Weight in Gold
World Aerogels Market by Type (2023 & 2030): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Silica, Polymers, Carbon, and Other
Types
Supercritical Drying & Virgin Aerogels: Key Technology &
Process Categories
World Aerogels Market by Technology (2023 & 2030): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Supercritical Drying, and Other
Technologies
Analysis by End-Use
World Aerogels Market by End-Use (2023 & 2030): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Oil & Gas, Building & Construction,
Transportation, Performance Coatings, and Other End-Uses
Regional Analysis
World Aerogels Market by Region (2023 & 2030): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
World Aerogels Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR
(Sales) for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
An Introduction to Aerogels
Properties of Aerogels
Composition
Review on Key Applications of Aerogels
Nano Aerogels: Development and Characteristics
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Aerogel Insulation: Solving a Range of Insulation Challenges
Intriguing Lightweight, Thinner Alternative: Host of Salient
Drivers Spearheading Growth
Market Witnesses High Demand for Silica Aerogels
R&D and Advancements for New Products & Processes to Drive
Market Adoption
Emergence of Advanced Wood Based Aerogels
Innovative Aerogels for Automotive and Aerospace Industries
Innovative Aerogel for Pharmaceutical and Medical Use
Silica Aerogels for Insulation and Energy Storage
New Aerogel Materials Display Superelasticity and Functionality
at High Temperatures
Advancements in the Field of Aerogel Production
Graphene Meta-Aerogels with Superelasticity
Healthy Trajectory in Oil & Gas Sector Favors Growth
Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years
2015 through 2023
Rising Use of Oil & Gas Products & Increase in E&P Activities
to Drive Market Gains
Global Capital Cost of Pipelines Under Development as of the
Year 2022 (In US$ Billion)
Global Liquid Fuels Production (In Million Barrels Per Day):
2018-2024
Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020
Global Natural Gas Production (In Billion Cubic Meter (BCM))
for Years 2018 Through 2022
Impact of COVID-19 on the Oil & Gas Industry
Transition from Coal to Gas Power Generation: Opportunity for
Growth
Global Energy Production by Source: Breakdown of Electricity
(Billion Kilowatt Hours) by Source for 2030 & 2040
Robust Demand from Building & Construction Industry
Construction Industry Dynamics Impacts Aerogels Industry Fortunes
Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens
Market Prospects
Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by
Region Over the Period 2016-2040
Urbanization in Developing Countries to Drive Growth
World Urban Population in Million: 1950-2050P
Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Demand for Aerogels
Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2020-2028
Automotive Industry: Another Major Market for Aerogels
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026
Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle Production
Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
Current & Post Pandemic Outlook for Aerogels in Automotive
Applications
Evolving Car Electronics to Drive Long Term Gains
Popularity of Electric Vehicles to Power Growth
Electric Mobility & Energy Storage Applications New Growth Avenues
World Electric Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027
Aerogels Prospects in Aerospace Sector
Number of Scheduled Passengers Boarded by Airlines Worldwide
industry (In Million) for Years 2018 Through 2023
Growth Patterns in Commercial Aviation Sector to Guide Growth
Opportunities
Global Commercial Airline Revenues (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2010. 2015, 2020, and 2025
Rise in Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft
Present Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market
Global Aircraft Deliveries by Region: 2021-2040
Aging Aircraft Fleet, an Opportunity for Fleet Upgrades and
Replacement Parts & Components
Average Age (in Years) of Globally Operating Aircraft Fleet for
2020 & 2030
Issues Challenging the Aerogel Industry
High Product Cost Remains a Challenge
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Aerogels Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerogels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Aerogels by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Aerogels by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silica by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Silica by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Silica by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Polymers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Polymers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Carbon by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Carbon by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Supercritical Drying by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Supercritical Drying by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Supercritical Drying by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Building & Construction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Performance Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Performance Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Performance Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Aerogels Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerogels by Type - Silica, Polymers, Carbon and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Aerogels by Type - Silica,
Polymers, Carbon and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aerogels by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silica, Polymers,
Carbon and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerogels by Technology - Supercritical Drying and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Aerogels by Technology -
Supercritical Drying and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aerogels by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supercritical Drying
and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerogels by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Building & Construction,
Transportation, Performance Coatings and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Aerogels by End-Use - Oil &
Gas, Building & Construction, Transportation, Performance
Coatings and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aerogels by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Building &
Construction, Transportation, Performance Coatings and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerogels by Type - Silica, Polymers, Carbon and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Aerogels by Type - Silica,
Polymers, Carbon and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aerogels by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silica, Polymers,
Carbon and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerogels by Technology - Supercritical Drying and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Aerogels by Technology -
Supercritical Drying and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aerogels by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supercritical Drying
and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerogels by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Building & Construction,
Transportation, Performance Coatings and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Aerogels by End-Use - Oil &
Gas, Building & Construction, Transportation, Performance
Coatings and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aerogels by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Building &
Construction, Transportation, Performance Coatings and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerogels by Type - Silica, Polymers, Carbon and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Aerogels by Type - Silica,
Polymers, Carbon and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aerogels by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silica, Polymers,
Carbon and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerogels by Technology - Supercritical Drying and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Aerogels by Technology -
Supercritical Drying and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aerogels by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supercritical Drying
and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerogels by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Building & Construction,
Transportation, Performance Coatings and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Aerogels by End-Use - Oil &
Gas, Building & Construction, Transportation, Performance
Coatings and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aerogels by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Building &
Construction, Transportation, Performance Coatings and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Aerogels Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerogels by Type - Silica, Polymers, Carbon and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Aerogels by Type - Silica,
Polymers, Carbon and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Aerogels by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silica, Polymers,
Carbon and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerogels by Technology - Supercritical Drying and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Aerogels by Technology -
Supercritical Drying and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Aerogels by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supercritical Drying
and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerogels by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Building & Construction,
Transportation, Performance Coatings and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Aerogels by End-Use - Oil &
Gas, Building & Construction, Transportation, Performance
Coatings and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Aerogels by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Building &
Construction, Transportation, Performance Coatings and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Aerogels Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerogels by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Aerogels by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aerogels by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerogels by Type - Silica, Polymers, Carbon and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Aerogels by Type - Silica,
Polymers, Carbon and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aerogels by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silica, Polymers,
Carbon and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerogels by Technology - Supercritical Drying and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Aerogels by Technology -
Supercritical Drying and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aerogels by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supercritical Drying
and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerogels by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Building & Construction,
Transportation, Performance Coatings and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Aerogels by End-Use - Oil &
Gas, Building & Construction, Transportation, Performance
Coatings and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aerogels by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Building &
Construction, Transportation, Performance Coatings and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerogels by Type - Silica, Polymers, Carbon and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Aerogels by Type - Silica,
Polymers, Carbon and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Aerogels by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silica, Polymers,
Carbon and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerogels by Technology - Supercritical Drying and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Aerogels by Technology -
Supercritical Drying and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Aerogels by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Supercritical Drying
and Other Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerogels by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Building & Construction,
Transportation, Performance Coatings and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Aerogels by End-Use - Oil &
Gas, Building & Construction, Transportation, Performance
Coatings and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Aerogels by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Building &
Construction, Transportation, Performance Coatings and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerogels by Type - Silica, Polymers, Carbon and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Aerogels by Type -
Silica, Polymers, Carbon and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aerogels by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silica, Polymers,
Carbon and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerogels by Technology - Supercritical Drying and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Aerogels by Technology -
Supercritical Drying and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aerogels by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supercritical Drying and Other Technologies for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerogels by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Building & Construction,
Transportation, Performance Coatings and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Aerogels by End-Use -
Oil & Gas, Building & Construction, Transportation, Performance
Coatings and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aerogels by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Building &
Construction, Transportation, Performance Coatings and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerogels by Type - Silica, Polymers, Carbon and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Aerogels by Type - Silica,
Polymers, Carbon and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Aerogels by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silica, Polymers,
Carbon and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerogels by Technology - Supercritical Drying and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Aerogels by Technology -
Supercritical Drying and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
