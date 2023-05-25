Global Bearings Market to Reach $173.2 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bearings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817849/?utm_source=GNW
Roller Bearings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$79.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ball Bearings segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR
The Bearings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$54.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$30.8 Billion by the year 2030.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Bearings: Vital Anti-Friction Parts in Modern Mechanical Machinery
Global Economic Update
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Competition
Bearings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
How the Automotive, Aerospace, Construction & Heavy Machinery
Industries Were Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s the New
Normal?
The Automotive Industry
Heavy Machinery Industry
The Aerospace Industry
The Construction Industry
Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
2019, 2020, & 2021
Bearings: Major Types & Applications
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
World Brands
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Salient Trends Favoring Steady Growth in Global Bearing Industry
Spotlight on China as a Major Market for Bearings
Are Bearings Ready for Industry 4.0?
Predictive Maintenance as the Hallmark of IIoT Drives Focus on
Smart Bearings
Market to Witness Unconventional Growth for Smart Bearings as
Adoption of Predictive Analytics in Failure & Maintenance
Rises on the Back of IIoT: Global Breakdown of Investments in
Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022,
2024, and 2026
Bright Outlook for Automotive Bearings
Auto Production Halts Induced by Chip Shortages Hobbles Much
Awaited Recovery
Global Motor Vehicle Production in Million Units: 2017-2023
Automotive Bearings Market & Its Dynamics
Focus on Lightweighting Boosts Demand for Light Weight Bearings
Engineering Interest in Lightweighting Drives Focus on
Innovative Lightweight Bearings: Global Automotive Lightweight
Materials Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 &
2026
Strong Outlook for Automotive Aftermarket to Benefit Demand for
Bearings
Exciting Times Ahead for Bearings with Emerging Trends in
Automotive Industry
Bearings Industry Faces a New Challenge amid EV Boom & Recovery
in Automotive Industry
World Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in ’000 Units for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026
Electric Powertrain: A Buzzing Automotive Trend Triggering
Advances for Bearings
New Solutions at Fore to Avoid Electrical Erosion of Ball
Bearings in Electric Drivetrain
High-Speed Bearings Racing Ahead to Optimize Power Density in
Electric Powertrains
Lighter, Smarter Transport Vehicles to Ushers in Opportunities
for Innovative 3D Printed & Smart Bearing Solutions in Railway &
Aerospace Industries
Smart Bearings to Benefit from the Expected Investments in Rail
Transport Infrastructure: Global Rail Transport Network by
Length (In Kilometers) by Country for the Years 2020
Steady Recovery in Commercial Aviation Provides the Foundation
for a Stronger Outlook for the Market Through 2025
The Much Awaited Recovery of the Commercial Aviation Sector
From the Pandemic to Spur Opportunities for Propeller
Manufacturers: Global Aviation Sector Service Revenues (In
US$ Billion) for Years 2018 through 2024
Construction Industry Prospects to Have an Impact on the
Bearings Market
Home Renovations & Need for Better Buildings for Post Pandemic
Living to Spur Opportunities in the Construction Sector
Improved Growth in Metals & Mining Industry amid Headwinds to
Drive Demand
Strong Outlook for Autonomous Farm Equipment to Benefit Demand
in the Agriculture End-Use Segment
Growing Use of Autonomous Farm Equipment Expands the
Addressable Market Opportunity for Bearings in the Agriculture
End-Use Sector: Global Opportunity for Autonomous Farm
Equipment (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and
2027
Continuous Innovation Remains Crucial for Market Growth
Focus on Lightweighting Has Manufacturers Looking Beyond Steel
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Bearings Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bearings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Bearings by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Bearings by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roller Bearings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Roller Bearings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Roller Bearings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ball
Bearings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Ball Bearings by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Ball Bearings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mining & construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Mining & construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Mining & construction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Railway & Aerospace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Railway & Aerospace by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Railway & Aerospace by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Electrical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Electrical by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
A Peek into the US Ball Bearing Market
US Ceramic Ball Bearing Market
Competition
Single-Source Supply Trend
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bearings by Product - Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Bearings by Product - Roller
Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Bearings by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Roller Bearings, Ball
Bearings and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bearings by Application - Automotive, Mining & construction,
Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Bearings by Application -
Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace,
Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Bearings by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Mining &
construction, Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Bearings Industry: An Insight
Canadian Ball Bearing Market Overview
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bearings by Product - Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Bearings by Product -
Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Bearings by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Roller Bearings, Ball
Bearings and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bearings by Application - Automotive, Mining & construction,
Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Bearings by Application -
Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace,
Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Bearings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace,
Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Competition
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bearings by Product - Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Bearings by Product -
Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Bearings by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Roller Bearings, Ball
Bearings and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bearings by Application - Automotive, Mining & construction,
Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Bearings by Application -
Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace,
Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Bearings by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Mining &
construction, Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
China: A Frontrunner in the Bearings Industry
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bearings by Product - Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Bearings by Product -
Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Bearings by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Roller Bearings, Ball
Bearings and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bearings by Application - Automotive, Mining & construction,
Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Bearings by Application -
Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace,
Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Bearings by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Mining &
construction, Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Market Overview
Competition
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bearings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Bearings by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bearings by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bearings by Product - Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Bearings by Product -
Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bearings by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Roller Bearings, Ball
Bearings and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bearings by Application - Automotive, Mining & construction,
Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Bearings by Application -
Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace,
Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bearings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace,
Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bearings by Product - Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Bearings by Product -
Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Bearings by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Roller Bearings, Ball
Bearings and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bearings by Application - Automotive, Mining & construction,
Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Bearings by Application -
Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace,
Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Bearings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace,
Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bearings by Product - Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Bearings by Product -
Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Bearings by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Roller Bearings, Ball
Bearings and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bearings by Application - Automotive, Mining & construction,
Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Bearings by Application -
Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace,
Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Bearings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace,
Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bearings by Product - Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Bearings by Product -
Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Bearings by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Roller Bearings, Ball
Bearings and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bearings by Application - Automotive, Mining & construction,
Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Bearings by Application -
Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace,
Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Bearings by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Mining &
construction, Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Tapered Roller Bearings Dominate the Roller and Needle Bearings
Market
UK Market for Roller and Needle Bearings by Type (2020):
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tapered, Cylindrical,
Spherical and Needle
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bearings by Product - Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Bearings by Product - Roller
Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Bearings by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Roller Bearings, Ball
Bearings and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bearings by Application - Automotive, Mining & construction,
Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Bearings by Application -
Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace,
Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Bearings by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Mining &
construction, Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bearings by Product - Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Bearings by Product -
Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Bearings by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Roller Bearings, Ball
Bearings and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bearings by Application - Automotive, Mining & construction,
Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Bearings by Application -
Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace,
Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Bearings by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Mining &
construction, Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bearings by Product - Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Bearings by Product -
Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Bearings by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Roller Bearings, Ball
Bearings and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bearings by Application - Automotive, Mining & construction,
Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Bearings by Application -
Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace,
Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Bearings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace,
Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Bearings by Product - Roller Bearings, Ball
Bearings and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bearings by
Product - Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bearings by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Roller
Bearings, Ball Bearings and Other Products for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Bearings by Application - Automotive, Mining &
construction, Railway & Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bearings by
Application - Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway &
Aerospace, Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bearings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace,
Agriculture, Electrical and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bearings by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
