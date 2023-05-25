Global Bearings Market to Reach $173.2 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bearings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817849/?utm_source=GNW

Roller Bearings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$79.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ball Bearings segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR



The Bearings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$54.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$30.8 Billion by the year 2030.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Bearings: Vital Anti-Friction Parts in Modern Mechanical Machinery

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Competition

Bearings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

How the Automotive, Aerospace, Construction & Heavy Machinery

Industries Were Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s the New

Normal?

The Automotive Industry

Heavy Machinery Industry

The Aerospace Industry

The Construction Industry

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

2019, 2020, & 2021

Bearings: Major Types & Applications

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Salient Trends Favoring Steady Growth in Global Bearing Industry

Spotlight on China as a Major Market for Bearings

Are Bearings Ready for Industry 4.0?

Predictive Maintenance as the Hallmark of IIoT Drives Focus on

Smart Bearings

Market to Witness Unconventional Growth for Smart Bearings as

Adoption of Predictive Analytics in Failure & Maintenance

Rises on the Back of IIoT: Global Breakdown of Investments in

Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022,

2024, and 2026

Bright Outlook for Automotive Bearings

Auto Production Halts Induced by Chip Shortages Hobbles Much

Awaited Recovery

Global Motor Vehicle Production in Million Units: 2017-2023

Automotive Bearings Market & Its Dynamics

Focus on Lightweighting Boosts Demand for Light Weight Bearings

Engineering Interest in Lightweighting Drives Focus on

Innovative Lightweight Bearings: Global Automotive Lightweight

Materials Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 &

2026

Strong Outlook for Automotive Aftermarket to Benefit Demand for

Bearings

Exciting Times Ahead for Bearings with Emerging Trends in

Automotive Industry

Bearings Industry Faces a New Challenge amid EV Boom & Recovery

in Automotive Industry

World Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in ’000 Units for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026

Electric Powertrain: A Buzzing Automotive Trend Triggering

Advances for Bearings

New Solutions at Fore to Avoid Electrical Erosion of Ball

Bearings in Electric Drivetrain

High-Speed Bearings Racing Ahead to Optimize Power Density in

Electric Powertrains

Lighter, Smarter Transport Vehicles to Ushers in Opportunities

for Innovative 3D Printed & Smart Bearing Solutions in Railway &

Aerospace Industries

Smart Bearings to Benefit from the Expected Investments in Rail

Transport Infrastructure: Global Rail Transport Network by

Length (In Kilometers) by Country for the Years 2020

Steady Recovery in Commercial Aviation Provides the Foundation

for a Stronger Outlook for the Market Through 2025

The Much Awaited Recovery of the Commercial Aviation Sector

From the Pandemic to Spur Opportunities for Propeller

Manufacturers: Global Aviation Sector Service Revenues (In

US$ Billion) for Years 2018 through 2024

Construction Industry Prospects to Have an Impact on the

Bearings Market

Home Renovations & Need for Better Buildings for Post Pandemic

Living to Spur Opportunities in the Construction Sector

Improved Growth in Metals & Mining Industry amid Headwinds to

Drive Demand

Strong Outlook for Autonomous Farm Equipment to Benefit Demand

in the Agriculture End-Use Segment

Growing Use of Autonomous Farm Equipment Expands the

Addressable Market Opportunity for Bearings in the Agriculture

End-Use Sector: Global Opportunity for Autonomous Farm

Equipment (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and

2027

Continuous Innovation Remains Crucial for Market Growth

Focus on Lightweighting Has Manufacturers Looking Beyond Steel



