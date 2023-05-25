New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "European Passenger Vehicle Connected Services Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06460353/?utm_source=GNW

The European passenger vehicle connected services industry is based on a technology that allows a vehicle to connect to the Internet of Things.



This report discusses how original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have been innovating to allow passenger vehicles to connect through various modes, such as embedded, tethered, and smartphone integrations.



OEMs, especially in Europe, are aggressively adopting embedded connectivity to abide by the 2015 eCall in-vehicle system deployment law.



Most OEMs provide additional service sets, such as security, maintenance, remote and EV services, navigation, infotainment, and convenience services, to use enhanced in-vehicle human-machine interface (HMI) features. The automotive industry has seen in-vehicle technology development, such as car-to-everything (C2X) services, voice-based in-vehicle personal assistant, 5G communication, user-based insurance (UBI), Wi-Fi hotspot, in-vehicle payment and marketplace, remote software/firmware over-the-air updates, and data monetization, leading to a future of data-driven connected service in-vehicle experience.This report provides benchmark research and analysis of the majority of passenger vehicle OEM brands sold across Europe in terms of modes of connectivity, connected service offerings, unit sales, revenue forecast, and growth opportunities within the market from 2022 to 2030.

