Global Snack Foods Market to Reach $776.6 Billion by 2027

Bakery Snacks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$307.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Salted Snacks segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $153.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Snack Foods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$153.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$95 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$86 Billion by the year 2027.
Confectionery Segment to Record 6% CAGR
In the global Confectionery segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$80.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$118.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 628 Featured)
- Calbee, Inc.
- Conagra Brands, Inc.
- Frito-Lay North America, Inc.
- Hormel Foods Corporation
- J&J Snack Foods Corporation
- Kellogg Company
- Nestle SA
- PepsiCo, Inc.
- Sargento Foods, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817815/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019 to 2022
Impact on Snackfoods Market
Weekly Bakery Sales in the US: March 2020
E-commerce and Online-to-Offline Observe Stable Growth
Snack Foods - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Snackification: An Alternative to Regular Meal
Select Market Highlights
Product Definition and Scope
Select Snack Categories
Global Outlook
Regional Market Insights
Developing Countries Turbo Charge Current and Future Market Growth
COMPETITION
Sales (US$ Billion) of Leading Snack Foods Companies: 2019
Market Share of Leading Chocolate Confectionery Companies: 2019
Leading Players in the Global Bakery Products and Cereals
Market by Country
Low Entry Barrier Intensifies Competition
Innovation: Name of the Game in the Crowded Marketplace
Advertisement and Promotional Expenditure on the Rise
Need for Regional and Cultural Customization
Innovative Marketing Strategies Define Product Success
Manufacturing with Advanced Extrusion Technique Offers Cost and
Other Benefits
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Preference for On-the-Go, Convenient and Healthy Food:
Foundation for Market Growth
Rise in Healthy Convenient Snacking
Industry Leverages on Globalization of Flavor
Innovation Gains Focus as Manufacturers Seek to Replace Meals
with Snacks
Healthy and Protein Rich Snacks Attract Attention
Potato Chips Enter the Healthier Trend
Manufacturers Add New Ingredients in Favorite Chips
Fruity Chips: A New Innovation
Protein-Fortified Snacks Witness Healthy Demand
Growing Awareness on Importance of Protein-Rich Diets Drive
Sales of Meat Snacks
Flavor Innovation in Meat Snacks: A Road Widely Traveled
Natural Ingredients Stay Strong
Seed Snacks Gain Traction
Increasing Demand for Functional Snacks: A Strong Growth Driver
Trend towards Simple Snacks
Cereal Bars Spur Demand
Fruit and Nut Ingredients Witness Growing Adoption in Bars
Grain Based Snack Bars Undergo a Healthy Makeover
Gluten-free Snacks: The New Buzzword
Formulation Challenges Drive Product Innovations in Snacks and
Bars
Drinkable Snacks in new Packages and Flavors
Sustainable Innovations Gain Precedence
Increasing Popularity of Clean Labels
Organic Snacks Witness Strong Market Penetration
Better For You Products: A New Growth Segment
Demand for ?Transparency in All Matters ?
Recent Trends in Ingredients and Flavors
Sweet and Sour Flavors Invade the Snacks Market
Health Conscious Consumers Opt for Low Sugar Snacks
Eminent Demand for Plant Based Foods
Snack Nuts: The Preferred Choice of the New-Age Health
Conscious Consumer
Lunchtime Meals Come Under the Snack Attack
Single-serve, Re-sealable and Light-weight Snacks Packaging
Innovations Drive Market Adoption
Functionality and Health Benefits Drive Demand for Soybean-
Based Snack Foods
Millennials and Generation Z Emerge as Key Influencing Cohort
Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important
Opportunity Indicators
Global Millennials Population by Region (2018): Percentage
Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North America, Europe,
China & Japan, Latin America and Rest of World
Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population
in Select Countries: 2019
Major Channels of Distribution
Online Sales Transform the Snack Foods Retailing Landscape
Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision: Percentage Share
Breakdown by Consumer Preferences
Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Ballooning Global Population Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Child Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver
Global Population of Children in the Age Group of 0-15 Years by
Region: Less than 15 Years Population (In Millions) for
Africa, Americas, Asia, Europe, and Oceania.
Shrinking Family Size Lead to Higher Discretionary Spending on
Snack Foods
Growing Middle Class Population Worldwide Promote Market Expansion
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a
Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic
Region
Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth in Snack Foods Consumption
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
